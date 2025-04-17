Wisconsin high school football: Muskego releases 2025 schedule
The Warriors last season had a rough stretch in September, losing three straight games in heartbreakers to very quality squads. While they were "good" losses, they were just barely able to finish their regular season with a winning record (5-4).
However, they weren't defined by this stretch. From October on, they would lose just one game in the regular season and make an impressive run as a No. 4 seed in the WIAA State Tournament. Their journey consisted of defeating No. 5 Oak Creek (42-7), regional No. 1 Franklin (42-14), No. 3 Neenah (34-14), and No. 2 Mukwonago (16-14) to get their way into Camp Randall. However, their state championship dreams were ended by No. 2 Bay Port (25-18).
Going into this season, the Warriors look to develop a second piece to their rushing rotation after losing senior Jack Labisch (117 Rush YPG, 12 TDs). They'll also lose a vital piece of their receiving production in Nick Leto (38 Rec. YPG, 3 Rec. TDs).
However, a big returnee for the Warriors is in running back Jackson Niemiec (89.6 Rush YPG, 12 TDs), who had over 1200 yards last season. In addition, they'll continue to develop their Class of 2027 quarterback Joey Shaw (44.7 Pass YPG, 9 Pass TDs, 5 Rush TDs) who led them to last year's state runner-up.
Defensively, the Warriors are in need of replacing three of their five lead tacklers from last season. Of the five, their biggest loss by far is in dominant defensive lineman Liam Shaw (70 TCK, 15 SCK). The two returning, Nathan Makinen (50 TCK, 2 FUM) and Jake Kardelis (48 TCK, 2 INT) will need to lead a new defense.
Muskego has released their 2025 regular season schedule and they look to get back to Camp Randall to finish the job this time.
Muskego Warriors: 2025 Football Schedule
8/21 – Neenah (Away)
8/28 – Oak Creek (Home)
9/5 – Pewaukee (Away)
9/12 – Waukesha West (Home)
9/19 – Arrowhead (Home)
9/26 – Brookfield East (Home)
10/3 – Kettle Moraine (Away)
10/10 – Oconomowoc (Home)
10/17 – Mukwonago (Away)
