SBLive's National High School Wrestling Rankings (7/12/2024)
We have reached the United States Marine Corps 16U and Junior Nationals, more commonly referred to as “Fargo.” It is the largest wrestling tournament in the world and provides the perfect time to take an updated look at the SBLive Sports National High School Wrestling Rankings. There will be one final update to the rankings post-Fargo before outgoing seniors will be removed and incoming freshman will be added.
The seniors are still eligible to wrestle in this event and all the others that occurred throughout the summer, so they remain in the rankings. No one has been removed for inactivity since the season ended and wrestlers are slotted at the last weight at which we saw them compete.
We have moved wrestlers around based on the Fargo roster releases that began rolling out over the last few weeks. Although we do recall some of them being inaccurate last year, that may be due to guys wanting to drop to a lighter weight while others may not be able to make the cut and are moving up a weight, above where they planned to compete.
That brings us to 106 and Wisconsin’s Haakon Peterson, who according to Wisconsin’s roster release will be at 106. There was an article on USA Wrestling’s site saying he would be at 126, where he essentially was for the U20 World Team Trials (57 KG). Peterson was up at 126 during the high school season for a stretch but was down at 113 for the state tournament. We’ve ranked him at 106 since we have seen multiple sites that have him slotted to compete at 106 for Fargo.
One win can’t make your losses go away. We see this with Georgia’s Teequavious Mills, who beat Minnesota’s Turner Ross at the 16U Freestyle Duals, but was just sixth at the NHSCA Sophomore Nationals and lost to Hayden Schwab (Iowa) at the 16U Duals. Mills’ losses at NHSCAs were to Christopher Swann (Georgia), Kole Davidheiser (Pennsylvania), and Brandon Cynar (Virginia), who will bet at 113 for Fargo.
We tend to favor Folkstyle results and allow the Olympic Styles to inform the rankings since 80% of our rankings are based on Folkstyle results. The big reason for this is the fluky nature of the Olympic Style results, where you can get a takedown to a leg lace and tech-fall your opponent before he even has a chance to bounce back.
At 113, we are splitting the difference with Iowa’s Alexander Pierce. Pierce lost to Gavin Landers (Iowa) at PNL – Nebraska, then at the FS U17 US Open, Pierce beat Ohio’s Rylan Seacrist and split matches with another Ohioan, Grey Burnett. Pierce lost to Indiana’s Jensen Boyd at the FS 16U National Duals, so it’s impossible to clearly rank him.
Killian Colucci (New Jersey, 113) has some big wins, but recent results have pulled him down, none bigger than a FS loss to Pennsylvania’s Kamdyn Borrero at the Northeast Regional. There is also a pair of losses to Alex Diaz (Pennsylvania) at the NFS Duals and the NHSCA Memorial Day Weekend Duals.
We’ve come across a few omissions from California’s Fargo roster in an article by WIN Magazine. The Cortez boys, Isaiah (132) and Elijah (138), as well as Aden Valencia (138) were not listed on the roster we saw, but WIN is picking them to reach the finals in some of the Freestyle and Greco Roman picks. We have moved them to the appropriate weight based on this article.
We put Valencia at No. 1 at 138 since Ben Davino (Illinois) and Sergio Vega (Arizona) have spilt matches. Another thing of note at 138, it seems most are unaware, or overlooking, Georgia’s Drew Gorman taking two losses this spring and summer to Pennsylvania’s Eren Sement and California’s Jesse Grajeda.
Grajeda took a loss to Nevada’s Drake Hooiman at the US Open and lost to Idaho’s Carson Exferd at the Reno Tournament of Champions during the regular season, but beat Elijah Cortez at states, so we slotted him around those wrestlers. But Grajeda is another wrestler that is truly difficult to rank given the range of his results.
Sam Herring (Pennsylvania) beat Sement at the NFS Duals and handed Elijah Cortez a loss at the Junior National Duals in FS, where he also beat Oklahoma’s Thomas Verrette. Herring also defeated Tahir Parkins and Tyler DeKraker at the PA FS states.
Another California discrepancy involves Daniel Zepeda, who we originally saw would be at 144, but the WIN article indicates he will be at 150. Zepeda was at 144 for the National Duals, where he suffered a loss to Pennsylvania’s Pierson Manville, so we left him amongst those grapplers.
A couple more notes, we have not seen a roster for Oklahoma, so we left their wrestlers where we last saw them. According to WIN Magazine, Kody Routledge is now up at 165. He was at 74KG (163lbs) for the World Team Trials but at 70KG (154) for the US Open. It seems the move up in weight for the trials was because of growth and not choice as WIN has him slotted at 165. Routledge is No. 5 at 165, ahead of him is WIN’s other pick for the finals, Wisconsin’s Charlie Millard, who beat Routledge at the U20 WTT in FS.
North Dakota’s LJ Araujo was not listed on his state’s Fargo roster, but WIN has picked him as a finalist at 175lbs. Araujo won Super 32 at 165 but competed at 172 during the high school season. We have moved him up and ranked him No. 3, right behind William Henckel (Connecticut), who wrestles at Blair Academy in New Jersey. WIN has picked Araujo and Henckel to be the 175lb FS final.
We have done our best to get the wrestlers in the right weight classes. Coming across conflicting information made that chore a bit more difficult, so if we have guys in the wrong weight class, it’s not because of laziness or not doing research. In fact, our research led to the discovery of the uncertainty with weight classes.
2024 SBLive National High School Wrestling Rankings - FARGO Edition
106
1-Haakon Peterson (Hollondale, WI) SO
2-Henry Aslikyan (Birmingham, CA) SO
3-Shamus Regan (Wyoming Seminary, PA) FR
4-Turner Ross (Simley, MN) FR
5-Rocco Hayes (Carl Sandburg, IL) JR
6-Aiden Herndon (Cedar Cliff, PA) FR
7-PJ Terranova (Delbarton, NJ) FR
8-William Soto (Newburgh, NY) FR
9-Ethan Andreula (Long Beach, NY) 8th
10-Liam McGettigan (Gilman, MD) FR
11-Allen Woo (Montini Catholic, IL) FR
12-Anthony Mason (Southern Regional, NJ) SO
13-Charles Esposito (St. Joseph’s Regional, NJ) SO
14-Emilio Albanese (Emmaus, PA) FR
15-Hayden Schwab (Don Bosco, IA) FR
16-Carter Shin (Chantilly, VA) SO
17-Nicholas McGarrity (Peters Township, PA) FR
18-Brandon Bickerton (Highland, OH) FR
19-Jarrett Smith (Lowell, MI) SO
20-Dylan Ota (Southlake Carroll, TX) SO
21-Caden Correll (Normal, IL) JR
22-Justin Farnsworth (Germantown Academy, PA) FR
23-Kole Davidheiser (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
24-Christopher Swann (Central (Carroll), GA) SO
25-Blake Woodard (Buchanan, CA) SO
HM:
Teequavious Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SO
113
1-Dominic Munaretto (St. Charles East, IL) SO
2-Grey Burnett (Perrysburg, OH) FR
3-Ignacio Villasenor (Pomona, CO) FR
4-Tyeler Hagensen (Mt. Olive, NJ) SR
5-Ezekiel Witt (Manhattan, KS) SR
6-Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) SO
7-Cam Sontz (Delbarton, NJ) FR
8-Alexander Pierce (Iowa City, West, IA) SO
9-Rylan Seacrist (Brecksville, OH) SO
10-Arseni Kikiniou (Poway, CA) FR
11-Abram Cline (Granite Hills, CA) SR
12-Caleb Noble (Warren Township, IL) FR
13-Gavin Landers (Denver, IA) FR
14-Michael Batista (Blair Academy, NJ) FR
15-Raekwon Shabazz (Xavier, CT) SR
16-Julian Rios (Phillips Andover, MA) SO
17-Mason Jones (Lake Central, IN) SR
18-Jensen Boyd (Delta, IN) FR
19-Colby Martinelli (Pennridge, PA) JR
20-Connor Lenahan (Council Rock South, PA) SR
21-Santino Sloboda (Butler, PA) SO
22-Bradley Patterson (Camden County, GA) JR
23-Dominic Morrison (Hatboro-Horsham, PA) FR
24-Ayden Dodd (Perrysburg, OH) SO
25-Killian Coluccio (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
HM:
Siraj Sidhu (Del Oro, CA)
Liam Davis (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
Ethan Bast (West Bend West, WI) JR
Austin Grzywinski (Simley, MN) SR
Austin Bickerton (Highland, OH) FR
Brayden Teunissen (Marian, IL) JR
Johnny Green (Aurora, OH) JR
Abdirahman Unle (Omaha Bryan, NE) JR
Gage Singleton (Roseburg, OR) SR
Santana Ramon (Allen Park, MI) SR
Peyton Schoettle (Roncalli, IN) SO
120
1-Leo DeLuca (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
3-Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL) SO
4-Nathan Carillo (St. John Bosco, CA) SO
5-Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) SO
6-Lincoln Sledzianowski (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
7-Ethan Rivera (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
8-Jackson Heslin (Green Farms Academy, CT) JR
9-Landon Sidun (Norwin, PA) FR
10-Ayden Smith (Notre Dame, PA) SR
11-Louie Gill (Reynolds, PA) SR
12-Mack Mauger (Blackfoot, ID) SR
13-Davis Motyka (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
14-Joe Bachmann (Faith Christian Academy, PA) FR
15-Antonio Mills (Mill Creek, GA) SO
16-JoJo Uhorchuk (Signal Mountain, TN) FR
17-Bryson Valdez (Aztec, NM) SR
18-Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN) SO
19-Carter Pearson (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
20-Hunter Taylor (Liberty, MO) SR
21-Paul Kenny (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) FR
22-Jake Knight (Bettendorf, IA) SO
23-Revin Dickman (Brownsburg, IN) SO
24-Rocklin Zinkin (Buchanan, CA) SO
25-Brock Rothermel (Line Mountain) FR
HM:
Luke Willochell (Greater Latrobe, PA) JR
Amari Vann (Delsea, NJ) FR
Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge, IA) SR
Curtis Nelson (Ridley, PA) JR
Kaedyn Williams (Manheim Township, PA) SR
Mikey Ruiz (Canyon Randall, TX) SO
Gabe Ballard (Northampton, PA) FR
Rocco Cassioppi (Honenegah, IL) FR
Joe Curry (Watterson, OH) SO
Tyler Harper (Norwalk, IA) SR
Isaiah Harrison (Mountain View, CO) JR
Kamdyn Williams (Manheim Township, PA) SR
Chris “CJ” Huerta (Buchanan, CA) SO
126
1-Luke Lilledahl (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
2-Anthony Knox (St. John Vianney, NJ) JR
3-Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel, IL) JR
4-Isaiah Quintero (El Dorado, CA) SR
5-Aaron Seidel (North Lebanon, PA) JR
6-Nathan Desmond (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
7-Christian Castillo (Valiant Prep, AZ) JR
8-Adrian Meza (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
9-Gage Walker (Bixby, OK) SR
10-Lukas Littleton-Mascaro (Malvern Prep, PA) SO
11-Ty Kapusta (Franklin Regional, PA) SR
12-Gauge Botero (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
13-Mason Ziegler (Quakertown, PA) SR
14-Sebastian Degennaro (Jensen Beach, FL) JR
15-Israel Borge (Westlake, UT) FR
16-Leo Maestas (Clovis West, CA) JR
17-Caio Aron (The Woodlands, TX) JR
18-Keyan Hernandez (Billings West, MT) SR
19-Cam Stinson (Mallard Creek, NC) SR
20-Jermaine “JJ” Peace (Cane Bay, SC) SR
21-Aydan Thomas (Stillwater, OK) JR
22-Slater Hicks (Valencia, CA) FR
23-Karson Brown (St. Edward, OH) SO
24-Isaiah Jones (Bixby, OK) SO
25-Liam Neitzel (Hudson, WI) JR
HM:
Edwin Sierra (Poway, CA) JR
Devon Miller (Westmoore, OK) JR
Mason Carlson (Syracuse, UT) SO
Talen Eck (Thunder Ridge, ID) SR
Dalton Weber (Pope John XXIII, NJ) SO
Greyson Music (Bishop McDevitt, PA) FR
Chris Vargo (Bentworth, PA) SR
Andrew Binni (Canon-McMillan, PA) SR
Porter Matecki (Whitfield, MO) SR
Miles Anderson (Millard South, NE) SR
Koufax Christensen (Waukee Northwest, IA) SR
132
1-Marcus Blaze (Perrysburg, OH) JR
2-Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
3-Isaiah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR
4-Adrian DeJesus (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
5-Ronnie Ramirez (Walnut, CA) JR
6-Nikolaus O’Neill (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
7-Jake Hockaday (Brownsburg, IN) JR
8-Matthew Botello (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
9-Jordyn Raney (Union County, KY) SO
10-Dillon Campbell (Legacy Christian, OH) SR
11-Jayden Raney (Union County, KY) SO
12-Charlie Robson (Conwell Egan, PA) SR
13-Mason Gibson (Bishop McCort, PA) SR
14-Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) SO
15-Jackson Blum (Lowell, MI) JR
16-Draegen Orine (Seckman, MO) SR
17-Logan Swensen (Wayzata, MN) SR
18-Dean Anderson (Valiant Prep, AZ) FR
19-Dawson Youngblut (Jessup, IA) FR
20-Victor-Alexander Gutierrez (Central Catholic, CA) SO
21-Anthony Mutarelli (Council Rock South, PA) JR
22-Manuel Saldate (SLAM, NV) JR
23-John Provencio (Morenci, AZ) SR
24-Jarvis Little (Summit, TN) SR
25-Cale Seaton (Iowa City, City High, IA) SR
HM:
Isaiah Schaefer (Evansville Mater Dei, IN) SO
Luke Rioux (Avon, IN) SR
Gavin Mangano (Shoreham-Wading River, NY) FR
Timothy Koester (Bettendorf, IA) JR
Clinton Shepherd (Crown Point, IN) FR
Geronimo Rivera (Layton, UT) JR
Jeff Lopez (Clovis West, CA) JR
Ashton Besmer (Buchanan, CA) SO
Brenden Jorden Agcaoili (SLAM, NV) SO
David Perez (Ponaganset, RI) SO
Mason Kernan (Bethel Park, PA) SR
Ryan DeGeorge (Delbarton, NJ) FR
138
1-Aden Valencia (Ann Sobrato, CA) SR
2-Ben Davino (St. Charles East, IL) SR
3-Sergio Vega (Sunnyside, AZ) JR
4-Kyler Larkin (Valiant Prep, AZ) SR
5-Alex Braun (Woodbury, MN) SR
6-Tyler Guerra (St. Charles East, IL) SR
7-Dalton Perry (Central Mountain, PA) JR
8-Billy DeKraker (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
9-Eren Sement (Council Rock North, PA) JR
10-Sam Herring (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
11-Drew Gorman (Buford, GA) JR
12-Jack Nelson (Westonka, MN) SR
13-Kade Brown (St. Edward, OH) SR
14-Hunter Hollingsworth (Edmond North, OK) SR
15-Caedyn Ricciardi (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
16-Tahir Parkins (Nazareth, PA) JR
17-Brandt Harer (Montgomery, PA) SO
18-Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt, PA) SO
19-Tyler DeKraker (PA) SO
20-Charles Curtis (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
21-Kaden Nicolas (Becker, MN) JR
22-Jackson Tucker (Hillsboro, MO) JR
23-Carson Exferd (Nampa, ID) SR
24-Jesse Grajeda (St. John Bosco, PA)
25-Elijah Cortez (Gilroy, CA) JR
HM:
Thomas Verrette (Edmond North, OK) SO
Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, WI) SO
Gavin Navida (Poway, CA) SR
Layne Kleimann (Mountain Ridge, UT) JR
Jayce Paridon (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Gunner Andrick (Point Pleasant, WV) JR
Colin Kacena (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
Walker Turley (St. Christopher’s, VA) SO
Carter Nogle (Mt. St. Joe, MD) SR
Tyler Traves (Mountain View, VA) SO
Carson Walsh (Pope John XXIII, NJ) JR
Marcos Torrez (Toppenish, WA) SR
Gavin Bauder (Clovis North, CA) SR
144
1-Bo Bassett (Bishop McCort, PA) SO
2-Luke Simcox (Central Mountain, PA) SR
3-Dorian Olivarez (Spring, TX) JR
4-Pierson Manville (State College, PA) SR
5-Daniel Zepeda (Gilroy, CA) JR
6-Dawson Johnson (Cumberland, WI) SR
7-JJ McComas-Rogers (Stillwater, OK) SR
8-Jack Consiglio (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
9-Layton Schneider (Edmond North, OK) SR
10-Gabriel Bouyssou (Scituate, RI) SR
11-Jace Roller (Bixby, OK) SR
12-Jaydon Robinson (Winter Springs, FL) SR
13-Logan Rozynski (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
14-Noah Nininger (Staunton River, VA) JR
15-Ryan Bennett (St. Edward, OH) SR
16-Moses Mirabal (Gilroy, CA) SR
17-Brodie Dominique (Archbold, OH) SR
18-Alessandro Nini (Christian Brothers Academy, NJ) SR
19-Omar Ayoub (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR
20-Tyson Charmoli (St. Francis, MN) SR
21-Kane Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar, IA) SR
22-Kolter Burton (Century, ID) SR
23-Nikade Zinkin (Clovis, CA) JR
24-Mason Barvitskie (Southern Columbia, PA) SR
25-Brayden Robison (Westlake, UT) SR
HM:
Dallas Russell (Jefferson, GA) SO
David Gleason (Staley, MO) JR
Zeno Moore (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SO
Joey Iamunno (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
Nate Askew (NC) JR
Wyatt Medlin (Washington, IL) SO
Austin Paris (Grand County, UT) SO
Kyrel Leavell (Warren Central, IN) SR
Israel Petite (Nordonia, OH) SR
Nick Blackburn (Mentor, OH) SR
Justin Gates (Davison, MI) SR
Cole Evans (Perrysburg, OH) JR
Colton Weiler (Auburndale, WI) JR
150
1-Brock Mantanona (Palm Desert, CA) SR
2-Jaxon Joy (Wadsworth, OH) SR
3-Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) FR
4-Cameron Catrabone (Williamsville, NY) SR
5-Landan Robideau (St. Michael Albertville, MN) JR
6-Kollin Rath (Bethlehem Catholic, PA) JR
7-Collin Gaj (Quakertown, PA) JR
8-Paul Kelly (Poway, CA) JR
9-Jason Mara (Meridian, ID) SR
10-Ethan Parco (Los Gatos, CA) SR
11-Miguel Estrada (Frontier, CA) SR
12-Will Denny (Marist, IL) JR
13-Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) SO
14-Chase Van Hoven (Brooke Point, VA) JR
15-Sonny Amato (Fair Haven, NJ) FR
16-Maddox Shaw (Thomas Jefferson, PA) JR
17-August Hibler (Leona, NJ) SR
18-Logan Paradice (Colquitt County, GA) JR
19-Anthony Evanitsky (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
20-Joseph Toscano (Buchanan, CA) SO
21-Beau Hickman (Tuttle, OK) JR
22-Gavin Linsman (Liberty, MO) SR
23-Ty Wilson (Dublin Scioto, OH) SR
24-Blake Cosby (Dundee, MI) SO
25-Brady Saccoccia (Steubenville, OH) JR
HM:
Wyatt Krejsa (Center Grove, IN) SR
Nathan Rickards (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Griffin LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SO
Garrett Reece (Regis Jesuit, CO) JR
Jesse Vanorden (Wantagh, NY) SR
Jason Kwaak (Brentwood, NY) JR
Evan Petrovich (Connellsville, PA) JR
Anderson Heap (Osceola, FL) SR
David Mayora (Lombard Montini, IL) SR
Wyatt Duchateau (Arrowhead, WI) SR
Cash Raymond (Simley, MN) SR
Daishun Powe (Gardendale, AL) SR
Matthew Martino (Bishop Kelly, ID) JR
Nolan Fellers (Bondurant-Farrar, IA) SO
157
1-PJ Duke (Minisink Valley, NY) JR
2-Vince Bouzakis (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
3-Conner Harer (Montgomery, PA) SR
4-Grigor Cholakyan (St. John Bosco, CA) SR
5-Andrew Barbosa (Palm Desert, CA) SR
6-Leo Contino (Buchanan, CA) JR
7-Laird Root (Poway, CA) SR
8-Landyn Sommer (Stillwater, OK) SR
9-Claudio Torres (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
10-Matthew Henrich (Southern Regional, NJ) SR
11-Asher Cunningham (State College, PA) JR
12-Paul Ognissanti (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
13-Isaias Jimenez (Valiant Prep, AZ)
14-Cooper Hilton (TN) JR
15-Darius Marines (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) SR
16-Eugene Harney (Sycamore, OH) SR
17-Eddie Enright (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
18-Jeremy Ginter (Whitmer, OH) SR
19-Kael Voinovich (Iowa City, IA) SR
20-Brogan Tucker (Graham, OH) JR
21-Kage Jones (Camden Catholic, NJ) SO
22-Frank DiBella (St. Joe Regional, NJ) SR
23-Ryan Ford (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SR
24-Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) SO
25-Benjamin Weader (Chantilly, VA) JR
HM:
Brody Sendele (Hononegah, IL) FR
Bryce Griffin (Civic Memorial, IN) SR
Jadon Skellenger (Bishop Kelly, ID) SR
Kyler Knaack (Don Bosco, IA) JR
Ryan Lawler (Bishop McDevitt, PA) JR
Daniel Heiser (Evansville, WI) JR
Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run, PA) SO
Ishmael Guerrero (Bixby, OK) JR
Joey Canova (Bergen Catholic, NJ) SO
Thomas Stofka (First Colonial, VA) SR
Chase Hontz (Faith Christian Academy, PA) JR
Christopher Creason (El Diamante, CA) SO
Cooper Rowe (Mound Westonka, MN) SO
Malachi Rider (Nixa, MO) SR
Owen Eck (Andale, KS) SR
Jay’den Williams (Roseville, MI) SO
165
1-LaDarion Lockett (Stillwater, OK) JR
2-Joseph Sealey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
3-Ethan Birden (Dublin Coffman, OH) SR
4-Charlie Millard (Homestead, WI) SR
5-Kody Routledge (Edmond North, OK) JR
6-Collin Guffey (Granite Hills, CA) SR
7-Joseph Antonio (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
8-Dominic Bambinelli (Mill Creek, GA) JR
9-Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) JR
10-Aaron Stewart (Warren Township, IL) SO
11-Chris Crawford (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
12-Devon Magro (Bishop McCort, PA) JR
13-Latrell Schafer (Veterans, GA) SR
14-Bode Marlow (Thomas Jefferson, PA) JR
15-Logan Fowler (Cleveland, TN) SR
16-Nick Kunstek (Pottsville, PA) SR
17-Cory Thomas (Pontiac, MI) SR
18-Colin Young (Wahlert, Dubuque, IA) SR
19-Collin Carrigan (Glenbard West, IL) SR
20-Gunnar Garelli (Lyons, IL) SR
21-Lane Foard (Benedictine Prep, VA) JR
22-Kendrick Hodge (Somerset, FL) SR
23-Luke Sipes (Altoona, PA) JR
24-Austin Craft (Camden Catholic, NJ) SR
25-Ben Smith (MD) JR
HM:
Max Nevlin (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
Cael Weidemoyer (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
Macon Ayers (Staunton River, VA) JR
Brent Nicolosi (Haverhill, MA) SR
Andrew Reall (Ponaganset, RI) SR
Isreal Ibarra (Santa Cruz Valley Union, AZ) JR
Lonzy Vielma (Connellsville, PA) JR
Ousmane Duncanson (Tioga, NY) SR
Joey DiVello (Skyline, VA) JR
David Alonso (Palm Desert, CA) SR
Victor Marks-Jenkins (Perry Hall, MD) SO
Evan Manzo (Etiwanda, CA) SR
175
1-Zack Ryder (Minisink Valley, NY) SR
2-Angelo Ferrari (Melissa, TX) SR
3-William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) JR
4-LJ Araujo (Bismarck, ND) SR
5-Gage Wright (Parkersburg South, WV) SR
6-Ryan Burton (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
7-Tyler Eise (Ponderosa, CO) JR
8-Adam Waters (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
9-Louis Cerchio (Delbarton, NJ) SR
10-Jordan Chapman (Cranford, NJ) JR
11-Cole Han-Lindemyer (Farmington, MN) SR
12-Dominic Federici (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
13-Emmitt Sherlock (Gilman, MD) JR
14-Peyton Westpfahl (Liberty, MO) JR
15-Gunner Cramblett (Graham, OH) SR
16-Clay Giddens-Buttram (Bixby, OK) SR
17-Bryce Burkett (Watertown, MN) JR
18-Hudson Rogers (Meridian, ID) SR
19-Dylan Pile (Los Gatos, CA) JR
20-Jake Stoffel (Appleton North, WI) SR
21-Matthew Jens (Grayslake Central, IL) SR
22-Silas Dailey (Plymouth, WI) SR
23-Jed Wester (St. Michael Albertville, MN) SR
24-Waylon Cressell (Warren Central, IN) SO
25-Tyrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) JR
HM:
Elijah Penton (Winter Springs, FL) SR
Vaughn Spencer (Pine Richland, PA) JR
Sam Gautreau (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
Max Magayna (Waterloo East, IA) SR
Gage LaPlante (St. Francis, NY) SR
Jacob Zearfoss (Gloucester City, NJ) SR
Brian Heard (Abington Heights, PA) JR
Dominic Sumpolec (Notre Dame-Green Pond, PA) SO
Hunter Hohman (Grove City, PA) SR
Ryan Garvick (Central Dauphin, PA) SR
Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) JR
Omer Barak (Lake Highland Prep, FL) SR
190
1-Aeoden Sinclair (Milton, WI) SR
2-Connor Mirasola (West Bend West, WI) SR
3-Karson Tompkins (Midlothian, TX) SR
4-Tucker Hogan (Daniel Boone, PA) SR
5-Harvey Ludington (Brick Memorial, NJ) JR
6-Colin Kelly (Mt. Carmel, IL) SR
7-Anders Thompson (Flathead, MT) SR
8-Cade Ziola (Omaha Skutt, NE) JR
9-Cole Bartram (Northern York, PA) SR
10-Eddie Neitenbach (Buckeye, OH) SR
11-De’Alcapon Veazy (Fort Wayne, IN) JR
12-Hoke Poe-Hogan (Commerce, GA) SR
13-Sonny Kling (Canyon Springs, CA) SR
14-Jake Dailey (Wyoming Seminary, PA) SR
15-Nate Taylor (Green Farms Academy, CT) SR
16-Elijah Diakomihalis (Hilton, NY) JR
17-John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville, MN) SO
18-Marcell Booth (Apple Valley, MN) SR
19-Aydan Carlson (St. Francis, MN) SR
20-Wyatt Ingham (Amery, WI) SR
21-Ryder Wilder (Camden County, GA) SO
22-Landon Jones (Harrison, GA) SR
23-Carson Thomas (La Salle, OH) JR
24-Talon McCollom (Edmond North, OK) SR
25-Jarrel Miller (St. Edward, OH) JR
HM:
Lars Michaelson (Bremerton, WA) SR
Andrew McMonagle (Central, PA) SR
Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area, PA) JR
Robert Kucharczk (Lake Highland Prep, FL) JR
Nick Wehmeyer (Malvern Prep, PA) SR
Vincenzo LaValle (Hanover Park, NJ) JR
Matt Kowalski (Springboro, OH) JR
Brokton Borelli (Los Banos, CA) JR
Thomas Sandoval (Vacaville, CA) SR
Diego Costa (Palm Desert, CA) SR
Trenton Blomquist (Yuma Catholic, AZ) SR
Anthony Loew (Brunswick, GA) SR
Isael Perez (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SR
Marco Christiansen (Minnetonka, MN) SR
Leimana Fager (Corner Canyon, UT) JR
215
1-Cody Merrill (Gilroy, CA) SR
2-Cole Mirasola (West Bend West, WI) SR
3-Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) JR
4-Rune Lawrence (Frazier, PA) SR
5-Max Shulaw (St. Francis Desales, OH) SR
6-Sawyer Bartelt (South Dade, FL) SR
7-Dreshaun Ross (Fort Dodge, IA) SO
8-Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA) JR
9-Anthony Harris (St. Peter’s Prep, NJ) JR
10-Robert Platt (Poway, CA) SR
11-Coby Merrill (John W. North, CA) SO
12-Cy Kruse (Totino-Grace, MN) SR
13-Michael Mocco (Cardinal Gibbons, FL) SO
14-Oscar Williams (Edmond North, OK) SR
15-Quin Morgan (Mounds View, MN) SR
16-Dillon Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SR
17-Will Clark (Crown Point, IN) SR
18-Cayaen Smith (Pleasant Grove, UT) SR
19-Vincent Lee (Delbarton, NJ) SR
20-Hudson Skove (Rumson-Fair Haven, NJ) SR
21-Brenan Morgan (Central Valley, PA) SR
22-Angelo Posada (Poway, CA) JR
23-Ben Schultz (Maple Grove, MN) JR
24-Noah Weaver (Rossville, IN) JR
25-Connor Bercume (Detroit Catholic Central, MI) JR
HM:
Noah Wenzel (Dakota, IL) SR
James Miller (Salesianum, DE) SR
Aidan Schlett (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) SR
Caleb Marzolino (Abington Heights, PA) JR
Brayden Bush (Pleasant Hill, MO) SR
Rowan Holmes (Somerset, PA) JR
Khale McDonnell (Fountain Valley, CA) JR
Alex Taylor (Mount Vernon, OH) SO
Tony Palmer (South Sioux City, NE) JR
Mason Villwok (Elkhorn, NE) SR
Rade Ostrander (Keller Timber Creek, TX) JR
Michael Calcagno (IC Catholic Prep, IL) SR
Melvin Whitehead (Liberty, NV) JR
Michael Murillo (Bakersfield, CA) SR
Ryland Whitworth (Fountain Valley, CA) SR
Quinn Funk (Legacy, CO) SR
Wyatt Bush (Grundy, VA) JR
285
1-Dillan Johnson (Joliet Catholic, IL) SR
2-Navarro Schunke (Brandon Valley, SD) SR
3-Carter Neves (Blair Academy, NJ) SR
4-Sampson Stillwell (St. Michael The Archangel, MO) JR
5-Nicholas Sahakian (St. John Bosco, CA) JR
6-Koy Hopke (Amery, WI) SR
7-Sean Kinney (Nazareth, PA) SR
8-Nick Pavlechko (State College, PA) SR
9-Richard Thomas (Edmond North, OK) SR
10-Daniel Herrera (Ames, IA) SR
11-Aidan Fockler (Massillon Perry, OH) SR
12-Spencer Lanosga (Jesuit, LA) SR
13-Calvin Lachman (Quakertown, PA) SR
14-Brett Clatterbaugh (Eastern View, VA) JR
15-Dean Bechtold (Owen J Roberts, PA) SO
16-Rocco Dellagatta (St. Joe Regional, NJ) JR
17-Mark Effendian (Faith Christian Academy, PA) SO
18-Parker Ferrell (Christiansburg, VA) SR
19-Cash Henderson (Wood Cross, UT) SR
20-Tyson Terry (Omaha North, NE) JR
21-Jacob Levy (Carrollton, GA) JR
22-Will Sather (Eden Prairie, MN) SR
23-Kai Calcutt (Loyola Academy, IL) SO
24-Mason Knipp (Columbus Catholic, IA) SR
25-Brock Arndt (Appleton North, WI) SR
HM:
Brett Carroll (Olathe East, KS) SR
Shilo Jones (Mountain View, ID) SR
Grant Stromberg (Mukwonago, WI) SR
Cooper Martinson (Southeast Polk, IA) JR
Travyn Boger (South Summitt, UT) SO
Rylan Kuhn (St. Pius X, MO) JR
Brock Kehler University, WV) JR
Micah Hach (Watertown, SD) JR
James Bechter (Northfield Mount Hermon, MA) SO
Thomas Brown (Chelmsford, MA) JR
Michael Hershey (Spring Grove, PA) SR
John Pardo (Kennett, PA) SR