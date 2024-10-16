Wisconsin high school football computer rankings (10/14/2024)
Week 8 of the 2024 Wisconsin high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its fourth computer rankings of the season in the state.
Taking over the No. 1 spot in the 11-man computer rankings this week are the undefeated Stratford Tigers, coming off an impressive 48-20 victory against a tough Amherst opponent Friday. Mount Horeb / Barneveld remained undefeated but has dropped to the No. 2 spot.
A quick look at the 8-man computer rankings shows undefeated Highland retaining the No. 1 position and a 6-1 Gilman team moving up to No. 2.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Wisconsin football computer rankings, as of Oct. 14, 2024:
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
>> 11 MAN
>> 8 MAN
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports