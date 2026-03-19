Top 25 Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball State Rankings - March 19, 2025

With the long, exciting 2025-26 regular season completed, March Madness in full swing, and the WIAA State Tournament set to begin at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday, it's time to take the latest look at High School on SI Wisconsin's Top 25 state boys basketball rankings.

Wisconsin Lutheran, the defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, remains in control of the top spot for an 11th consecutive week with a 28-0 overall record. The Vikings are riding the momentum of a 28-game winning streak following sectional playoff victories over Milwaukee Hamilton (56-29) and Racine Case (74-46).

Wisconsin Lutheran has a 38-game winning streak dating back to last season with its last loss coming on the road to West Allis Central (78-70) on Feb. 11, 2025.

With several upsets and a few select unbeaten teams remaining, there has been a shuffling in this week's rankings to reflect that impact.

The top 10 teams in the rankings have a combined 257-20 overall record.

Note:This week's top 25 contains teams that advanced to the sectional level and state semifinals, representing each of the five divisions. Following the highly anticipated state championships (March 19-21), a final comprehensive season-ending list will be determined for next week's rankings.

Previous ranking: 1

Note: The top-seeded Vikings extended their winning streak to 28 games with dominant sectional victories over Milwaukee Hamilton (56-29) and Racine Case (74-46).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded and No. 2-ranked Appleton North in WIAA D1 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: 3

Note: The fourth-seeded Lightning extended their winning streak to five games with sectional victories over Marshfield (63-45) and No. 17-ranked Kaukauna (58-53).

Next up: vs. top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Lutheran in WIAA D1 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: 6

Note: The top-seeded Thunder extended their winning streak to four games with sectional victories over No. 7-ranked Freedom (56-49) and Xavier (71-52).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Saint Croix Central in WIAA D3 state semifinals (March 19)

Previous ranking: 9

Note: The second-seeded Pioneers extended their winning streak to 25 games with sectional victories over Cedar-Grove Belgium (79-63) and Howards Grove (75-69).

Next up: vs. third-seeded Regis in WIAA D4 state semifinals (March 19)

Previous ranking: 10

Note: The third-seeded Spartans extended their winning streak to four games with sectional victories over No. 20-ranked Middleton (77-58) and Verona (58-56).

Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 7-ranked De Pere in WIAA D1 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: 14

Note: The top-seeded Owls extended their winning streak to eight games with sectional victories over No. 5-ranked Port Washington (62-33) and Notre Dame Academy (53-42).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded and No. 17-ranked McFarland in WIAA D2 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: 16

Note: The second-seeded Redbirds extended their winning streak to nine games with sectional victories over Germantown (79-64) and No. 24-ranked Brookfield East (97-74).

Next up: vs. third-seeded and No. 5-ranked Madison Memorial in WIAA D1 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: 22

Note: The second-seeded L-Cats extended their winning streak to eight games with sectional victories over Watertown Luther Prep (68-58) and Lancaster (85-53).

Next up: vs. third-seeded and No. 15-ranked Racine St. Catherine's in WIAA D3 state semifinals (March 19)

Previous ranking: 4

Note: The top-seeded Storm were riding the momentum of a 26-game winning streak but lost to second-seeded Bonduel (73-62) in WIAA D4 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: 5

Note: The top-seeded Pirates extended their winning streak to 22 games but lost to top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Slinger (62-33) in WIAA D2 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: 7

Note: The top-seeded Irish were riding the momentum of a 10-game winning streak but lost to second-seeded and No. 6-ranked Seymour (56-49) in WIAA D3 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The second-seeded Panthers extended their winning streak to four games with sectional victories over No. 23-ranked La Crosse Central (73-70) and Menomonie (61-54).

Next up: vs. third-seeded and No. 14-ranked Whitefish Bay in WIAA D2 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: 8

Note: The second-seeded Purple Knights were riding the momentum of a 16-game winning streak but lost to Verona (85-76) in WIAA D1 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The third-seeded Blue Dukes extended their winning streak to four games with sectional victories over Milwaukee Academy of Science (85-62) and No. 18-ranked Waterford (60-40).

Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 12-ranked West Salem in WIAA D2 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The third-seeded Angels extended their winning streak to four games with sectional victories over No. 21-ranked Racine Lutheran (65-62) and Oostburg (74-58).

Next up: vs. second-seeded and No. 8-ranked Lake Mills in WIAA D3 state semifinals (March 19)

Previous ranking: 12

Note: The top-seeded Vikings were riding the momentum of a 16-game winning streak but lost to top-seeded McFarland (86-60) in WIAA D2 sectional championship game.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The fourth-seeded Spartans extended their winning streak to five games with sectional victories over Mount Horeb (64-54) and New Berlin West (86-60).

Next up: vs. top-seeded and No. 6-ranked Slinger in a WIAA D2 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: 17

Note: The fourth-seeded Galloping Ghosts were riding the momentum of a four-game winning streak but lost to second-seeded and No. 3-ranked Appleton North (58-53) in WIAA D1 sectional finals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked.

Note: The top-seeded Bears extended their winning streak to 11 games with sectional victories over No. 4-ranked Kewaunee (73-62) and Marathon (78-68).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Cambridge in WIAA D4 state semifinals (March 19)

Previous ranking: 13

Note: The top-seeded Lions were riding the momentum of a 17-game winning streak but lost to second-seeded Cambridge (58-56) in WIAA D4 sectional finals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The top-seeded Pathers extended their winning streak to eight games with sectional victories over Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah (69-49) and Tigerton (56-45).

Next up: vs. fourth-seeded Sheboygan Lutheran in WIAA D5 state semifinals (March 20)

Previous ranking: 20

Note: The fifth-seeded Cardinals were riding the momentum of a three-game winning streak but lost to top-seeded and 10th-ranked Madison Memorial (77-58) in WIAA D1 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: 21

Note: The top-seeded Crusaders were riding the momentum of a nine-game winning streak but lost to third-seeded Racine St. Catherine's (65-62) in WIAA D3 sectional semifinals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: 18

Note: The top-seeded Wolverines were riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak but lost to third-seeded Whitefish Bay (60-40) in WIAA D2 sectional finals.

Next up: Season completed.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Note: The second-seeded Buccaneers extended their winning streak to 10 games with sectional victories over Rib Lake (75-57) and Turtle Lake (60-58).

Next up: vs. third-seeded Southwestern in WIAA D5 state semifinals (March 20)

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-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com