Wisconsin high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025

Neenah High School's Ashton VanBeek (7) against Muskego High School during their football game on Friday, August 22, 2025 in Neenah, Wisconsin. Neenah defeated Muskego 14-13.

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.

Altoona 26, Fall Creek 7

Amherst 47, St. Mary Catholic 14

Appleton North 21, Mukwonago 6

Appleton West 55, East 22

Aquinas 22, Prairie du Chien 0

Arcadia 26, Webster 13

Arrowhead 53, Marquette University 22

Ashland 26, Rhinelander 20

Auburndale 35, Spencer / Columbus Catholic 27

Baldwin-Woodville 50, Tomah 6

Barron 52, Cameron 6

Beaver Dam 48, Fort Atkinson 0

Berlin 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 41

Black Hawk 24, Southwestern 19

Blair-Taylor 25, Luther 22

Boyceville 2, Independence/Gilmanton 0

Bradford 41, Wilmot 14

Brookfield Academy 49, University School of Milwaukee 15

Brookfield Central 36, DeForest 13

Brookfield East 63, East 0

Burlington 26, Tremper 21

Cambria-Friesland 22, Fall River/Rio Co-op 20

Cambridge 20, Randolph 0

Case 17, Cedarburg 0

Catholic Memorial 24, Franklin 23

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32, Cumberland 8

Clear Lake 28, Royall 8

Clinton 8, East Troy 7

Cochrane-Fountain City 35, Brookwood 0

Colby 29, Stanley-Boyd 12

Columbus 51, Greenfield 14

Craig 22, Sun Prairie West 16

Darlington 63, Platteville 33

Deerfield 37, Dodgeland 14

Denmark 30, Shawano Community 8

Durand 34, Spring Valley 8

Edgar 44, Ladysmith 6

Edgerton 28, Brodhead / Juda 0

Edgewood 39, Eisenhower 30

Elkhorn 28, Delavan-Darien 14

Fennimore 46, Iowa-Grant 8

Fond du Lac 24, Hartford 20

Fox Valley Lutheran 26, Two Rivers 14

Freedom 28, New London 7

Grafton 24, Mount Horeb / Barneveld 7

Grantsburg 35, Amery 7

Hale 28, West Allis Central 7

Hamilton 42, Kimberly 21

Hillsboro 48, Boscobel 7

Holmen 55, Medford 16

Homestead 43, Germantown 15

Howards Grove 20, King 14

Indian Trail 28, Westosha Central 21

Iola-Scandinavia 28, Shiocton 8

Ithaca 21, Riverdale 18

Kettle Moraine 27, West 16

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Campbellsport 14

Kiel 27, Sheboygan Falls 0

La Follette 22, Beloit Memorial 21

Laconia 21, Ripon 0

Lake Country Lutheran 28, St. Mary's Springs 7

Lake Mills 46, Lakeside Lutheran 12

Lakeland 50, Hayward 23

Lancaster 28, Belleville 26

Lodi 21, Monroe 14

Lomira 28, Horicon 6

Loyal 24, Abbotsford 12

Luther Prep 28, Jefferson 21

Luxemburg-Casco 13, Seymour 6

Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Roncalli 0

Marathon 33, Pittsville 0

Marinette 51, Clintonville 6

Markesan 38, Assumption 13

Mayville 33, Cedar Grove-Belgium 22

Milton 44, Watertown 6

Mineral Point 27, Dodgeville 7

Mondovi 62, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 31

Mosinee 26, Stratford 19

Neenah 14, Muskego 13

Neillsville 46, New Lisbon 12

New Berlin West 21, Martin Luther 7

New Glarus / Monticello 49, Pecatonica 0

New Holstein 36, Southern Door 20

Nicolet 35, South Milwaukee 7

North 42, Kewaskum 17

North 28, East 7

Northland Pines 21, Antigo 14

Northwestern 40, Prescott 7

Oak Creek 34, Waterford 3

Oconomowoc 38, Pulaski 14

Oconto Falls 24, Oconto 0

Omro 13, West 0

Onalaska 35, West Salem 26

Oregon 35, Stoughton 18

Osceola 35, Merrill 13

Oshkosh North 34, Ashwaubenon 21

Osseo-Fairchild 50, Necedah 0

Oostburg 30, Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 26

Ozaukee 47, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School 7

Palmyra-Eagle 39, Catholic Central 0

Pewaukee 14, Port Washington 13

Pius XI Catholic 30, Brown Deer 26

Poynette 29, Nekoosa 14

Potosi 27, Cuba City 6

Preble 10, Oshkosh West 3

Racine Lutheran 33, Kewaunee 30

Random Lake 47, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School 7

Reagan Prep 44, St. Francis 7

Reedsburg 42, McFarland 0

Regis 43, Turtle Lake 14

Richland Center 47, Viroqua 8

River Ridge 36, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 13

Sauk Prairie 21, Baraboo 0

Slinger 37, Menomonee Falls 0

Somerset 41, Bloomer 6

South 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 22

Sparta 22, Black River Falls 12

Spooner 22, Elk Mound 21

St. Catherine's 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0

St. Croix Central 36, Mauston 6

St. Croix Falls 30, Unity 8

St. Thomas More 30, Cudahy 6

Tomahawk 42, Crandon 6

Turner 34, Parkview 20

Union Grove 35, Horlick 6

Wausau East 30, Westby 6

Wauzeka-Steuben 33, Cashton 21

West 48, South 7

West 38, Wisconsin Lutheran 14

West 19, Park 18

West De Pere 53, Hortonville 22

Westfield Area 25, Wautoma 0

Weyauwega-Fremont 41, Berlin 40

Whitehall 38, Colfax 0

Whitefish Bay 27, Madison Memorial 22

Whitnall 56, Milwaukee Academy of Science 20

Whitewater 26, Big Foot 22

Winneconne 14, Little Chute 6

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 33, Bonduel 13

Wrightstown 35, Waupaca 14

Xavier 49, Valders 7

