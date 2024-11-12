Wisconsin (WIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
State championships are one round away in Wisconsin high school football.
D.C. Everest — a No. 7 seed — beat the No. 1, 2 and 3 seeds in Division 1 on its side of the bracket, and next up is Bay Port after the Pirates upset top-seed Marquette University.
Fellow top seeds Badger and Slinger play each other in one Division 2 semifinal, while the other two teams left — Rice Lake and West De Pere — are coming off wins over No. 1 seeds.
Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WIAA Divisions 1 through 7, plus all the semifinal matchups:
Division 1
Semifinal matchups
(2) Bay Port vs. (7) D.C. Everest
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Mukwonago vs. (4) Muskego
7 p.m. Friday
Division 2
Semifinal matchups
(2) Rice Lake vs. (3) West De Pere
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Badger vs. (1) Slinger
7 p.m. Friday
Division 3
Semifinal matchups
(2) Notre Dame Academy vs. (3) Logan
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Catholic Memorial vs. (3) Wisconsin Lutheran
7 p.m. Friday
Division 4
Semifinal matchups
(1) Winneconne vs. (2) Baldwin-Woodville
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Aquinas vs. (1) St. Catherine's
7 p.m. Friday
Division 5
Semifinal matchups
(1) Prairie du Chien vs. (1) Stratford
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Wrightstown vs. (2) Northwestern
7 p.m. Friday
Division 6
Semifinal matchups
(2) Bonduel vs. (2) Grantsburg
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Lomira vs. (8) Belleville
7 p.m. Friday
Division 7
Semifinal matchups
(1) Edgar vs. (2) Boyceville
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Potosi vs. (1) St. Joseph
7 p.m. Friday
