NHSCA Wrestling Nationals Recap: Part II
We are picking up part two of our NHSCA Wrestling Nationals recap with a state not known for their wrestling prowess, Massachusetts. They had three exit the Senior Division with wall charts in hand, Musa Tamaradze (126), No. 18 Elliott Humphries (Northfield Mount Hermon), and Saint John Prep’s Alexander Bajoras (285).
Tamaradze was third at the National Prep Tournament and earned a No. 22 national ranking at 132lbs for the New York Military Academy. Tamaradze won the 126lb bracket over Maryland’s two-time state champ, Tanner Halling (Boonsboro), 9-3, for his second straight NHSCA title. Halling defeated three-time California state placer No. 29 Paulo Valdez (Hespria), 11-0, to reach the finals.
Humphries came on strong last summer with a second-place finish at Fargo in Junior Freestyle after failing to place at National Preps and NHSCAs. This year, Humphries was third at preps and collected his first NHSCA hardware with a 4-1 sudden victory win over Pennsylvania state placer (4th twice), Connor Wetzel (Shikellamy). Wetzel beat No. 27 Caleb Neal (Great Bridge, VA), 11-5, in the semis.
Dominance on the mat: NHSCA Nationals cown 55 high school wrestling champions in Virginia Beach showdown
Bajoras came in fifth here as freshman and never made it back to the NHSCA podium until now. The New England silver meadlist posted an 11-1 major of Pennsylvania’s Peyton Kearns (Mifflin County), who was fifth in the state.
New York crowned two senior champs in Oumar Tounkara (New York Military Academy, 113) and Greyson Meak (Cold Spring Harbor, 195). Tounkara earned a No. 20 ranking after placing third at National Preps at 120lbs. Meak stepped on the mat at 190 a few times during the season but won his second consecutive state crown at 215, where he is also a national honorable mention entry.
Tounkara put up a 10-1 major against Alabama’s two-time state gold winner, Kiyan Simon (Huntsville). Tounkara captured the 106lb title as a junior last year. The big four in Meak’s bracket were all 215lbers at their year-end events. Meak’s finals opponent, whom he stuck in 22 seconds, Utah’s Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon), dropped down to 190 at times but won his second state title at 215.
Meak reached the finals on a 10-7 decision of No. 27 Alex Smith (Lake Highland Prep, FL). Smith, who was fourth at National Preps, won a junior crown last year beating Fager in that final 7-2. Fager flattened No. 30 Liam Carlson (East Lyme, CT), a New England champ, 3:28 into their semis showdown. Smith teched Carlson, 18-3, to take third.
New York had a freshman state champion from 138, No. 21 Camryn Howard (Bellport) hit pay dirt at 145 at NHSCAs with a 7-3 win over Pennsylvania’s Jason Dube, who was competing at the Spire Academy in Ohio before an injury derailed his season.
Ohio pushed one guy to the top in three of the classifications, freshman, sophomore, and senior. The freshman champ was William Schork (126), securing sophomore gold was honorable mention Kane Shawger (145), and the old man of the group is Holden Huhn at 152.
La Salle’s Huhn reversed an Escape the Rock loss to No. 29 Evan Boblits (St. Mary’s Ryken, MD), a two-time state champion who was third at National Preps with a 2-1 overtime win. Huhn, who was third here last year and eighth as a freshman and sophomore, placed fourth at the Ohio D1 states.
St. Xavier’s Shawger won his state championship at 138lbs but moved up to 145 and put a 1-0 decision over Missouri’s Chance Ruble, a third-place finisher from Seckman, down on the chart for his second NHSCA title in a row. Schork was St. Edward’s backup but beat D3 fourth placer, Tyler Ineman (Lake Catholic), 7-4, in the finals.
Utah repeated that pattern with their champions in freshman Riker Ohearon (132), sophomore Wyatt Hanssen (182), and senior Jason Worthley (145, No. 15 at 150).
Worthley and Wasatch’s Hanssen both won bouts featuring state champs on each side. Westfield’s Worthley put up a 7-1 decision of South Carolina’s Thomas Johnson (James Island Charter). Hanssen’s opponent, Nebraska’s JT Smith (Creighton Prep), was also second in the state as a freshman. Smith was a runner-up here last year and Hanssen was fifth. Carbon’s Ohearon won a state championship and added the NHSCA one to his resume with a 2-0 win over New York silver medalist, Matthew McDermott (Smithtown).
Virginia had two highly rated wrestlers earn top honors, No. 2 Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point) captured the 160lb senior crown and No. 16 Cash Colbert (Paul VI) laid claim to the junior 215lb gold. Van Hoven was on top of the Virginia heap for the fourth time in his career and won his first NHSCA title with a 10-2 major of Indiana champ, Adrian Pellot (Merrillville). Colbert, a National Prep silver medalist, won a close bout with Iowa’s two-time state titlist, Ashton Honnold (Nodaway Valley), 5-4. Colbert was second at the 2024 NHSCAs.
Greenwood, South Carolina’s honorable mention Cason Howle kept his streak of state championships intact with number four being acquired this year. The senior broke a NHSCA streak that saw him place third every year until this one when he was able to take the final steps towards a championship with a 4-2 decision of Delaware state champ Patrick Donahue (Cape Henlopen) at 220lbs.
Three-time Louisiana champ Alex Rozas of Teurlings Catholic is ranked 15th at 120lbs but came down to 113 here where he won his first NHSCA gold by teching No. 12 Dunia Sibomana (Long Beach, NY), twice a state champion, 15-0. Rozas defeated Sibomana, 8-5, in last year’s quarters when Rozas was third and Sibomana fifth.
California’s No. 12 Christopher Creason placed fourth at NHSCAs when he was a freshman in Virginia. A move to the west saw him land at El Diamante High School where he achieved state supremacy this year and followed that up by attaining the top spot at 160lbs on the junior side with a 10-0 shutout of South Carolina’s Jaelen Culp (Indian Land), who won a state crown in North Carolina in 2024 to go with the one from this year.
The final five grapplers we are highlighting all reside in the sophomore class. No. 9 Maximus Konopka (Simsbury, CT) completed a trifecta with his second straight NHSCA title to go along with Connecticut and New England repeats. Konopka decked Missouri state champ Carter Brown (Lafayette), who was third at NHSCAs a season ago.
Maryland’s No. 10 Salah Tsarni (Bullis School) won his second Maryland crown and finished second at National Preps. Tsarni was second at NHSCAs as a freshman and moved up one more spot with a 5-1 win over Texas’ Steel Meyers (Allen), who did not compete at states. Meyers beat two-time Missouri champ, No. 28 Luke Hayden (Hickman), 3-2, in his semifinal.
Two honorable mention guys squared off to decide the 120lb champion with Nevada’s Abraham Coronado (McQueen) edging Maryland’s Eli Gabrielson (South Carroll), 7-6 TB2. Both were state champions.
At 113, Jackson Wells (Harrison County, KY) won a battle of two-time state champions, 11-10, over Alabama’s David Hill (Oak Grove). Wells is in the honorable mention section at 113 while Hill is not on that list but changed that with his 11-6 semifinal win over Pennsylvania’s No. 27 Dom Morrison (Hatboro Horsham) (5th at states this year, 1st last year).
Honorable Mention Oscar Gauna (Goddard, KS) won his first state crown after being second as a freshman and added a NHSCA title to his credentials with a 14-3 major decision of New York’s Mason Tanner (Jordan-Elbridge), a wrestler who was third in the state.
Freshman
106 lbs
1st Jake Benyo Sugarloaf, PA (PA) DEC Anthony Curlo Chester, NJ (NJ), 1-0
3rd John Woodall Franklin, MA (MA) DEC Ethan Andreula Lido Beach, NY (NY), 4-3
5th Xavier Seabury North Babylon, NY (NY) MD Ian Maize Washington, IA (IA), 21-7
7th Gabe Benyo Sugarloaf, PA (PA) MD Cooper Mcarthur Cumming, GA (GA), 10-2
113 lbs
1st Noel Verduzco portage, IN (IN) MD Brock Humphrey Wheeling, WV (WV), 8-0
3rd Preston Bubash Elizabeth, PA (PA) DEC Jacob Rodriguez Fresno, CA (CA), 4-1
5th Aiden Jalajel Coweta, OK (OK) F Jake Schiavone South Abington Township, PA (PA), 3:23
7th Arcadius Cruz orting, WA (WA) TF Brody Sayers dedham, MA (MA), 19-1 3:04
120 lbs
1st Deklan Barr Altoona, PA (PA) DEC Cj Caines HANOVER TWP, PA (PA), 5-3
3rd Izayiah Chavez Allen, TX (TX) DEC Robert Rodriguez North Bergen, NJ (NJ), 10-4
5th Will Atkinson Alabaster, AL (AL) DEC Christian Ramirez Aberdeen, NJ (NJ), 1-0
7th Carson Owens Imperial, MO (MO) MD Kymah Gummow Fort Drum, NY (NY), 14-1
126 lbs
1st William Schork Medina, OH (OH) DEC Tyler Ineman Solon, OH (OH), 7-4
3rd Cole Speer BRECKSVILLE, OH (OH) MD River Hibler Edgewater, NJ (NJ), 11-3
5th Silas Mccloy Oskaloosa, KS (KS) DEC Reid Stoddard Virginia Beach, VA (VA), 5-1
7th Angel Cejudo jt. Phoenix, AZ (AZ) MD Jack Silfies Johnstown, PA (PA), 16-2
132 lbs
1st Riker Ohearon Helper, UT (UT) DEC Matthew Mcdermott Lake Grove, NY (NY), 2-0
3rd Tristan Collier Lebanon, TN (TN) DEC Luke Cline Kansas City, MO (MO), 8-4
5th Dante Depaul Williamstown, NJ (NJ) FOR Rocco Ruiz Miami, FL (FL), 0-0
7th Connor Reece Oak Ridge, NC (NC) F Mitchell Rowland Carthage, NC (NC), 1:20
138 lbs
1st Joaquin Chacon Laveen, AZ (AZ) DEC 3g Gonzalez Butler, NJ (NJ), 4-0
3rd Hunter Gordon Rockwall, TX (TX) DEC Aaron Ellison Lumberton, NC (NC), 7-1
5th Kayson White Ft. Thomas, KY (KY) DEC Luke Lilley Normalville, PA (PA), 4-3
7th Timmy Boda Indian Harbour Beach, FL (FL) DEC Jake Lilley Normalville, PA (PA), 7-6
145 lbs
1st Camryn Howard Bellport, NY (NY) DEC Jason Dube Girard, PA (PA), 7-3
3rd Thunder Page Andover, KS (KS) DEC Elliott Crews Lynchburg, VA (VA), 13-7
5th Aaron Schmitz SIDNEY, MT (MT) DEC Emmanuel Gusfa Ridgewood, NJ (NJ), 17-16
7th Nathaniel Park Marietta, GA (GA) TF Josh Garcia Billings, MT (MT), 21-1 4:40
152 lbs
1st Harrison Murdock Ringgold, GA (GA) TF Knox Verbais EDWARDSVILLE, IL (IL), 21-6 4:46
3rd Jake Hughes East Liverpool, OH (OH) DEC David Daniels Chula Vista, CA (CA), 5-2
5th Colten Jones Round Hill, VA (VA) M FOR Harry Asatrian Saddle River, NJ (NJ)
7th Trey Gregory Buford, GA (GA) TF Jacob Perry New Bern, NC (NC), 17-2 2:41
160 lbs
1st Samuel Almedina Dickson City, PA (PA) MD Preston Burroughs Providence, RI (RI), 10-2
3rd Kamden Stout Bowerston, OH (OH) M FOR Keyno Mendez Lima, OH (OH)
5th Trevor Mueller Clarence Center, NY (NY) DEC Beau Kosmalski Malvern, PA (PA), 5-2 SV
7th Solomon Truman Fayetteville, WV (WV) MD Coy Greer Boone, NC (NC), 12-2
170 lbs
1st Ryder Schulte Glendale, AZ (AZ) DEC Chase Hetrick Romansville, PA (PA), 15-8
3rd Carter Durst Meyersdale, PA (PA) DEC Gunner Taylor Swanton, OH (OH), 7-1
5th Akeem Mitchell Cuba, NM (NM) DEC Ryan Thompson Raleigh, NC (NC), 21-19
7th Jules Deshotels LAFAYETTE, LA (LA) FOR Joshua Rojas Caldwell, ID (ID), 0-0
182 lbs
1st Brody Ismael Wyckoff, NJ (NJ) M FOR Bryce Collins Lawrence, PA (PA), 3-0 2:22
3rd Colton Bell Winter Garden, FL (FL) F Gian Richardson Cranston, RI (RI), 3:23
5th Luca Turano North Babylon, NY (NY) FOR Ryder Hoffschneider Littleton, CO (CO), 0-0
7th Vicente Garcia Rociada, NM (NM) F Frank Dimarzio East Hanover, NJ (NJ), 0:19
195 lbs
1st Peter Mocco Fort Lauderdale, FL (FL) DEC Xander Horak Canton, OH (OH), 7-0
3rd Bruno Pallone Hardin, MT (MT) DEC Jeremiah Chavis Weeki Wachee, FL (FL), 11-4
5th Carter Lester Lima, OH (OH) F Brannock Barlow Charles Town, WV (WV), 1:22
7th Grant Silverfield Jacksonville, FL (FL) DEC Todd Caris Mill Hall, PA (PA), 8-7
220 lbs
1st Sammy Seja Clovis, CA (CA) TF Hudson Koch reno, NV (NV), 15-0 5:32
3rd Clifford Williford Jefferson, GA (GA) F Mason Garno Tiffin, OH (OH), 1:07
5th Aaron Ruiz-angel Pilot Mountain, NC (NC) MD Cody Alessi Hudson, NY (NY), 14-1
7th Kyler Olson Spanish Fork, UT (UT) F Gabriel Ortiz Miami, FL (FL), 0:57
285 lbs
1st Dewontae Mcmillon Cleveland, TN (TN) DEC Hayes Henry Lock Haven, PA (PA), 11-8
3rd Vanbawi Lian Indianapolis, IN (IN) DEC William Thomas Cartersville, GA (GA), 1-0
5th Nerivaldo Datrinidade jr. Lawrence, MA (MA) F Evan Smith-matlock baltimore, MD (MD), 0:50
7th Kasen Hardy SALAMANCA, NY (NY) F Antero Encarnacion Valatie, NY (NY), 3:44
Sophomore
106 lbs
1st Oscar Gauna Wichita, KS (KS) MD Mason Tanner Port Byron, NY (NY), 14-3
3rd Cooper Sandoval Reno, NV (NV) DEC Antoine Jackman Lowell, MA (MA), 8-6
5th Thomas Blewett Port Monmouth, NJ (NJ) DEC Chance Wuhr Mentor, OH (OH), 8-1
7th Hayden Black Clear Brook, VA (VA) DEC Eric Bocanegra BRONX, NY (NY), 6-3
113 lbs
1st Jackson Wells Cynthiana, KY (KY) DEC David Hill Mulga, AL (AL), 11-10
3rd Dominick Morrison Hatboro, PA (PA) DEC Cason Craft SPIRO, OK (OK), 4-0
5th Pierce Hurd Rapid City, SD (SD) DEC Lazaro Soto Westwood Lake, FL (FL), 10-9
7th Noah Brown Chickamauga, GA (GA) DEC Izaya Schickley Halifax, PA (PA), 9-5
120 lbs
1st Abraham Coronado Reno, NV (NV) DEC Eli Gabrielson CHESAPEAKE BEACH, MD (MD), 7-6 TB2
3rd Trevor Anderson Graham, WA (WA) DEC Preston Waughtel Vandalia, IL (IL), 7-2
5th Cael Floerchinger Great FAlls Mt, MT (MT) DEC Nolan Rice Connellsville, PA (PA), 9-4
7th Dylan Meyers Danbury, CT (CT) F Bennet Palmeri Fairport, NY (NY), 3:14
126 lbs
1st Adaias Ortiz Kissimmee, FL (FL) DEC Kavi Garvey Dana Point, CA (CA), 2-1
3rd Braden Johnson Cumberland, WI (WI) MD Gabriel Serros Albuquerque, NM (NM), 16-6
5th Mason Bauer Ashland, OH (OH) DEC Christopher Grossman hardin, MT (MT), 4-3
7th Thomas Baker Edmond, OK (OK) DEC Evan Boulard West Newfield, ME (ME), 9-2
132 lbs
1st Carson Neubert New franken, WI (WI) DEC Gavin Green Fairfield, PA (PA), 7-5
3rd Cayden Rios Allen, TX (TX) F Landyn Shaffer Hancock, NY (NY), 3:51
5th Elijah orion Hill Sacramento, CA (CA) MD Carter Price Point Pleasant, WV (WV), 11-3
7th Marcus Heck West Wyoming, PA (PA) DEC Kaygen Roberts Danville, KY (KY), 4-1 SV
138 lbs
1st Israel Borge Richland, MO (MO) TF Dean Anderson Mesa, AZ (AZ), 20-4 5:07
3rd Vinnie Gutierrez Santa Ana, CA (CA) DEC Declan O'byrne Garnet Valley, PA (PA), 6-3
5th Joshua Kerr Wichita, KS (KS) DEC Matthew Orbeta Chula Vista, CA (CA), 15-9
7th Owen Garriques Bloomsbury, NJ (NJ) F Levi Shivers Anchorage, AK (AK), 6:00
145 lbs
1st Kane Shawger West Chester, OH (OH) DEC Chance Ruble Imperial, MO (MO), 1-0
3rd Wyatt Fry Tunkhannock, PA (PA) MD Sy Strobel Westminster, SC (SC), 11-2
5th Antonio Arguello Sandy Hook, CT (CT) DEC Colby Houle Collinsville, CT (CT), 9-5
7th Guardian Miller Ashland, OH (OH) DEC Xavier Chavez ELOY, AZ (AZ), 13-6
152 lbs
1st Maximus Fortier Fairmont, WV (WV) MD Emerson Tjaden De soto, KS (KS), 10-1
3rd Nicky Negron Hummelstown, PA (PA) DEC Bailey Holman Poway, CA (CA), 4-1 SV
5th Augustus Smith Little Rock, AR (AR) M FOR Tobin Mcnair Raleigh, NC (NC)
7th Legend Ellis Coweta, OK (OK) DEC Chris Anguiano Long Beach, CA (CA), 4-3
160 lbs
1st Lucas Boe Orlando, FL (FL) DEC Kyle Gallo Spring Hill, FL (FL), 2-1
3rd Noah Tucker Germantown, MD (MD) DEC Jon Smith Lincoln University, PA (PA), 4-1 SV
5th Jack Chamberlain West Chester, PA (PA) MD Wyatt Boice Port Jervis, NY (NY), 11-3
7th Joey Monticello East Hanover, NJ (NJ) DEC Hudson Lufkin Peru, ME (ME), 4-1
170 lbs
1st Salah Tsarni Montgomery Village, MD (MD) DEC Steel Meyers Dallas, TX (TX), 5-1
3rd Luke Hayden Columbia, MO (MO) F Sean Perez jr Humble, TX (TX), 1:14
5th Dustin Kohn Fredericksburg, VA (VA) MD Chad Mcconnell Riverdale, NJ (NJ), 9-1
7th Jance Novak monitor, WA (WA) DEC Noah Sandlin Poway, CA (CA), 5-3
182 lbs
1st Wyatt Hanssen Heber City, UT (UT) TF Jt Smith Omaha, NE (NE), 26-11 5:52
3rd Eli Knight Bridgeport, WV (WV) MD Miguel Rojas Brownsburg, IN (FL), 11-1
5th Gavin Boyd Biglerville, PA (PA) F Abel Varzeas West Springfield, MA (MA), 2:45
7th Jack Harty Greensboro, NC (NC) F David Clayton QUAKERTOWN, PA (PA), 3:39
195 lbs
1st Maximus Konopka Simsbury, CT (CT) F Carter Brown Chesterfield, MO (MO), 4:47
3rd Logan Krooner Hilliard, OH (OH) MD Ibrahim Zaky BLUEMONT, VA (VA), 8-0
5th Sheldon Sharp Madison, AL (AL) DEC William Potter iv Winchester, VA (VA), 10-9
7th Gavin Lopez CARY, NC (NC) F Aidan Plemons Blowing Rock, NC (NC), 3:07
220 lbs
1st Ronan An Marietta, GA (GA) DEC Danny Zmorowski Twinsburg, OH (OH), 6-2
3rd Anthony Jackson Sicklerville, NJ (NJ) F John Gill TAYLORSVILLE, GA (GA), 1:17
5th Jaxson Mathenia Waterloo, IL (IL) F Lance Clelland RICHMOND, VA (VA), 3:02
7th Keyshon Morrison mooresville, NC (NC) DEC Jackson Barnhisel Argyle, TX (TX), 12-9
285 lbs
1st Madden Fredenburg Satellite Beach, FL (FL) DEC Champion Dyes Denver, CO (CO), 2-0
3rd Caleb Tyler Fairfield, PA (PA) DEC Amir Ferguson Stone Mountain, GA (GA), 7-3
5th Landon Lee Williston Park, NY (NY) F Xander Swoyer Lawrence, KS (KS), 3:34
7th August Moser Mountain lakes, NJ (NJ) DEC Antonio Escobar Browns Summit, NC (NC), 9-3
Junior
106 lbs
1st Teequavious Mills 30019, GA (GA) DEC Tanner Tran Spring Hill, TN (TN), 10-4
3rd Vincent Orandello Seaford, NY (NY) MD Dylan Ota Southlake, TX (TX), 12-0
5th Braedyn Tammarine Liberty Center, OH (OH) F Blake Klipp Harrisburg, PA (PA), 4:26
7th Gary Mendez Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FL) TF Kameron Harrell poquoson, VA (VA), 17-0 4:34
113 lbs
1st Alex Rozas Breaux Bridge, LA (LA) TF Dunia Sibomana Merrick, NY (NY), 15-0 4:47
3rd Cooper Merli Newburgh, NY (NY) DEC Austin Brown Hannibal, MO (MO), 15-12
5th Liam Davis Orlando, FL (FL) DEC Kaison Schreier Independence, MO (MO), 5-2
7th Andrew Poh Valley Stream, NY (NY) F Carmine Sipper West Caldwell, NJ (NJ), 1:45
120 lbs
1st Joseph Uhorchuk Signal Mtn, TN (TN) MD Elijah Collick Berlin, MD (MD), 12-1
3rd Lander Bosh Layton, UT (UT) MD Kai Plinski Kearneysville, WV (WV), 11-0
5th Samuel Comes Seymour, TN (TN) DEC Vincent Mastrianni Albany, NY (NY), 2-1
7th Bryson Rockers Paola, KS (KS) M FOR Preston White Chapin, SC (SC), 0-0 0:00
126 lbs
1st Antonio Mills iii 30019, GA (GA) DEC Yandel Morales Andover, MA (MA), 10-4
3rd Jonathon Romero Albuquerque, NM (NM) DEC Jarrett Patty Chickasha, OK (OK), 1-0
5th Canaan Spears Wise, VA (VA) MD Drew Roggie Smithfield, VA (VA), 11-3
7th Lance Bordeleau Hooksett, NH (NH) DEC Aj Delacruz Westminster, SC (SC), 7-1
132 lbs
1st Curtis zion Borge Richland, MO (MO) DEC Mason Rohr North Canton, OH (OH), 4-3
3rd John Stewart Scottsboro, AL (AL) DEC Collier Hartman Canonsburg, PA (PA), 4-2
5th Christopher Noto Lima, NY (NY) DEC Hunter Prosen Saint Marys, GA (GA), 8-4
7th Brock Johnson Paola, KS (KS) M FOR Hayden Andrus East berlin, PA (PA)
138 lbs
1st Brandt Harer Montgomery, PA (PA) TF George Dennis Cynthiana, KY (KY), 16-1 3:07
3rd Bentley Sly Cramerton, NC (NC) F Ames michael Hoevker Santee, CA (CA), 1:40
5th Joseph Toscano Clovis, CA (CA) DEC Owen Proper Marana, AZ (AZ), 4-1
7th Braylan Cosper Hixson, TN (TN) F Lorenzo Gallegos Albuquerque, NM (NM), 5:24
145 lbs
1st Michael Turi Scranton, PA (PA) DEC Lorenzo Alston Asheboro, NC (NC), 6-4
3rd Brady Hand Christiansburg, VA (VA) DEC Gus Cardinal Chandler, AZ (AZ), 7-6
5th Tyler Traves Fredericksburg, VA (VA) MD Nikolas Blake Oviedo, FL (FL), 15-6
7th Hudson Hohman Grove City, PA (PA) DEC Jackson Butler Windber, PA (PA), 6-5
152 lbs
1st Zeno Moore Orlando, FL (FL) TF Austin Paris moab, UT (UT), 19-4 5:56
3rd Rex Bryson Centralia, MO (MO) DEC Brock Weaver Saint Marys, GA (GA), 13-8
5th Charlie Desena Orlando, FL (FL) DEC Jackson Bradley Muncie, IN (IN), 11-8 SV
7th Mckaden Speece Reading, PA (PA) DEC Bradley Williams hoover, AL (AL), 4-2
160 lbs
1st Christopher Creason Visalia, CA (CA) MD Jaelen Culp Indian Land, SC (SC), 10-0
3rd Kross Cassidy Fairfax, VA (VA) F Billy Tyler Nokesville, VA (VA), 5:25
5th Brian Chamberlain West Chester, PA (PA) DEC Brennan Warwick Canton, OH (OH), 4-2
7th Isaak Chavez Denver, CO (CO) MD Lucas Parietti Clayton, MO (MO), 8-0
170 lbs
1st Gage Wentzel Montoursville, PA (PA) DEC Santino Rodriguez East hanover, NJ (NJ), 3-2
3rd Max Wirnsberger Watsontown, PA (PA) DEC Colin Wooldridge Spring Valley, OH (OH), 2-1 TB2
5th Anthony Verdi Little falls, NJ (NJ) DEC Jaden Simpson Mount Ephraim, NJ (NJ), 4-2
7th Cameron Halverson Barnesville, MN (MN) DEC Jackson Moffit Gainesville, GA (GA), 7-0
182 lbs
1st Michael White NOBLESVILLE, IN (IN) MD Devin Downes Massapequa, NY (NY), 12-4
3rd Mason Ontiveros Denair, CA (CA) MD Deacon Moran O?Fallon, MO (MO), 14-2
5th Alex Reyes Holmdel, NJ (NJ) DEC Delton Kaufmann Gilbert, AZ (AZ), 8-5
7th Nevin Mattessich Paramus, NJ (NJ) F Gabriel jr. Barragan Hemet, CA (CA), 1:45
195 lbs
1st Ryder Wilder Kingsland, GA (GA) MD Aiden Cooley Allen, TX (TX), 10-1
3rd Kal-el Fluckiger Chandler, AZ (AZ) F Dante Deluca Florham park, NJ (NJ), 8:30
5th Carter Vannest Modesto, CA (CA) M FOR Xander Dossett McDonough, GA (GA)
7th Cooper Reves Ozawkie, KS (KS) TF Tyler Palumbo Little Silver, NJ (NJ), 18-0 3:00
220 lbs
1st Cash Colbert Newington, VA (VA) DEC Ashton Honnold Greenfield, IA (IA), 5-4
3rd Elijah Schunke Brandon, SD (SD) DEC Brody Rebuck Sunbury, PA (PA), 8-5
5th Harry Maltese Fairfax, VA (VA) M FOR Guy Oelsner Tenafly, NJ (NJ), 0-0 0:00
7th Jackson Locke Ball Ground, GA (GA) FOR Nicolas Gonzalez Budd Lake, NJ (NJ), 0-0
285 lbs
1st Isaiah Taylor Wayne, PA (PA) DEC Caden Young Vernal, UT (UT), 11-8 SV
3rd Zayne Candelaria MARANA, AZ (AZ) DEC Christopher Funches Chesapeake, VA (VA), 4-2
5th Kaz Morosetti NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI (RI) F Hutson Conrad Strasburg, VA (VA), 5:55
7th Xander Rose Parker, CO (CO) F Troy Ceja Turlock, CA (CA), 4:12
Senior
113 lbs
1st Oumar Tounkara New York City, NY (NY) MD Kiyan Simon Huntsville, AL (AL), 10-1
3rd Cooper Foster Newland, NC (NC) F Braydon Pacheco Garden City, KS (KS), 2:27
5th Jayden Grijalva Derby, KS (KS) F Khel Lipumano Yuma, AZ (AZ), 5:36
7th Cole Glynn Salem, NH (NH) M FOR Pepper Martin Morgantown, WV (WV)
120 lbs
1st Tyson Waughtel Vandalia, IL (IL) F Karson Shelley Spanish fork, UT (UT), 3:40
3rd Braedon Goes Danvers, MA (MA) MD Santiago Ramirez Houston, TX (TX), 15-6
5th Zach Morse Billings, MT (MT) DEC Dylan Sorensen Evansville, WY (WY), 6-2
7th Justin Jones Locust Grove, VA (VA) DEC Kaiden Powell Wellsville, KS (KS), 8-7
126 lbs
1st Musa Tamaradze West Springfield, MA (MA) DEC Tanner Halling Rohrersville, MD (MD), 9-3
3rd Colin Martin Moneta, VA (VA) DEC Liam Hickey Raleigh, NC (NC), 1-0
5th Olli Webb Dalton, GA (GA) DEC Jacob Strausbaugh soldotna, AK (AK), 16-12
7th Paulo Valdez Barstow, CA (CA) DEC Richard Springs North Charleston, SC (SC), 10-4
132 lbs
1st Ethan Uhorchuk Signal Mtn, TN (TN) DEC Leo Maestas Fresno, CA (CA), 5-0
3rd Geronimo Rivera Hooper, UT (UT) DEC Luke Satriano Montgomery, NY (NY), 5-3
5th Benjamin Zuckerman Fairfield, CT (CT) M FOR Colson Hoffman Carrollton, GA (GA)
7th Glade Harman Orem, UT (UT) DEC Maddox Mcarthur Cumming, GA (GA), 12-8 UTB
138 lbs
1st Jayce Paridon Green Cove Springs, FL (FL) DEC Ryan Kennedy Fairview Park, OH (OH), 5-3
3rd Will Anderson Tanner, AL (AL) DEC Richie Clementi Slidell, LA (LA), 6-0
5th Landon Thomas Phoenix, AZ (AZ) DEC Tyler Roark Fayetteville, WV (WV), 7-4
7th Kaden Allen Louisburg, KS (KS) DEC Presley Johnson Farmington, MO (MO), 7-1
145 lbs
1st Jason Worthley Hooper, UT (UT) DEC Thomas Johnson Charleston, SC (SC), 7-1
3rd Tyler Hood Chesterfield, VA (VA) DEC Jimmie Bailes Glen Daniel, WV (WV), 8-3
5th Mikah Labuanan Wailuku, HI (HI) DEC Josh Fish Eagle Mountain, UT (UT), 15-13
7th Yanik Simon Huntsville, AL (AL) F Isaac Johns Nicholasville, KY (KY), 4:14
152 lbs
1st Holden Huhn Loveland, OH (OH) DEC Evan Boblits Hughesville, MD (MD), 2-1 SV
3rd Ian Fritz American Fork, UT (UT) M FOR Nicholas Zamora Arlington, TX (TX)
5th Quentin Harding Orting, WA (WA) MD Michael Boulanger Milford, MA (MA), 16-3
7th Denis Kodakov gil Geneva, OH (OH) DEC Jaxon Delgado Ringgold, GA (GA), 6-4
160 lbs
1st Chase Van hoven Stafford, VA (VA) MD Adrian Pellot Hammond, IN (IN), 10-2
3rd Keegan Goeas Kaneohe, HI (HI) DEC Beau Lewis Suffolk, VA (VA), 7-6
5th Nathan Mccartney Lexington, NC (NC) DEC Frankie Florio Boca Raton, FL (FL), 7-4
7th Antoine Glasgow LILBURN, GA (GA) DEC Kale Baumann Great falls, MT (MT), 1-0
170 lbs
1st Elliott Humphries Hampden, MA (MA) DEC Connor Wetzel Sunbury, PA (PA), 4-1 SV
3rd Colt Campbell MIDLAND, NC (NC) DEC Caleb Neal chesapeake, VA (VA), 4-1
5th Ronald Robinson iii Phoenix, AZ (AZ) DEC Taye Wilson Pratt, KS (KS), 7-2
7th Gideon Gerber OAKDALE, CA (CA) F Damarcus Powe Mount Olive, AL (AL), 3:52
182 lbs
1st Cody Kirk Pike Road, AL (AL) DEC Jameson Maynard WHEELING, WV (WV), 2-1
3rd Isael Perez Providence, RI (RI) DEC Elijah Josey baltimore, MD (MD), 5-4
5th Jay Eversole Talbott, TN (TN) MD Ethan Osburn Alexandria, VA (VA), 12-3
7th Charlie Herting Centennial, CO (CO) F Mason Butler Memphis, TN (TN), 5:43
195 lbs
1st Greyson Meak Lloyd Harbor, NY (NY) F Leimana Fager Draper, UT (UT), 0:22
3rd Alex Smith Yulee, FL (FL) TF Lincoln Carlson Niantic, CT (CT), 18-3 4:24
5th Brandon Carr Aston, PA (PA) F Preston Hagel Wichita, KS (KS), 3:55
7th Alexander Berisha Mount Kisco, NY (NY) M FOR Devin Kinlicheenie JOSEPH CITY, AZ (AZ)
220 lbs
1st Cason Howle Greenwood, SC (SC) DEC Patrick Donahue Lewes, DE (DE), 4-2
3rd Myron Mendez Miami, FL (FL) MD Hayden Haynes Marion, NC (NC), 11-3
5th Bryce Dadey Jamesville, NY (NY) DEC Jose Flores Asheboro, NC (NC), 8-3
7th Jamil Morrow Bowie, MD (MD) MD Benjahmin Wilcox Woonsocket, RI (RI), 15-4
285 lbs
1st Alexander Bajoras Gloucester, MA (MA) MD Peyton Kearns McClure, PA (PA), 11-1
3rd Everest Ouellette Kitty Hawk, NC (NC) MD Tanner Craft Mason, MI (MI), 9-0
5th Jonathan Davis Hixson, TN (TN) FOR Damien Couture Concord, NC (NC), 0-0
7th Kweku Arthur-mensah Poughkeepsie, NY (NY) TF Michael Vazquez Madison, NC (NC), 17-2 5:00