Wisconsin (WIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship game matchups, times
Get your trophies ready — it's state championship week in Wisconsin high school football at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Division 1 is down to Bay Port and Muskego, each of which took down a No. 1 seed en route to the final.
Slinger and Rice Lake meet in the Division 2 championship game after each scored seven-point wins in the semifinals.
Wrightstown vs. Stratford in Division 5 is the only championship matchup pitting No. 1 seeds against each other for the title.
>>Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 WIAA football playoffs.
Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WIAA Divisions 1 through 7, plus all the championship game matchups:
Division 1
Championship game
(2) Bay Port vs. (4) Muskego
4 p.m. Friday
2024 WIAA Division 1 football bracket
Division 2
Championship game
(2) Rice Lake vs. (1) Slinger
1 p.m. Friday
Division 3
Championship game
(2) Notre Dame Academy vs. (1) Catholic Memorial
10 a.m. Friday
Division 4
Championship game
(1) St. Catherine's vs. (2) Baldwin-Woodville
7 p.m. Thursday
Division 5
Championship game
(1) Wrightstown vs. (1) Stratford
4 p.m. Thursday
Division 6
Championship game
(2) Lomira vs. (2) Grantsburg
1 p.m. Thursday
Division 7
Championship game
(1) Edgar vs. (3) Potosi
10 a.m. Thursday
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports