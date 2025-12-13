Wisconsin high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Wisconsin boys high school basketball final scores, results — December 12, 2025
Abbotsford 47, Stratford 45
Algoma 81, Sevastopol 45
Alma Center Lincoln 53, Gilmanton/Independ 40
Alma/Pepin 60, Eleva-Strum 59
Altoona 78, Baldwin-Wood 47
Aquinas 73, Sparta 37
Arrowhead 83, Waukesha West 57
Ashland 92, Hayward 83
Athens 68, Edgar 55
Augustine Prep S 75, St John's NW Acad 73
Bangor 77, New Lisbon 53
Barneveld 91, Highland 40
Bay Port 68, Ashwaubenon 55
Belmont 73, Pecatonica 71
Benton 61, Black Hawk 55
Black River Falls 78, Arcadia 74
Bonduel 76, Manawa 44
Brookfield Academy 70, Ken Christian Life 53
Brookfield East 94, Menomonee Falls 78
Burlington 51, Westosha Central 43
Butternut 55, Mercer 48
Cambridge 83, Waupun 68
Cashton 62, Brookwood 57
Cedarburg 81, Oconomowoc 50
Clear Lake 80, Mondovi 71
Cochrane-Fount City 66, Blair-Taylor 59
Columbus 68, Waterloo 40
D. C. Everest 79, Wausau West 53
De Pere 83, Green Bay Southwest 39
Denmark 63, Oconto Falls 41
Dodgeland 74, Johnson Creek 71
Durand-Ark. 61, Plum City/Elmwood 33
Elk Mound 68, Bloomer 57
Fennimore 68, Riverdale 39
Fox Valley Lutheran 77, New London 67
Frederic 76, Luck 34
Gale-Ett-Trempeale 81, Westby 52
Gibraltar 47, Peshtigo 45
Glenwood City 55, Colfax 40
Goodman/Pembine 52, Gillett 45
Greendale 69, Pius XI Catholic 62
Hillsboro 74, Wonewoc-Center 50
Hudson 60, Menomonie 42
Iowa-Grant 70, Boscobel 30
Kaukauna 59, Fond du Lac 42
Kenosha Indian Tra 67, Kenosha Bradford 60
Kewaunee 89, Oconto 41
Kickapoo 70, Seneca 58
Kiel 70, New Holstein 51
Kohler 83, Sheb Christian 52
Lancaster 79, Dodgeville 78
Little Chute 64, Marinette 37
Lomira 56, Campbellsport 54
Madison Country Day 77, University Lake Sc 29
Madison LaFollette 73, Madison East 58
Madison Memorial 91, Janesville Parker 57
Madison West 76, Janesville Craig 72
Manitowoc Lutheran 72, Mishicot 53
Marshfield 73, Wis. Rapids 54
Mauston 78, Wautoma 53
Medford 66, Lakeland 52
Messmer 87, Milwaukee South 83
Middleton 90, Sun Prairie East 51
Milton 76, Oregon 65
Mineral Point 47, Southwestern 45
Monona Grove 61, Baraboo 44
Mosinee 68, Merrill 65
New Auburn 72, Bruce 50
Northwestern 71, Cameron 51
Northland Pines 62, Tomahawk 33
Notre Dame 68, Green Bay Preble 52
Omro 56, Laconia 47
Oneida Nation 76, Wausaukee 35
Oostburg 105, Random Lake 26
Osceola 63, Somerset 53
Osseo-Fairchild 64, EC Immanuel Luther 49
Owen-Withee 81, Greenwood/Granton 28
Parkview 61, Big Foot 55
Potosi/Cassville 85, Monticello 33
Reedsville 89, Elk. Lake-Glenbeul 51
Rib Lake 60, Assumption 40
Rice Lake 61, Eau Claire North 47
Richland Center 56, River Valley 52
Ripon 78, Wisconsin Dells 47
River Ridge 55, Albany 40
Roncalli 60, Two Rivers 32
Rosholt 52, Port Edwards 32
Sauk Prairie 82, Mount Horeb 80
Shawano 53, Green Bay E 39
Sheb Lutheran 88, Providence Acad (G 52
Shorewood 77, Brown Deer 75
Shullsburg 54, Juda 38
Slinger 73, Hartford 55
Spencer 71, Gilman 50
Spring Valley 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 23
St Croix Central 65, Ellsworth 63
Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 53
Sturgeon Bay 76, Southern Door 40
Unity 64, Spooner 44
Valders 92, Sheboygan Falls 66
Verona 83, Sun Prairie West 53
Waterford 64, Elkhorn 52
Wauwatosa West 74, Wauwatosa East 63
Wauzeka-Steuben 67, Weston 48
West Allis Central 89, South Milwaukee 36
West Bend West 68, Kewaskum 44
West De Pere 71, Pulaski 38
Westfield 71, Nekoosa 58
Whitefish Bay 86, Grafton 36
Whitehall 67, Augusta 43
Whitnall 76, Greenfield 65
Winneconne 98, Green Bay W 62
Wittenberg-Birn. 49, Shiocton 36
Xavier 84, Menasha 67
