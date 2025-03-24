Wisconsin's top teams reach pinnacle during action-packed WIAA state boys basketball tournament
The Wisconsin (WIAA) state high school boys basketball tournament crowned its five worthy champions at the Kohl Center on Saturday.
Wisconsin Lutheran (Division 1), Wauwatosa West (Division 2), Milwaukee Academy of Science (Division 3), Aquinas (Division 4), and Cochrane-Fountain City (Division 5), each hoisted a prestigious, glistening gold ball trophy.
It was a tension-filled tournament with three of the five championship games decided by three points or less.
Division 1
Junior small forward Zavier Zens scored a team-high 19 points as top-seeded Wisconsin Lutheran defeated third-seeded Marshfield 57-55 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Senior forward Alex Greene followed with 11 points and sophomore small forward Kager Knueppel had 10 points for the Vikings, who captured their second consecutive title after moving up from Division 2 this year.
The team finished with a 10-game winning streak and ended the season 28-2 overall.
It was the fourth state title in program history for Wisconsin Lutheran, which shot 61 percent from field-goal range, and maintained a critical 34-18 scoring advantage in the paint. The Vikings completed the back-to-back championship run with a combined 58-2 record.
Senior guard Landon Lee contributed a game-high 22 points with four 3-point baskets, four assists, and three rebounds for Marshfield, which ended the season 23-7 overall.
Division 2
Junior forward Matthew Kloskey scored a game-high 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds as second-seeded Wauwatosa West upset top-seeded Racine Park 60-57 in overtime to claim the WIAA Division 2 championship.
Sophomore guard Jalen Brown followed with 14 points, seven assists, and five rebounds for the Trojans, who outscored Racine Park 6-3 in the extra period to clinch the first state title in program history, secure their 14th-straight victory, and finish the season 24-6 overall.
Senior post player Jaxon Moss scored 19 points and pulled down six rebounds for Racine Park, which ended the season 27-3 overall. Senior guard Isaiah Robinson chipped in 13 points with a game-high eight steals, and sophomore guard Zare Gwinn had 12 points for the Panthers. Robinson established a D2 state tournament record for steals with a two-game combined total of 15.
The contest featured 13 lead changes and seven ties with neither team leading by more than a seven-point margin.
Division 3
Senior forward Devin Brown finished with 17 points and 19 rebounds as second-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science upset top-seeded Freedom 57-54 in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Senior guard Jamarion Batemon contributed 16 points and senior small forward Amare Jackson had 10 points for the Novas, who captured their first state title in program history and ended the season 25-1 overall.
Senior guard Drew Kortz scored a game-high 29 points for Freedom, which finished the season 28-2 overall. Sophomore forward Donovan Davis added a double-double with 19 points and 16 rebounds for the Irish.
Division 4
Senior guard Trey Bahr scored a game-high 20 points with nine assists as third-seeded Aquinas upset top-seeded Bonduel 74-45 in the WIAA Division 4 state final.
Junior guard Logan Becker contributed 16 points and sophomore guard Calvin Bahr had 15 points for Aquinas, which shot 59 percent from field-goal range to claim its first D4 state championship and fifth title in school history. The Blugolds were riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak and finished the season 26-3 overall.
Junior power forward Ryan Westrich and sophomore guard Carter Moesch each had 11 points for Bonduel, which ended the season 28-2 overall.
Division 5
Senior forward Porter Ehrat scored a team-high 18 points and senior guard Cameron Lipinski followed with 17 points as top-seeded Cochrane-Fountain City defeated second-seeded Sheboygan Lutheran 60-54 in the WIAA Division 5 championship game.
It was the first title in program history for Cochrane-Fountain City, which shot 56 percent from field-goal range in the momentum-building first half, finished the season with a 10-game winning streak, and ended the year 28-2 overall.
Junior forward Brennen Hackbarth registered a double-double for Sheboygan Lutheran, which ended the season 25-5 overall.
