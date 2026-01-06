Trey Resch of Arrowhead Voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Returning Scoring Threat For 2025-26
Congratulations to Arrowhead junior guard Trey Resch for being voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Returning Scoring Threat for the 2025-26 season.
In the fan-voted poll (held Dec. 29-Jan. 5), consisting of 20 top individual players from throughout the state, the Arrowhead standout came out on top.
The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection averaged a team-leading 15.1 points per game for the Warhawks, who placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and finished the season with a 15-11 overall record.
Resch received 56% of the vote to claim top honors and Greendale senior guard Zavier Castillo finished second (42%). There were 5,596 votes registered in the week-long poll.
