Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (12/31/2024)
The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Levi Bussey of Granite Bay (CA).
Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 5.
Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) 152
Knox, who was previously an honorable mention selection at 144lbs, has moved up to 152lbs where he met honorable mention Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) in the Trojan Wars finals. Knox secured the top spot with a third period pin of Hood, 4:46.
Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) 157
Reedy pulled off three mild upsets to garner the crown at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament. It started with a quarterfinal win over No. 29 Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH), 1-1 UTB, and was followed with a semifinal slaying of No. 30 Donny Beaufait (Dundee, MI), 7-6. In the finals, Reedy took out the No. 1 seeded wrestler, Zack Aquila of the host school, 7-3.
Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) 160
In a lot of the other rankings, Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) was ranked ahead of Miller. Our rankings have them as Miller at No. 4 at 165 and Perentin, No. 5. With the team title on the line at PowerAde, Miller proved our rankings true with a 4-2 win over Perentin.
Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) 165
The unranked Pellott met honorable mention Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) in the finals of the Al Smith Invitational. Pellott needed overtime to do it, but he secured the title with an upset of Roudebush, 9-6 SV OT.
Ryan Burton (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) 172
A week after suffering a loss to then No. 2 William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) in the Beast of the East finals, Burton captured a PowerAde title after placing second last year. In the finals, Burton, who is now ranked No. 2, decked No. 4 Asher Cunningham (State College, PA), 5:15.
Eli Leonard (Mount Horeb, WI) 175
Leonard came into the Bi-State Classic unranked in the country and squared off with No. 27 Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) in the finals where he authored an 8-6 upset.
Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) 215
Thiry met No. 30 Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) in the Bi-State Classic Finals, and the unranked grappler handed Kawczynski a 4-2 loss.
Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) 215
Correa is the top man at 215lbs so the senior needs to do something extraordinary to gain a nomination for our polls and he did that last weekend by capturing his third PowerAde crown with a 4-0 shutout of No. 7 Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA).