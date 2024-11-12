High School

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets heading into the state qualifiers

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Muskego defensive back Cole Reid (10) congratulates teammate Jack Labisch (18) after a touchdown on November 1, 2024.
Muskego defensive back Cole Reid (10) congratulates teammate Jack Labisch (18) after a touchdown on November 1, 2024. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

State championships are one round away in Wisconsin high school football.

D.C. Everest — a No. 7 seed — beat the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds in Division 1 on its side of the bracket, and next up is Bay Port after the Pirates upset top-seed Marquette University.

Fellow top seeds Badger and Slinger play each other in one Division 2 semifinal, while the other two teams left — Rice Lake and West De Pere — are coming off wins over No. 1 seeds.

>>Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 WIAA football playoffs.

Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WIAA Divisions 1 through 7, plus all the semifinal matchups:

Division 1

Semifinal matchups

(2) Bay Port vs. (7) D.C. Everest

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Mukwonago vs. (4) Muskego

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 1 football bracket

Division 2

Semifinal matchups

(2) Rice Lake vs. (3) West De Pere

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Badger vs. (1) Slinger

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 2 bracket

Division 3

Semifinal matchups

(2) Notre Dame Academy vs. (3) Logan

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (3) Wisconsin Lutheran

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 3 bracket

Division 4

Semifinal matchups

(1) Winneconne vs. (2) Baldwin-Woodville

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Aquinas vs. (1) St. Catherine's

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 4 bracket

Division 5

Semifinal matchups

(1) Prairie du Chien vs. (1) Stratford

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Wrightstown vs. (2) Northwestern

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 5 bracket

Division 6

Semifinal matchups

(2) Bonduel vs. (2) Grantsburg

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Lomira vs. (8) Belleville

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 6 bracket

Division 7

Semifinal matchups

(1) Edgar vs. (2) Boyceville

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Potosi vs. (1) St. Joseph

7 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 7 bracket

Published
