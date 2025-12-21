Ex-Chiefs Star QB Expects ‘Some Changes’ With Team After Missing Playoffs
2025 has been a nightmare season for the Chiefs. Not only are they sitting at a lowly 6–8 heading into Week 16, but they’ve already been eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014, and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a roughly nine-month rehab ahead of him after tearing his ACL and LCL last Sunday.
Additionally, with the potential retirement of tight end Travis Kelce looming, all is far from well in Kansas City right now as the three-time defending AFC champions look to get their franchise back on track.
On the topic, while taking his normal post on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown on Sunday morning, former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith gave his two cents on what’s to potentially come in K.C., and said that while they shouldn’t completely start from scratch, some changes to the current roster are inevitable.
“This is a minor little facelift thing,” he explained. “This isn’t a bunch of work they’re going to have to do. They don’t need to blow this thing up at all. They've invested a ton into this young offensive line. And obviously the key thing here is obviously Patrick [Mahomes], right? 30 years old. This guy has several years [left] still in his prime. Gonna come back. I think they keep this thing together.”
“I think there are going to be some changes though, right?” Smith continued. “There are some aging pieces on that roster that I think they’re going to have to do.”
Additionally, the longtime NFL signal-caller opined on what he thought should be among the team’s top personnel priorities heading into next year.
“The thing for me that I think’s really been missing, especially from them offensively, and I just think back to signature Andy Reid offense, even going back to Philly: Brian Westbrook,” said Smith. “This receiving threat running back out of the backfield. A guy you can get in matchup. When [Reid] came to Kansas City: Jamaal Charles, right? This guy was unstoppable. You could get him on linebackers, obviously dynamic. He could be explosive. They just haven’t had that element there ... I think that’s something that if they get the opportunity to go out and address, I think they will.”
For context, Chiefs running backs Kareen Hunt and Isaiah Pacheco have combined for just 182 receiving yards and two touchdowns out of the backfield on the season.
Kansas City will now close out the campaign with Gardner Minshew under center, facing the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders before truly turning the page to 2026.