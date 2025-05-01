Wisconsin high school baseball state rankings (04/28/2025)
Monona Grove (D1), Pewaukee (D2), Kenosha St. Joseph (D3), and Gibraltar-Washington Island (D4) earn top spots in latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll
Beginning the second month of the 2025 Wisconsin high school baseball season, several noteworthy programs have climbed to the top of the state rankings.
In the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, Monona Grove (10-1 in Division 1), Pewaukee (11-1 in Division 2), Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2 in Division 3), and Gibraltar-Washington Island (9-0 in Division 4), currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-12 standings.
Monona Grove has won five consecutive games and is seeking its first trip to the state tournament since 1991. The Silver Eagles have advanced to the prestigious post-season competition three times in program history (1959, 1971, and 1991).
WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE POLL
Division 1
1. Monona Grove (10-1)
2. Madison Memorial (10-2)
3. Hamilton (10-1)
4. Slinger (7-1)
5. Manitowoc Lincoln (10-0)
6. Sun Prairie East (8-2)
7. De Pere (6-1)
8. New Richmond (9-0)
9. Hortonville (9-2)
10. Hudson (9-2)
11. Germantown (7-2)
12. Franklin (8-1)
Division 2
1. Pewaukee (11-1)
2. Waupun (14-1)
3. Reedsburg (10-2)
4. Aquinas (7-2)
5. Whitnall (8-1)
6. Kiel (8-1)
7. Seymour (8-2)
8. Edgewood (8-2)
9. Notre Dame (7-3)
10. New Berlin Eisenhower (8-2)
11. Prescott (8-2)
12. Whitefish Bay (7-0)
Division 3
1. Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2)
2. Cambridge (9-1)
3. Elk Mound (9-0)
4. Laconia (10-1)
5. Random Lake (11-1)
6. Stratford (8-1)
7. Dodgeville (9-1)
8. Cedar Grove-Belgium (10-1)
9. Mondovi (9-1)
10. Spooner (8-1)
11. Chilton (8-2)
12. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (8-2)
Division 4
1. Gibraltar-Washington Island (9-0)
2. Ithaca (8-1)
3. Blair-Taylor (7-3)
4. Pacelli (10-2)
5. Belmont (9-3)
6. Pittsville (8-3)
7. Northwood-Solon Springs (4-1)
8. Seneca (9-2)
9. Columbus Catholic (7-2)
10. Royall (9-3)
11. Barneveld (7-3)
12. Johnson Creek (9-4)
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com
