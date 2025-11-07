Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - November 7, 2025
There are 28 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, November 7, with 18 games includingtop 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
Friday night marks the start of the third round of the playoffs in Wisconsin, as the fields in each division continue to narrow. A couple of huge matchups Friday night come between No. 1 Muskego and No. 5 Badger and No. 11 Bay Port taking on No. 4 Franklin.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, November 7
With many ranked teams in action and the playoff brackets narrowing, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football postseason continues. Here are all the ranked games listed below:
#5 Badger (11-0) vs #1 Muskego (10-1) - 7:00 PM
#11 Bay Port (9-2) vs #4 Franklin (11-0) - 7:00 PM
Belleville (6-5) vs #15 Darlington (11-0) - 7:00 PM
Bonduel (9-2) vs #16 Edgar (11-0) - 7:00 PM
Boyceville (11-0) vs #25 Cochrane-Fountain City (11-0) - 7:00 PM
#13 De Pere (7-4) vs #2 Waunakee (11-0) - 7:00 PM
Freedom (10-1) vs #17 Winneconne (11-0) - 7:00 PM
#12 Hamilton (9-2) vs #7 Arrowhead (10-1) - 7:00 PM
Little Chute (10-1) vs #20 St. Catherine's (10-1) - 7:00 PM
#19 Monona Grove (10-1) vs #6 Homestead (10-0) - 7:00 PM
Mosinee (9-2) vs #21 Columbus (9-2) - 7:00 PM
Mount Horeb / Barneveld (9-2) vs #14 Catholic Memorial (10-1) - 7:00 PM
New Glarus / Monticello (10-1) vs #23 Lake Country Lutheran (10-1) - 7:00 PM
#18 Oshkosh North (10-1) vs #9 River Falls (10-1) - 7:00 PM
Plymouth (11-0) vs #24 Grafton (11-0) - 7:00 PM
#10 Rice Lake (10-1) vs #8 Notre Dame Academy (11-0) - 7:00 PM
#22 Stratford (9-2) vs Tomahawk (10-1) - 7:00 PM
Union Grove (10-1) vs #3 West De Pere (11-0) - 7:00 PM
