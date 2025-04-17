High School

Wisconsin high school football: Muskego releases 2025 schedule

Bounce back season in store? The Warriors get back up Aug. 21 against Neenah

Sam Heyn

Muskego's Brody Axelson (45) consoles Kellen DeBruine (52) after their team's 25-18 loss to Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state championship football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.
Muskego's Brody Axelson (45) consoles Kellen DeBruine (52) after their team's 25-18 loss to Bay Port in the WIAA Division 1 state championship football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Warriors last season had a rough stretch in September, losing three straight games in heartbreakers to very quality squads. While they were "good" losses, they were just barely able to finish their regular season with a winning record (5-4).

However, they weren't defined by this stretch. From October on, they would lose just one game in the regular season and make an impressive run as a No. 4 seed in the WIAA State Tournament. Their journey consisted of defeating No. 5 Oak Creek (42-7), regional No. 1 Franklin (42-14), No. 3 Neenah (34-14), and No. 2 Mukwonago (16-14) to get their way into Camp Randall. However, their state championship dreams were ended by No. 2 Bay Port (25-18).

Going into this season, the Warriors look to develop a second piece to their rushing rotation after losing senior Jack Labisch (117 Rush YPG, 12 TDs). They'll also lose a vital piece of their receiving production in Nick Leto (38 Rec. YPG, 3 Rec. TDs).

However, a big returnee for the Warriors is in running back Jackson Niemiec (89.6 Rush YPG, 12 TDs), who had over 1200 yards last season. In addition, they'll continue to develop their Class of 2027 quarterback Joey Shaw (44.7 Pass YPG, 9 Pass TDs, 5 Rush TDs) who led them to last year's state runner-up.

Defensively, the Warriors are in need of replacing three of their five lead tacklers from last season. Of the five, their biggest loss by far is in dominant defensive lineman Liam Shaw (70 TCK, 15 SCK). The two returning, Nathan Makinen (50 TCK, 2 FUM) and Jake Kardelis (48 TCK, 2 INT) will need to lead a new defense.

Muskego has released their 2025 regular season schedule and they look to get back to Camp Randall to finish the job this time.

Muskego Warriors: 2025 Football Schedule

8/21 – Neenah (Away)

8/28 – Oak Creek (Home)

9/5 – Pewaukee (Away)

9/12 – Waukesha West (Home)

9/19 – Arrowhead (Home)

9/26 – Brookfield East (Home)

10/3 – Kettle Moraine (Away)

10/10 – Oconomowoc (Home)

10/17 – Mukwonago (Away)

Published
Sam Heyn is a sports reporter based in Iowa City, IA, currently in his fourth-year at the University of Iowa. Along with reporting for The Daily Iowan, their student newspaper, he previously wrote for Iowa's News Now in Cedar Rapids, IA and live commentated for Fuller Digital Solutions in Cherokee, IA. Sam has been writing since 2025.

