Wisconsin's Top Teams Reach Pinnacle During Action-Packed WIAA State Football Championships (Notebook)
On a hectic weekend where thousands of deer hunters ventured into the fields to take part in an annual, long-standing Wisconsin tradition, 14 of the state's best high school football teams converged on the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium in Madison hunting for a championship.
The 48th annual Wisconsin (WIAA) State High School Football Championships were held Nov. 20-21, crowning champions in seven respective divisions.
Arrowhead (Division 1), West De Pere (Division 2), Grafton (Division 3), Winneconne (Division 4), Mayville (Division 5), Darlington (Division 6), and Kenosha St. Joseph (Division 7), each walked off the field with prestigious state titles.
This is a look back at some of the memorable, history-making moments from this year's WIAA state title games.
Note: All team/individual statistics compiled by the WIAA.
Division 1
Arrowhead defeated Bay Port 18-15 in the WIAA Division 1 state championship game on Friday.
Senior wide receiver Ryan Heiman responded with a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with 35 seconds remaining to ultimately clinch the title for the Warhawks, who finished with a 13-1 overall record and claimed the seventh championship in program history.
It was the first state title since 2013 for Arrowhead, which finished with 12 first downs and 198 yards of total offense.
Arrowhead Leaders: Junior quarterback Nolan Hanson (completed 7 of 13 for 88 yards, 1 TD); junior running back Jebari Craig (13 carries for 62 yards); sophomore running back Devin Nettles (nine carries for 41 yards, 1TD), senior wide receiver Harper Hughes (four catches for 88 yards) and senior linebacker Brendan Foley (10 tackles with a sack, and a deflected pass)
Bay Port drove to the Arrowhead 11-yard line with one second remaining, had an opportunity to kick the potential game-tying field goal to force overtime but opted to play for the victory. The pass fell incomplete in the end zone as time expired.
It was a surprising, controversial ending to the season for the defending D1 champion Pirates, who finished with an 11-3 overall record.
Senior running back Brady Moon, scored on an 11-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Braydon Maney with 46 seconds remaining to claim a short-lived 15-12 lead for Bay Port, which generated 20 first downs and 347 yards of offense in the contest.
Bay Port Leaders: senior quarterback Matt Stevens (completed 10 of 16 passes for 133 yards and rushed 25 times for 128 yards, 1 TD); senior running back Brady Moon (20 carries for 75 yards, 1 TD); junior wide receiver Ethan Orlando (three catches for 50 yards), and senior linebacker Brock Gauthier (11 tackles)
Division 2
West De Pere defeated Notre Dame Academy 28-14 in the WIAA Division 2 state championship game Friday.
Senior quarterback Patrick Greisen completed 16 of 26 passes for 304 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Phantoms, who finished 14-0 overall and claimed the third championship in program history.
The standout individual effort took on historical significance as Greisen established a D2 state-title game record for most passing yards.
Senior wide receiver Judeah Kniskern contributed seven catches for 164 yards, including what proved to be a game-winning 60-yard touchdown pass from Greisen to regain a 21-14 lead with 9:49 remaining in the first half.
It was the first state title since 2011 for West De Pere, which generated 12 first downs and 386 yards of total offense.
West De Pere Leaders: senior quarterback Patrick Greisen (completed 16 of 26 passes for 304 yards, 2 TDs); senior wide receiver Judeah Kniskern (seven catches for 164 yards, 1 TD); senior running back Ryan Lutz (18 carries for 76 yards, 2 TDs) and junior defensive back Cooper Borowicz (12 tackles)
Junior running back Kingston Allen rushed 43 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns for Notre Dame, which finished the season 13-1 overall.
Allen set a D2 state-championship record for rushing attempts for Notre Dame, which amassed 21 first downs and 345 yards of total offense.
Notre Dame Leaders: Kingston Allen (43 carries for 231 yards, 2TDs); senior quarterback Max Peirce (completed 4 of 11 passes for 63 yards); and junior linebacker Jackson Whitehouse (nine tackles).
Division 3
Grafton defeated Reedsburg 17-15 in the tension-filled WIAA Division 3 state championship game Friday.
Senior Graysen Bollech kicked what proved to be a game-winning 35-yard field goal with six seconds remaining for Grafton, which finished the season 14-0 overall and claimed the third state championship in program history.
It was the first state title since 1982 for the Black Hawks, who amassed 20 first downs and 393 yards of total offense.
Junior running back Jack Nelson finished with 30 carries for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the contest.
Grafton Leaders: junior running back Jack Nelson (30 carries for 167 yards, 2TDs); senior quarterback Nicholas Schiller (completed 17 of 33 passes for 206 yards); senior wide receiver Tyler Deer (seven catches for 129 yards); and senior linebacker Tyler Heinle (11 tackles).
Senior quarterback-running back Will Mikonowicz rushed 38 times for 255 yards and two touchdowns as Reedsburg ended the exciting season 10-4 overall.
Mikonowicz scored on a 1-yard run to claim a 15-14 lead with 1:39 remaining in regulation for the Beavers, who had 12 first downs and 272 yards of total offense.
Reedsburg Leaders: Senior quarterback-running back Will Mikonowicz (38 carries for 255 yards, 2TDs) and senior defensive back Gavin Budnik (eight tackles).
Division 4
Winneconne defeated Little Chute 28-22 in the pressure-packed WIAA Division 4 state championship game Thursday.
Junior running back Mason Mathe scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on an 8-yard run with 1:20 remaining for Winneconne, which finished the season 14-0 overall and claimed the second state championship in program history.
It was the first state title since 2013 for the Wolves, who had 15 first downs and 311 yards of total offense.
Winneconne scored 15 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to erase a 22-13 third-quarter deficit.
Winneconne Leaders: senior quarterback Brody Schaffer (272 all-purpose yards, 3TDs); senior wide receiver Karter Hawthorne (five catches for 55 yards, 2 TDs); and junior linebacker Ethan Duel, 13 tackles)
Junior running back Reece Joten rushed 21 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Little Chute, which finished the season 12-2 overall.
It was the second loss of the season for the Mustangs, who finished with 14 first downs and 239 yards of total offense.
Little Chute Leaders: junior running back Reece Joten (21 carries for 118 yards, 2 TDs); junior running back Tyler Hietpas (69 yards rushing, 1 TD); and senior defensive end James Thiel (eight tackles)
Division 5
Mayville defeated Northwestern 42-32 in the high-powered WIAA Division 5 state championship game Thursday.
Junior running back Joe Promersberger rushed seven times for 134 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mayville, which finished 14-0 overall and claimed the second state championship in program history.
It was the first state title since 1994 for the Cardinals, who amassed 16 first downs and 342 yards of total offense.
Mayville Leaders: junior running back Joe Promersberger (seven carries for 134 yards, 2TDs), senior running Landen Baker (29 carries for 120 yards, 2TDs); senior defensive lineman Owen Steger (five tackles)
Junior quarterback Kamden Kroll completed 9 of 16 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown for Northwestern, which finished the season 13-1 overall.
Northwestern senior Anthony Calore returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to establish a WIAA D5 title game record.
Junior wide receiver Tysen Teal contributed five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers, who had 14 first downs and 324 yards of total offense.
Northwestern Leaders: junior quarterback Kamden Kroll (9 of 16 passes for 202 yards, 1TD); junior wide receiver Tysen Teal (five catches for 109 yards, 1TD); and senior Ricky Ericksen (14 tackles)
Division 6
Darlington defeated Edgar 42-18 in the memorable WIAA Division 6 state championship game Thursday.
Junior quarterback Zeke Zuberbuhler rushed 12 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns to lead Darlington, which finished 14-0 overall and claimed its fifth state championship in program history.
It was the first state title since 1995 for the Redbirds, who amassed 18 first downs and 351 yards of total offense.
Darlington scored 21 unanswered points in what became a decisive first quarter.
Darlington Leaders: Zeke Zuberbuhler (12 carries for 133 yards, 3TDs) and junior running back Calum Crist (16 carries for 107 yards and nine tackles, 1 INT)
Senior running back Maverick Butt rushed 21 times for 160 yards and two touchdowns for Edgar, which ended the season 13-1 overall.
It was the state-best 16th championship game appearance for Edgar, which had 16 first downs and 231 yards of total offense.
Edgar Leaders: senior running back Maverick Butt (21 carries for 160 yards, 2TDs); senior linebacker Alex Schneider (12 tackles)
Division 7
Kenosha St. Joseph defeated Cochrane-Fountain City 35-19 in the WIAA Division 7 state championship game Thursday.
Senior quarterback Zach Rizzo completed 15 of 18 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kenosha St. Joseph, which finished 14-0 overall and claimed the first WIAA state title in program history.
With the standout performance, Rizzo established a D7 title-game record for passing yards and equaled the mark for TD passes.
Senior wide receiver Dominic Rinaldi contributed a D7 record 10 catches for 177 yards and two touchdowns for the Lancers, who amassed 377 yards of total offense.
Kenosha St. Joseph Leaders: senior quarterback Zach Rizzo (completed 15 of 18 passes for 226 yards, 3TDs); senior wide receiver Dominic Rinaldi (10 catches for 177 yards, 2TDs); and junior running back Christopher Kenesie (19 carries for 117 yards, 1TD)
Junior quarterback Parker Kujak completed 13 of 25 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown for Cochrane-Fountain City, which finished the season 13-1 overall.
Junior running back Aidan Lisowski followed with 10 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown for Cochrane-Fountain City, which had 280 yards of total offense.
Cochrane-Fountain City Leaders: junior quarterback Parker Kujak (completed 13 of 25 passes for 176 yards, 1TD); junior running back Aidan Lisowski (10 carries for 81 yards, 1TD); senior linebacker Tucker Bambenek (12 tackles).
Complete Championship Box Scores
Download the SBLive App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com