Wisconsin high school football final scores, results — August 22, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season kicked off on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening weekend.
Wisconsin High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (WIAA) - August 22, 2025
Altoona 26, Fall Creek 7
Amherst 47, St. Mary Catholic 14
Appleton North 21, Mukwonago 6
Appleton West 55, East 22
Aquinas 22, Prairie du Chien 0
Arcadia 26, Webster 13
Arrowhead 53, Marquette University 22
Ashland 26, Rhinelander 20
Auburndale 35, Spencer / Columbus Catholic 27
Baldwin-Woodville 50, Tomah 6
Barron 52, Cameron 6
Beaver Dam 48, Fort Atkinson 0
Berlin 40, Weyauwega-Fremont 41
Black Hawk 24, Southwestern 19
Blair-Taylor 25, Luther 22
Boyceville 2, Independence/Gilmanton 0
Bradford 41, Wilmot 14
Brookfield Academy 49, University School of Milwaukee 15
Brookfield Central 36, DeForest 13
Brookfield East 63, East 0
Burlington 26, Tremper 21
Cambria-Friesland 22, Fall River/Rio Co-op 20
Cambridge 20, Randolph 0
Case 17, Cedarburg 0
Catholic Memorial 24, Franklin 23
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 32, Cumberland 8
Clear Lake 28, Royall 8
Clinton 8, East Troy 7
Cochrane-Fountain City 35, Brookwood 0
Colby 29, Stanley-Boyd 12
Columbus 51, Greenfield 14
Craig 22, Sun Prairie West 16
Darlington 63, Platteville 33
Deerfield 37, Dodgeland 14
Denmark 30, Shawano Community 8
Durand 34, Spring Valley 8
Edgar 44, Ladysmith 6
Edgerton 28, Brodhead / Juda 0
Edgewood 39, Eisenhower 30
Elkhorn 28, Delavan-Darien 14
Fennimore 46, Iowa-Grant 8
Fond du Lac 24, Hartford 20
Fox Valley Lutheran 26, Two Rivers 14
Freedom 28, New London 7
Grafton 24, Mount Horeb / Barneveld 7
Grantsburg 35, Amery 7
Hale 28, West Allis Central 7
Hamilton 42, Kimberly 21
Hillsboro 48, Boscobel 7
Holmen 55, Medford 16
Homestead 43, Germantown 15
Howards Grove 20, King 14
Indian Trail 28, Westosha Central 21
Iola-Scandinavia 28, Shiocton 8
Ithaca 21, Riverdale 18
Kettle Moraine 27, West 16
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Campbellsport 14
Kiel 27, Sheboygan Falls 0
La Follette 22, Beloit Memorial 21
Laconia 21, Ripon 0
Lake Country Lutheran 28, St. Mary's Springs 7
Lake Mills 46, Lakeside Lutheran 12
Lakeland 50, Hayward 23
Lancaster 28, Belleville 26
Lodi 21, Monroe 14
Lomira 28, Horicon 6
Loyal 24, Abbotsford 12
Luther Prep 28, Jefferson 21
Luxemburg-Casco 13, Seymour 6
Manitowoc Lutheran 35, Roncalli 0
Marathon 33, Pittsville 0
Marinette 51, Clintonville 6
Markesan 38, Assumption 13
Mayville 33, Cedar Grove-Belgium 22
Milton 44, Watertown 6
Mineral Point 27, Dodgeville 7
Mondovi 62, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 31
Mosinee 26, Stratford 19
Neenah 14, Muskego 13
Neillsville 46, New Lisbon 12
New Berlin West 21, Martin Luther 7
New Glarus / Monticello 49, Pecatonica 0
New Holstein 36, Southern Door 20
Nicolet 35, South Milwaukee 7
North 42, Kewaskum 17
North 28, East 7
Northland Pines 21, Antigo 14
Northwestern 40, Prescott 7
Oak Creek 34, Waterford 3
Oconomowoc 38, Pulaski 14
Oconto Falls 24, Oconto 0
Omro 13, West 0
Onalaska 35, West Salem 26
Oregon 35, Stoughton 18
Osceola 35, Merrill 13
Oshkosh North 34, Ashwaubenon 21
Osseo-Fairchild 50, Necedah 0
Oostburg 30, Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 26
Ozaukee 47, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School 7
Palmyra-Eagle 39, Catholic Central 0
Pewaukee 14, Port Washington 13
Pius XI Catholic 30, Brown Deer 26
Poynette 29, Nekoosa 14
Potosi 27, Cuba City 6
Preble 10, Oshkosh West 3
Racine Lutheran 33, Kewaunee 30
Random Lake 47, Kingdom Prep Lutheran High School 7
Reagan Prep 44, St. Francis 7
Reedsburg 42, McFarland 0
Regis 43, Turtle Lake 14
Richland Center 47, Viroqua 8
River Ridge 36, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 13
Sauk Prairie 21, Baraboo 0
Slinger 37, Menomonee Falls 0
Somerset 41, Bloomer 6
South 35, Milwaukee Lutheran 22
Sparta 22, Black River Falls 12
Spooner 22, Elk Mound 21
St. Catherine's 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 0
St. Croix Central 36, Mauston 6
St. Croix Falls 30, Unity 8
St. Thomas More 30, Cudahy 6
Tomahawk 42, Crandon 6
Turner 34, Parkview 20
Union Grove 35, Horlick 6
Wausau East 30, Westby 6
Wauzeka-Steuben 33, Cashton 21
West 48, South 7
West 38, Wisconsin Lutheran 14
West 19, Park 18
West De Pere 53, Hortonville 22
Westfield Area 25, Wautoma 0
Weyauwega-Fremont 41, Berlin 40
Whitehall 38, Colfax 0
Whitefish Bay 27, Madison Memorial 22
Whitnall 56, Milwaukee Academy of Science 20
Whitewater 26, Big Foot 22
Winneconne 14, Little Chute 6
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 33, Bonduel 13
Wrightstown 35, Waupaca 14
Xavier 49, Valders 7