Wisconsin high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025

Seymour High School's Teage Cornell (2) gets past Xavier High School's Kyler Bleck (3) during their boys basketball game Tuesday, December 9, 2025, in Appleton, Wisconsin. Seymour won 82-69.
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Abbotsford 47, Stratford 45

Algoma 81, Sevastopol 45

Alma Center Lincoln 53, Gilmanton/Independ 40

Alma/Pepin 60, Eleva-Strum 59

Altoona 78, Baldwin-Wood 47

Aquinas 73, Sparta 37

Arrowhead 83, Waukesha West 57

Ashland 92, Hayward 83

Athens 68, Edgar 55

Augustine Prep S 75, St John's NW Acad 73

Bangor 77, New Lisbon 53

Barneveld 91, Highland 40

Bay Port 68, Ashwaubenon 55

Belmont 73, Pecatonica 71

Benton 61, Black Hawk 55

Black River Falls 78, Arcadia 74

Bonduel 76, Manawa 44

Brookfield Academy 70, Ken Christian Life 53

Brookfield East 94, Menomonee Falls 78

Burlington 51, Westosha Central 43

Butternut 55, Mercer 48

Cambridge 83, Waupun 68

Cashton 62, Brookwood 57

Cedarburg 81, Oconomowoc 50

Clear Lake 80, Mondovi 71

Cochrane-Fount City 66, Blair-Taylor 59

Columbus 68, Waterloo 40

D. C. Everest 79, Wausau West 53

De Pere 83, Green Bay Southwest 39

Denmark 63, Oconto Falls 41

Dodgeland 74, Johnson Creek 71

Durand-Ark. 61, Plum City/Elmwood 33

Elk Mound 68, Bloomer 57

Fennimore 68, Riverdale 39

Fox Valley Lutheran 77, New London 67

Frederic 76, Luck 34

Gale-Ett-Trempeale 81, Westby 52

Gibraltar 47, Peshtigo 45

Glenwood City 55, Colfax 40

Goodman/Pembine 52, Gillett 45

Greendale 69, Pius XI Catholic 62

Hillsboro 74, Wonewoc-Center 50

Hudson 60, Menomonie 42

Iowa-Grant 70, Boscobel 30

Kaukauna 59, Fond du Lac 42

Kenosha Indian Tra 67, Kenosha Bradford 60

Kewaunee 89, Oconto 41

Kickapoo 70, Seneca 58

Kiel 70, New Holstein 51

Kohler 83, Sheb Christian 52

Lancaster 79, Dodgeville 78

Little Chute 64, Marinette 37

Lomira 56, Campbellsport 54

Madison Country Day 77, University Lake Sc 29

Madison LaFollette 73, Madison East 58

Madison Memorial 91, Janesville Parker 57

Madison West 76, Janesville Craig 72

Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Mishicot 53

Marshfield 73, Wis. Rapids 54

Mauston 78, Wautoma 53

Medford 66, Lakeland 52

Messmer 87, Milwaukee South 83

Middleton 90, Sun Prairie East 51

Milton 76, Oregon 65

Mineral Point 47, Southwestern 45

Monona Grove 61, Baraboo 44

Mosinee 68, Merrill 65

New Auburn 72, Bruce 50

Northwestern 71, Cameron 51

Northland Pines 62, Tomahawk 33

Notre Dame 68, Green Bay Preble 52

Omro 56, Laconia 47

Oneida Nation 76, Wausaukee 35

Oostburg 105, Random Lake 26

Osceola 63, Somerset 53

Osseo-Fairchild 64, EC Immanuel Luther 49

Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood/Granton 28

Parkview 61, Big Foot 55

Potosi/Cassville 85, Monticello 33

Reedsville 89, Elk. Lake-Glenbeul 51

Rib Lake 60, Assumption 40

Rice Lake 61, Eau Claire North 47

Richland Center 56, River Valley 52

Ripon 78, Wisconsin Dells 47

River Ridge 55, Albany 40

Roncalli 60, Two Rivers 32

Rosholt 52, Port Edwards 32

Sauk Prairie 82, Mount Horeb 80

Shawano 53, Green Bay E 39

Sheb Lutheran 88, Providence Acad (G 52

Shorewood 77, Brown Deer 75

Shullsburg 54, Juda 38

Slinger 73, Hartford 55

Spencer 71, Gilman 50

Spring Valley 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 23

St Croix Central 65, Ellsworth 63

Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 53

Sturgeon Bay 76, Southern Door 40

Unity 64, Spooner 44

Valders 92, Sheboygan Falls 66

Verona 83, Sun Prairie West 53

Waterford 64, Elkhorn 52

Wauwatosa West 74, Wauwatosa East 63

Wauzeka-Steuben 67, Weston 48

West Allis Central 89, South Milwaukee 36

West Bend West 68, Kewaskum 44

West De Pere 71, Pulaski 38

Westfield 71, Nekoosa 58

Whitefish Bay 86, Grafton 36

Whitehall 67, Augusta 43

Whitnall 76, Greenfield 65

Winneconne 98, Green Bay W 62

Wittenberg-Birn. 49, Shiocton 36

Xavier 84, Menasha 67

