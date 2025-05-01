High School

Wisconsin high school baseball state rankings (04/28/2025)

Monona Grove (D1), Pewaukee (D2), Kenosha St. Joseph (D3), and Gibraltar-Washington Island (D4) earn top spots in latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll

Jeff Hagenau

Pewaukee pitcher Owen Dobberstein (20) throws during a game at Dockhounds Stadium in Oconomowoc, Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Pewaukee pitcher Owen Dobberstein (20) throws during a game at Dockhounds Stadium in Oconomowoc, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Beginning the second month of the 2025 Wisconsin high school baseball season, several noteworthy programs have climbed to the top of the state rankings.

In the latest Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, Monona Grove (10-1 in Division 1), Pewaukee (11-1 in Division 2), Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2 in Division 3), and Gibraltar-Washington Island (9-0 in Division 4), currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-12 standings.

Monona Grove has won five consecutive games and is seeking its first trip to the state tournament since 1991. The Silver Eagles have advanced to the prestigious post-season competition three times in program history (1959, 1971, and 1991).

WISCONSIN BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION STATE POLL

Division 1

1. Monona Grove (10-1)

2. Madison Memorial (10-2)

3. Hamilton (10-1)

4. Slinger (7-1)

5. Manitowoc Lincoln (10-0)

6. Sun Prairie East (8-2)

7. De Pere (6-1)

8. New Richmond (9-0)

9. Hortonville (9-2)

10. Hudson (9-2)

11. Germantown (7-2)

12. Franklin (8-1)

Division 2

1. Pewaukee (11-1)

2. Waupun (14-1)

3. Reedsburg (10-2)

4. Aquinas (7-2)

5. Whitnall (8-1)

6. Kiel (8-1)

7. Seymour (8-2)

8. Edgewood (8-2)

9. Notre Dame (7-3)

10. New Berlin Eisenhower (8-2)

11. Prescott (8-2)

12. Whitefish Bay (7-0)

Division 3

1. Kenosha St. Joseph (10-2)

2. Cambridge (9-1)

3. Elk Mound (9-0)

4. Laconia (10-1)

5. Random Lake (11-1)

6. Stratford (8-1)

7. Dodgeville (9-1)

8. Cedar Grove-Belgium (10-1)

9. Mondovi (9-1)

10. Spooner (8-1)

11. Chilton (8-2)

12. Wittenberg-Birnamwood (8-2)

Division 4

1. Gibraltar-Washington Island (9-0)

2. Ithaca (8-1)

3. Blair-Taylor (7-3)

4. Pacelli (10-2)

5. Belmont (9-3)

6. Pittsville (8-3)

7. Northwood-Solon Springs (4-1)

8. Seneca (9-2)

9. Columbus Catholic (7-2)

10. Royall (9-3)

11. Barneveld (7-3)

12. Johnson Creek (9-4)

