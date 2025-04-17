High School

Wisconsin high school football: D.C. Everest releases 2025 schedule

The Evergreens get back to regular season action Aug. 21 against Rice Lake

Sam Heyn

D.C. Everest Evergreen senior defensive back and wide receiver Nevin Poppy (18) cheers as his team secures the ball in the third quarter of the conference game at Stiehm Stadium in Weston, Wis. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. D.C. Everest won 47-41.
D.C. Everest Evergreen senior defensive back and wide receiver Nevin Poppy (18) cheers as his team secures the ball in the third quarter of the conference game at Stiehm Stadium in Weston, Wis. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. D.C. Everest won 47-41. / Gabi Broekema/USA TODAY NETWORK- Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you kept up to tabs with Wisconsin high school football last year, especially in Division 1 play, you knew about the DC Everest Evergreens out of Weston, WI.

Even with just two losses in the regular season last year, they went into the WIAA State Tournament as a No. 7 seed in No. 1 Waunakee's region. Even though Everest had a bad draw, they managed to eliminate No. 2 Hudson (50-21), No. 3 Madison Memorial (45-24), and finally, like previously mentioned, the kingpin of the region, No. 1 Waunakee (31-21).

Despite their impressive run in the first three rounds, reigning state champion No. 2 Bay Port eliminated the Evergreens by just a touchdown (34-27).

Going into this season, Everest looks to keep dominating despite losing a lot of their senior talent. A big focus for them will be filling the shoes of former quarterback Logan George (212.5 Pass YPG, 24 Pass TDs, 5 Rush TDs) and running back Blake Bangston (164.3 Rush YPG, 30 Rush TDs).

Defensively, the Evergreens will also need to find new defensive pieces to replace linebacker Brennan Pederson (48 TCK, 12 TFL) and defensive back Tyler Modjewski (45 TCK, 2 FUM).

Notable returners to the squad are wide receiver Xavier Edwards (79 Rec. YPG) and linebacker Carson Kempf (45 TCK, 2 FUM).

D.C. Everest has released their 2025 regular season schedule and they look to capitalize on their opportunity last season, one that fell just short of Camp Randall.

DC Everest Evergreens: 2025 Football Schedule

8/21 – Rice Lake (Away)

8/28 – River Falls (Home)

9/5 – Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (Away)

9/12 – Wausau West (Home)

9/19 – Marshfield (Home)

9/26 – Eau Claire North (Away)

10/3 – Chippewa Falls (Home)

10/10 – Stevens Point (Away)

10/17 – Eau Claire Memorial (Home)

-- Sam Heyn | samuelheyn@gmail.com | @sam_heyn


