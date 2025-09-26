Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - Semptember 26, 2025

High School

Get WIAA live updates and final scores as the 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continues on Friday, September 26

There are 199 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Friday, September 26, including 23 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourWisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of Friday night include a couple of ranked on ranked games with No. 4 Franklin going to No. 18 Bradford and No. 22 Appleton North going to No. 9 Neenah. Both games will kick off at 7:00pm.

Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26

With 22 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to bring tons of excitement as the Wisconsin high school football season rolls into Week 6. Here are all the ranked games listed below:

No. 23 Slinger (4-1) vs Whitefish Bay (3-2) at 7:00 PM

No. 6 Homestead (5-0) vs Hartford (1-3) at 7:00 PM

No. 21 Catholic Memorial (4-1) vs West (3-2) at 7:00 PM

No. 12 Hudson (5-0) vs River Falls (4-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 11 Rice Lake (5-0) vs No. 19 New Richmond (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Marquette University (3-2) vs No. 15 Hamilton (4-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 8 Mukwonago (4-1) vs Pewaukee (3-2) at 7:00 PM

Greenfield (5-1) vs No. 20 Grafton (5-0) at 7:00 PM

No. 4 Franklin (5-0) vs No. 18 Bradford (5-0) at 7:00 PM

No. 25 Holmen (5-0) vs Tomah (1-4) at 7:00 PM

No. 24 Sun Prairie East (4-1) vs Monona Grove (4-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 2 Waunakee (5-0) vs Oregon (2-3) at 7:00 PM

No. 14 Bay Port (4-1) vs Southwest (0-5) at 7:00 PM

No. 5 Badger (5-0) vs Burlington (4-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 17 Lake Mills (5-0) vs Lodi (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Menasha (3-2) vs No. 10 Notre Dame Academy (5-0) at 7:00 PM

Oconomowoc (3-2) vs No. 7 Arrowhead (4-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 3 West De Pere (5-0) vs De Pere (3-2) at 7:00 PM

No. 16 Darlington (5-0) vs Fennimore (4-1) at 7:00 PM

No. 13 Kimberly (4-1) vs Hortonville (0-5) at 7:00 PM

No. 22 Appleton North (4-1) vs No. 9 Neenah (4-1) at 7:00 PM

Brookfield East (4-1) vs No. 1 Muskego (4-1) at 7:00 PM

View full Wisconsin high schoool football scoreboard

