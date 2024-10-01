Wisconsin high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 Wisconsin high school football season is in the books and High School on SI has published it's second computer rankings of the season in the state.
At the No. 1 spot in the 11-man computer rankings are the undefeated Mount Horeb/Barneveld Vikings coming off a big 30-7 win against Sauk Prairie Friday. The Vikings have an impressive undefeated 6-0 record and are 3-0 against the Top 100.
Rounding out the top three, the Stratford Tigers are in the No. 2 position and Franklin Sabers at No. 3. The No.1 team in last weeks rankings, the Columbus Cardinals dropped to No. 6 despite winning
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Wisconsin football computer rankings, as of Oct. 1, 2024:
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
>> 11 MAN
>> 8 MAN
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports