Wisconsin high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

See every final score from Week 2 of Wisconsin high school football

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night.

Wisconsin (WIAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 29, 2025

Abbotsford 27, Colby 14

Altoona 52, Black River Falls 14

Amherst 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 8

Appleton West 52, South 14

Aquinas 34, Columbus 13

Arcadia 30, Whitehall 20

Auburndale 14, Marathon 12

Augusta 0, Turtle Lake 52

Badger 56, Slinger 17

Baldwin-Woodville 44, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8

Bangor 40, Luther 6

Beaver Dam 20, Menomonee Falls 22

Beloit Memorial 44, East 0

Berlin 28, Kiel 7

Big Foot 10, Harvard 0

Black Hawk 36, Westby 22

Blair-Taylor 35, Elmwood/Plum City 13

Boyceville 57, Cameron 0

Brillion 0, Kewaunee 20

Brookfield Central 14, Franklin 42

Brookfield East 41, West 13

Cadott 48, Stanley-Boyd 6

Cambridge 28, Cambria-Friesland 7

Campbellsport 18, Kewaskum 14

Case 12, Hamilton 20

Cashton 41, Independence/Gilmanton 13

Catholic Central 6, Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 48

Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, St. Joseph 35

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13, Spring Valley 8

Clinton 30, Whitewater 6

Cuba City 7, Lancaster 34

Cumberland 6, Ladysmith 14

Darlington 26, Prairie du Chien 14

De Pere 30, Notre Dame Academy 42

Denmark 0, Fox Valley Lutheran 35

Dodgeland 12, Fall River/Rio Co-op 35

Dodgeville 40, Iowa-Grant 41

Durand 34, Prescott 21

East Troy 28, Wilmot 27

Edgar 14, Stratford 0

Edgerton 10, Lodi 27

Edgewood 33, McFarland 22

Eisenhower 28, Whitnall 33

Evansville 42, Brodhead / Juda 16

Fall Creek 21, Barron 7

Fennimore 24, River Ridge 22

Fond du Lac 17, Marquette University 3

Freedom 20, Waupaca 13

Germantown 45, Hartford 22

Grafton 28, Port Washington 3

Grantsburg 46, St. Croix Falls 30

Hillsboro 27, Riverdale 8

Hilbert 20, Randolph 6

Holmen 42, Sauk Prairie 0

Homestead 56, Kettle Moraine 28

Hortonville 7, Pulaski 42

Indian Trail 6, Middleton 31

Jefferson 41, Fort Atkinson 6

Kaukauna 9, West De Pere 33

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7, Luther Prep 6

King 0, Nicolet 13

Lake Country Lutheran 17, Lakeside Lutheran 15

Lakeland 14, Ashland 0

Little Chute 27, New London 12

Lomira 35, Oostburg 0

Loyal 50, Neillsville 0

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Xavier 7

Madison Memorial 0, Waunakee 35

Martin Luther 34, Racine Lutheran 10

Mauston 0, Sparta 35

Mayville 62, Horicon 0

Medford 0, Onalaska 36

Melrose-Mindoro 42, Necedah 0

Menasha 41, Mosinee 21

Menominee 49, Marinette 13

Milton 21, Craig 0

Mondovi 42, Osceola 27

Monroe 6, Mount Horeb / Barneveld 26

Mukwonago 40, Sun Prairie East 3

Muskego 41, Oak Creek 17

New Berlin West 19, Reagan Prep 6

New Glarus / Monticello 10, Belleville 6

New Holstein 34, Waupun 35

New Lisbon 6, Pardeeville 63

North 21, East 7

Northland Pines 27, Adams-Friendship 20

Northwestern 27, Somerset 14

Oconomowoc 13, Verona 7

Oconto Falls 14, St. Mary's Springs 28

Omro 6, Winneconne 52

Oshkosh North 28, Oshkosh West 9

Pacelli 6, Parkview 32

Pepin/Alma 36, Assumption 0

Pewaukee 17, Greendale 0

Pius XI Catholic 0, Wauwatosa East 40

Platteville 41, Mineral Point 14

Plymouth 48, Sheboygan Falls 0

Potosi 32, Richland Center 27

Poynette 53, Wautoma 15

Preble 34, Appleton East 7

River Valley 42, Wisconsin Dells 17

Roncalli 36, East 12

Seymour 28, Two Rivers 8

Shoreland Lutheran 34, Brookfield Academy 6

South 33, Watertown 36

Southern Door 17, Shiocton 14

Southwestern 48, Boscobel 0

Spencer / Columbus Catholic 49, Pittsville 34

St. Catherine's 38, Milwaukee Academy of Science 0

Stockton 46, Benton 0

Tomahawk 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 22

Turner 21, Delavan-Darien 20

Union Grove 49, South Milwaukee 0

Valders 49, Random Lake 14

Wauzeka-Steuben 43, Ithaca 14

West 35, Tremper 6

West Allis Central 41, Cudahy 12

West Salem 37, Tomah 6

Westfield Area 56, Nekoosa 24

Weyauwega-Fremont 36, Iola-Scandinavia 14

Wisconsin Lutheran 17, Whitefish Bay 14

