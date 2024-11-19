High School

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship game matchups, times

Here are all the 2024 Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets heading into the state championships

Mike Swanson

Rice Lake High School's Zach Orr (1) celebrates with Jack Larson (47) after intercepting a pass against West De Pere on November 15, 2024.
Get your trophies ready — it's state championship week in Wisconsin high school football at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Division 1 is down to Bay Port and Muskego, each of which took down a No. 1 seed en route to the final.

Slinger and Rice Lake meet in the Division 2 championship game after each scored seven-point wins in the semifinals.

Wrightstown vs. Stratford in Division 5 is the only championship matchup pitting No. 1 seeds against each other for the title.

>>Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 WIAA football playoffs.

Wisconsin high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Wisconsin high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from WIAA Divisions 1 through 7, plus all the championship game matchups:

Division 1

Championship game

(2) Bay Port vs. (4) Muskego

4 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 1 football bracket

Division 2

Championship game

(2) Rice Lake vs. (1) Slinger

1 p.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 2 bracket

Division 3

Championship game

(2) Notre Dame Academy vs. (1) Catholic Memorial

10 a.m. Friday

2024 WIAA Division 3 bracket

Division 4

Championship game

(1) St. Catherine's vs. (2) Baldwin-Woodville

7 p.m. Thursday

2024 WIAA Division 4 bracket

Division 5

Championship game

(1) Wrightstown vs. (1) Stratford

4 p.m. Thursday

2024 WIAA Division 5 bracket

Division 6

Championship game

(2) Lomira vs. (2) Grantsburg

1 p.m. Thursday

2024 WIAA Division 6 bracket

Division 7

Championship game

(1) Edgar vs. (3) Potosi

10 a.m. Thursday

2024 WIAA Division 7 bracket

