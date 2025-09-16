High School

Wisconsin High School Girls Volleyball State Rankings - Sept. 16, 2025

DSHA (D1), Xavier (D2), Living Word Lutheran (D3), Heritage Christian (D4), and Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (D5) earn top spots in latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

Divine Savior Holy Angels' Callie Carr (11) blocks a shot during a match in the 2025 Joust volleyball tournament at Homestead High School in Mequon, Wisconsin on Saturday, Aug. 30.
Beginning the third week of the 2025 Wisconsin high school girls volleyball season, several noteworthy programs have climbed to the top of the state rankings.

In the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state rankings, Divine Savior Holy Angels (Division 1), Xavier (Division 2), Living Word Lutheran (Division 3), Heritage Christian (Division 4), and Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (Division 5) currently hold the No. 1 spot in their respective Top-10 standings.

Divine Savior, the three-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion, currently maintains a 12-0 overall record and is ranked No. 11 in the latest High School on SI Top 25 national rankings.

Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association State Rankings

Division 1

1. Divine Savior Holy Angels (12-0)

2. Sussex Hamilton (19-3)

3. Oconomowoc (14-0)

4. Waunakee (15-3)

5. Brookfield East (19-2)

6. Arrowhead (8-5)

7. Holmen (18-0)

8. Waukesha West (9-4)

9. River Falls (17-2)

10. Watertown (16-1)

Division 2

1. Xavier (16-3)

2. Mosinee (19-3)

3. Sauk Prairie (13-1)

4. Luxemburg-Casco (14-4)

5. Catholic Memorial (7-6)

6. Fox Valley Lutheran (11-5)

7. Mount Horeb (9-4)

8. New Berlin West (9-6)

9. Oconto Falls (13-4)

10. Edgewood (11-4)

Division 3

1. Living Word Lutheran (16-2)

2. Stanley-Boyd (18-2)

3. Barron (16-2)

4. Watertown Luther Prep (14-2)

5. Dominican (15-4)

6. Lake Country Lutheran (12-6)

7. Stratford (11-4)

8. Grantsburg (13-4)

9. Marshall (12-7)

10. Mineral Point (20-3)

Division 4

1. Heritage Christian (15-5)

2. Regis (18-5)

3. Sheboygan Christian (16-0)

4. McDonell Central (13-2)

5. Webster (12-1)

6. Columbus Catholic (13-7)

7. Edgar (12-5)

8. Three Lakes (21-5)

9. Fennimore (19-2)

10. Montello (18-4)

Division 5

1. Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran (2-0)

2. Rib Lake (18-4)

3. Argyle (12-1)

4. Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (6-2)

5. Newman Catholic (10-11)

6. Florence (15-6)

7. Barneveld (8-5)

8. Shullsburg (8-5)

9. Central Wisconsin Christian (7-5)

10. Green Bay NEW Lutheran (9-7)

