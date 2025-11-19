High School

Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 18, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Wisconsin high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Grafton linebackers Sam Cameranesi (6) and Hank Doyle (84) celebrate their 34-31 overtime victory against Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal Friday, November 14, 2025, at Oconomowoc High School in the Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
Grafton linebackers Sam Cameranesi (6) and Hank Doyle (84) celebrate their 34-31 overtime victory against Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal Friday, November 14, 2025, at Oconomowoc High School in the Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 18, with 14 games in the Semifinal Round.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school football playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 20 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 20, 2025

Division 7 Bracket

Championship round

No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 1 St. Joseph - 11/20 at 10:00 a.m.

Division 6 Bracket

Championship round

No. 1 Darlington vs. No. 1 Edgar - 11/20 at 1:00 p.m.

Division 5 Bracket

Championship round

No. 1 Mayville vs. No. 2 Northwestern - 11/20 at 4:00 p.m.

Division 4 Bracket

Championship round

No. 1 Winneconne vs. No. 2 Little Chute - 11/20 at 7:00 p.m.

Division 3 Bracket

Championship round

No. 1 Grafton vs. No. 4 Reedsburg - 11/21 at 10:00 a.m.

Division 2 Bracket

Championship round

No. 1 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 1 West De Pere - 11/21 at 1:00 p.m.

Division 1 Bracket

Championship round

No. 1 Arrowhead vs. No. 3 Bay Port - 11/21 at 2:00 p.m.

