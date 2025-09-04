Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - Semptember 4, 2025
There are 15 games scheduled across Wisconsin on Thursday, September 4, including three games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Wisconsin High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the night include three of Wisconsin's top-ranked teams as No. 10 Neenah travels to face Appleton East, No. 16 Kimberly goes to Oshkosh West and No. 22 Appleton North goes on the road to play Fond du Lac.
Wisconsin High School Football Games To Watch - Thursday, September 4
With three games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night serves as a great appetizer to the full Friday slate ahead in Wisconsin high school football.
