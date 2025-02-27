High School

Wisconsin (WIAA) State Boys Individual Wrestling Tournament Features Elite, Powerhouse Field

The state's best wrestlers are set to take the spotlight in prestigious competition; Kenosha St. Joseph senior Co' Ji Campbell, Evansville senior Danny Heiser, each seeking to join elite group of four-time champions

Jeff Hagenau

Kenosha St. Joseph's Co'Ji Campbell, top, competes in the Division 3 120-pound championship match during the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Kenosha St. Joseph's Co'Ji Campbell, top, competes in the Division 3 120-pound championship match during the WIAA state individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis. / Scott Ash / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin high school wrestling will take center stage during the prestigious, three-day Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) state boys individual tournament at the University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center on Feb. 27-March 1.

Individual winners and second-place finishers in each of 14 weight classes from eight Division 1 sectionals held last weekend qualified for state. The top three finishers in the four respective Division 2 and 3 sectionals also advanced.

West Allis Hale leads the D1 boys field with nine individual qualifiers, Oseola tops D2 with eight and Weyauwega-Fremont is first in D3 with 10.

The impressive, fiercely competitive field includes a combined 17 undefeated wrestlers and 16 returning champions.

Evansville senior Danny Heiser (49-0) at 157 pounds in D2 and Kenosha St. Joseph senior Co' Ji Campbell (51-0) at 126 in D3 each enter the tournament seeking a fourth consecutive state title, a feat accomplished by only 29 wrestlers in state history.

Championship matches in all three divisions will take place Saturday, March 1 at 5:30 p.m.

WISCONSIN (WIAA) STATE BOYS INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

Where: University of Wisconsin's Kohl Center, Madison, Wis.

When: Feb. 27-March 1

RETURNING STATE CHAMPIONS
Division 1

106 pounds - Liam Neitzel, senior, (Hudson) (54-1)

113 - William DuChemin, sophomore, (Wilmot), (42-4)

120 - Ethan Bast, senior, (West Bend West) (41-2)

138 - Carter Freeman, senior, (Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln) (36-5)

144 - Kellen Wolbert, junior, (Oconomowoc) (54-1)

165 - Jacon Herm, junior, (Neenah) (49-1)

175 - Liam Cook, senior, (Kaukauna) (47-1)

Division 2

113 - Shane Rochon, sophomore, (Dodgeville) (53-2)

144 - Haakon Peterson, junior, (Dodgeville) (50-0)

150 - Owen Seffrood, senior, (Darlington/Black Hawk) (44-0)

157 - Danny Heiser, senior, (Evansville) (49-0)

165 - Tristan Steldt, senior, (Fennimore) (36-3)

Division 3

120 - Aidan Gruenenfelder (Pecatonica/Argyle) (56-0)

126 - Co' Ji Campbell, senior, (Kenosha St. Joseph) (51-0)

138 - Wyatt Unser, senior, (Glenwood City) (42-0)

175 - Kade Rule, senior, (Mineral Point) (48-3)

