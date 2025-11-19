Wisconsin High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (WIAA) - November 18, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 18, with 14 games in the Semifinal Round.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Wisconsin high school football playoffs. The championship games will begin on November 20 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Division 7 Bracket
Championship round
No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 1 St. Joseph - 11/20 at 10:00 a.m.
Division 6 Bracket
Championship round
No. 1 Darlington vs. No. 1 Edgar - 11/20 at 1:00 p.m.
Division 5 Bracket
Championship round
No. 1 Mayville vs. No. 2 Northwestern - 11/20 at 4:00 p.m.
Division 4 Bracket
Championship round
No. 1 Winneconne vs. No. 2 Little Chute - 11/20 at 7:00 p.m.
Division 3 Bracket
Championship round
No. 1 Grafton vs. No. 4 Reedsburg - 11/21 at 10:00 a.m.
Division 2 Bracket
Championship round
No. 1 Notre Dame Academy vs. No. 1 West De Pere - 11/21 at 1:00 p.m.
Division 1 Bracket
Championship round
No. 1 Arrowhead vs. No. 3 Bay Port - 11/21 at 2:00 p.m.
