Wisconsin high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the night.
Abbotsford 27, Colby 14
Altoona 52, Black River Falls 14
Amherst 35, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 8
Appleton West 52, South 14
Aquinas 34, Columbus 13
Arcadia 30, Whitehall 20
Auburndale 14, Marathon 12
Augusta 0, Turtle Lake 52
Badger 56, Slinger 17
Baldwin-Woodville 44, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 8
Bangor 40, Luther 6
Beloit Memorial 44, East 0
Berlin 28, Kiel 7
Big Foot 10, Harvard 0
Black Hawk 36, Westby 22
Blair-Taylor 35, Elmwood/Plum City 13
Boyceville 57, Cameron 0
Brillion 0, Kewaunee 20
Brookfield Central 14, Franklin 42
Brookfield East 41, West 13
Cadott 48, Stanley-Boyd 6
Cambridge 28, Cambria-Friesland 7
Campbellsport 18, Kewaskum 14
Cashton 41, Independence/Gilmanton 13
Catholic Central 6, Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 48
Cedar Grove-Belgium 14, St. Joseph 35
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 13, Spring Valley 8
Clinton 30, Whitewater 6
Cuba City 7, Lancaster 34
Cumberland 6, Ladysmith 14
Darlington 26, Prairie du Chien 14
De Pere 30, Notre Dame Academy 42
Denmark 0, Fox Valley Lutheran 35
Durand 34, Prescott 21
East Troy 28, Wilmot 27
Edgar 14, Stratford 0
Edgerton 10, Lodi 27
Edgewood 33, McFarland 22
Eisenhower 28, Whitnall 33
Elkhorn 21, Cedarburg 20
Evansville 42, Brodhead / Juda 16
Fall Creek 21, Barron 7
Fennimore 24, River Ridge 22
Fond du Lac 17, Marquette University 3
Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Denmark 0
Franklin 42, Brookfield Central 14
Freedom 20, Waupaca 13
Germantown 45, Hartford 22
Grafton 28, Port Washington 3
Grantsburg 46, St. Croix Falls 30
Hillsboro 27, Riverdale 8
Hilbert 20, Randolph 6
Holmen 42, Sauk Prairie 0
Homestead 56, Kettle Moraine 28
Hortonville 7, Pulaski 42
Indian Trail 6, Middleton 31
Jefferson 41, Fort Atkinson 6
Kaukauna 9, West De Pere 33
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 7, Luther Prep 6
Kewaunee 20, Brillion 0
King 0, Nicolet 13
Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op 48, Catholic Central 6
Ladysmith 14, Cumberland 6
Lake Country Lutheran 17, Lakeside Lutheran 15
Lakeland 14, Ashland 0
Lancaster 34, Cuba City 7
Little Chute 27, New London 12
Lodi 27, Edgerton 10
Lomira 35, Oostburg 0
Loyal 50, Neillsville 0
Luxemburg-Casco 35, Xavier 7
Madison Memorial 0, Waunakee 35
Martin Luther 34, Racine Lutheran 10
Mauston 0, Sparta 35
Mayville 62, Horicon 0
Medford 0, Onalaska 36
Melrose-Mindoro 42, Necedah 0
Menasha 41, Mosinee 21
Menominee 49, Marinette 13
Middleton 31, Indian Trail 6
Milton 21, Craig 0
Mondovi 42, Osceola 27
Monroe 6, Mount Horeb / Barneveld 26
Mukwonago 40, Sun Prairie East 3
Muskego 41, Oak Creek 17
New Berlin West 19, Reagan Prep 6
New Glarus / Monticello 10, Belleville 6
New Holstein 34, Waupun 35
New Lisbon 6, Pardeeville 63
Nicolet 13, King 0
North 21, East 7
Northland Pines 27, Adams-Friendship 20
Northwestern 27, Somerset 14
Notre Dame Academy 42, De Pere 30
Oconomowoc 13, Verona 7
Oconto Falls 14, St. Mary's Springs 28
Omro 6, Winneconne 52
Onalaska 36, Medford 0
Oshkosh North 28, Oshkosh West 9
Pacelli 6, Parkview 32
Pardeeville 63, New Lisbon 6
Parkview 32, Pacelli 6
Pepin/Alma 36, Assumption 0
Pewaukee 17, Greendale 0
Pius XI Catholic 0, Wauwatosa East 40
Platteville 41, Mineral Point 14
Plymouth 48, Sheboygan Falls 0
Potosi 32, Richland Center 27
Poynette 53, Wautoma 15
Preble 34, Appleton East 7
Pulaski 42, Hortonville 7
River Valley 42, Wisconsin Dells 17
Roncalli 36, East 12
Seymour 28, Two Rivers 8
Shoreland Lutheran 34, Brookfield Academy 6
Somerset 14, Northwestern 27
Southern Door 17, Shiocton 14
Southwestern 48, Boscobel 0
Sparta 35, Mauston 0
Spencer / Columbus Catholic 49, Pittsville 34
St. Catherine's 38, Milwaukee Academy of Science 0
St. Croix Falls 30, Grantsburg 46
St. Joseph 35, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
St. Mary's Springs 28, Oconto Falls 14
Stockton 46, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg Co-op 0
Tomahawk 28, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 22
Turner 21, Delavan-Darien 20
Turtle Lake 52, Augusta 0
Union Grove 49, South Milwaukee 0
Valders 49, Random Lake 14
Watertown 36, South 33
Waunakee 35, Madison Memorial 0
Waupun 35, New Holstein 34
Wauwatosa East 40, Pius XI Catholic 0
Wauzeka-Steuben 43, Ithaca 14
West 35, Tremper 6
West Allis Central 41, Cudahy 12
West De Pere 33, Kaukauna 9
West Salem 37, Tomah 6
Westfield Area 56, Nekoosa 24
Weyauwega-Fremont 36, Iola-Scandinavia 14
Wisconsin Lutheran 17, Whitefish Bay 14
Winneconne 52, Omro 6