Wisconsin Star Ameerah Grant Commits to UC Irvine After 2,000-Point High School Career
Ameerah Grant, a standout 5-foot-4 senior point guard for the Brown Deer High School girls basketball team, has officially committed to play for UC Irvine in 2025-2026.
One of Wisconsin’s Most Prolific Scorers Ever
Grant, a three-time Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 all-state selection, averaged a state-best 39.5 points per game this past season. She finished her memorable four-year career with 2,071 points (to rank fifth all-time in WIAA girls basketball history), 689 rebounds, 368 steals, 257 assists, and 251 3-point baskets.
Megan Gustafson of South Shore (3,229), Shemera Williams of Milwaukee Academy of Science (3,120), Jolene Anderson of South Shore (2,881), and Allie Ziebell of Neenah (2,819) are the top four players on the elite, all-time state career-scoring list.
Historic Senior Season: 57-Point Game Highlights 39.5 PPG Average
The high-octane Brown Deer star scored 50 or more points four times during her statement-making senior season, highlighted by a career-high 57 points in an 82-81 conference road victory over Milwaukee Lutheran on Jan. 31. Grant showcased her all-around skills by converting 93 baskets from 3-point range (to rank second in the state) while contributing 10.3 rebounds, 4.5 steals, and 2.2 assists per game. The Falcons finished third in the Woodland Conference East with a 7-5 record and 12-13 overall.
Grant credited the enthusiastic Brown Deer basketball program and community with igniting her steady progression and development as a dynamic, complete player over the course of her high school career.
Brown Deer’s Legacy and Ameerah’s Gratitude
"I'm thankful for everyone letting me do what I do on and off the court," said Grant, in an interview with Michael Whitlow of the Milwaukee Journal. "The coaches and players allowed me to play how I wanted to play and be who I wanted to be. I might not have passed the ball on every possession but I was trying to get a bucket and help the team win."
UC Irvine Adds a Dynamic Scorer to Big West Title Hunt
UC Irvine, an NCAA Division 1 collegiate program, finished second in the Big West Conference standings with a 15-5 record and 21-10 overall in 2024-2025. The second-seeded Anteaters advanced to the semifinals of the Hercules Tires Big West Tournament, suffering a season-ending 63-56 loss to third-seeded UC Davis on March 14.
Grant Joins Elite Brown Deer Alumni Club
Grant finished as the all-time scoring leader in Brown Deer history (for both the girls and boys basketball programs). She joins a prominent list of alums including former Marquette University/NBA forward Steve Novak and current Philadelphia Eagles' linebacker (and Super Bowl champion) Zack Baun.
