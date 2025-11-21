High School

Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - November 21, 2025

Get WIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Friday, November 21

Spencer Swaim

Grafton's Graysen Bollech (2) kicks the go-ahead field goal in the WIAA Division 3 state football championship game against Reedsburg at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Grafton won the game, 17-15.
Grafton's Graysen Bollech (2) kicks the go-ahead field goal in the WIAA Division 3 state football championship game against Reedsburg at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. Grafton won the game, 17-15. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are seven championship games scheduled across Wisconsin on Thursday, November 20 and Friday, November 21, with all seven games including top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.

Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, November 20 and Friday, November 21

With many ranked teams in action and champions being crowned, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football postseason comes to an end and crowns three more champions. Here are all the championship matchups listed below:

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Wisconsin