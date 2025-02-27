Wisconsin (WIAA) State Boys Individual Wrestling Tournament Features Elite, Powerhouse Field
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin high school wrestling will take center stage during the prestigious, three-day Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) state boys individual tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on Feb. 27-March 1.
Individual winners and second-place finishers in each of 14 weight classes from eight Division 1 sectionals held last weekend qualified for state. The top three finishers in the four respective Division 2 and 3 sectionals also advanced.
West Allis Hale leads the D1 boys field with nine individual qualifiers, Oseola tops D2 with eight and Weyauwega-Fremont is first in D3 with 10.
The impressive, fiercely competitive field includes a combined 17 undefeated wrestlers and 16 returning champions.
Evansville senior Danny Heiser (49-0) at 157 pounds in D2 and Kenosha St. Joseph senior Co' Ji Campbell (51-0) at 126 in D3 each enter the tournament seeking a fourth consecutive state title, a feat accomplished by only 29 wrestlers in state history.
Championship matches in all three divisions will take place Saturday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.
WISCONSIN (WIAA) STATE BOYS INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT
Where: University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.
When: Feb. 27-March 1
RETURNING STATE CHAMPIONS
Division 1
106 pounds - Liam Neitzel, senior, (Hudson) (54-1)
113 - William DuChemin, sophomore, (Wilmot), (42-4)
120 - Ethan Bast, senior, (West Bend West) (41-2)
138 - Carter Freeman, senior, (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) (36-5)
144 - Kellen Wolbert, junior, (Oconomowoc) (54-1)
165 - Jacon Herm, junior, (Neenah) (49-1)
175 - Liam Cook, senior, (Kaukauna) (47-1)
Division 2
113 - Shane Rochon, sophomore, (Dodgeville) (53-2)
144 - Haakon Peterson, junior, (Dodgeville) (50-0)
150 - Owen Seffrood, senior, (Darlington/Black Hawk) (44-0)
157 - Danny Heiser, senior, (Evansville) (49-0)
165 - Tristan Steldt, senior, (Fennimore) (36-3)
Division 3
120 - Aidan Gruenenfelder (Pecatonica/Argyle) (56-0)
126 - Co' Ji Campbell, senior, (Kenosha St. Joseph) (51-0)
138 - Wyatt Unser, senior, (Glenwood City) (42-0)
175 - Kade Rule, senior, (Mineral Point) (48-3)
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com