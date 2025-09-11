Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - Semptember 11, 2025
Get WIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on September 11
There are 16 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Thursday, September 11, including four games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the night include two of Wisconsin's top-ranked teams as No. 3 West De Pere hosts Preble and No. 19 Bay Port going to Appleton West.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, September 11
With four games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night serves as a great appetizer to the full Friday slate ahead in Wisconsin high school football.
