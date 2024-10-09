Wisconsin high school football computer rankings (10/7/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Wisconsin high school football season is in the books, and High School on SI has published its third computer rankings of the season in the state.
Retaining the No. 1 spot in the 11-man computer rankings this week are the undefeated Mount Horeb/Barneveld Vikings, who are coming off a 47-point win against the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors on Friday. Behind them in the No. 2 spot are the Stratford Tigers, as they extended their win streak to seven.
A quick look at the 8-man computer rankings shows a couple of undefeated teams at the top with Highland in the No. 1 position and Oakfield at No. 2. Both teams have an impressive 5-0 record.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Wisconsin football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
>> 11 MAN
>> 8 MAN
-- Robin Erickson @sblivesports