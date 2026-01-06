High School

Trey Resch of Arrowhead Voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Returning Scoring Threat For 2025-26

Resch earned 56% of the vote to outdistance Greendale senior guard Zavier Castillo, who finished second with 42%

Arrowhead guard Trey Resch (3) drives against Oshkosh North guard Jackson Anderson in a game in the Rick Majerus WBY Shootout on Friday, December 27, 2024, at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin.
Congratulations to Arrowhead junior guard Trey Resch for being voted Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball's Top Returning Scoring Threat for the 2025-26 season.

In the fan-voted poll (held Dec. 29-Jan. 5), consisting of 20 top individual players from throughout the state, the Arrowhead standout came out on top.

The All-Classic 8 Conference first-team selection averaged a team-leading 15.1 points per game for the Warhawks, who placed second in the league standings, advanced to the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and finished the season with a 15-11 overall record.

Resch received 56% of the vote to claim top honors and Greendale senior guard Zavier Castillo finished second (42%). There were 5,596 votes registered in the week-long poll.

