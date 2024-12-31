High School

Vote: Who is the National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week? (12/31/2024)

Here are 8 nominees for your voting consideration

Billy Buckheit

Perkiomen Valley (PA) wrestler Luke Knox moved up to 152 recently where he won a title at the Trojan War event with a pin of Tyler Hood of St. Christopher's (VA).
Perkiomen Valley (PA) wrestler Luke Knox moved up to 152 recently where he won a title at the Trojan War event with a pin of Tyler Hood of St. Christopher's (VA). / Luke Knox Instagram

The 2024-25 high school wrestling season is fully underway and now it is time cast your vote for our weekly National High School Upper Weight Wrestler of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: Levi Bussey of Granite Bay (CA).

Here is this week's list of nominees. Voting ends at 11:59 PT on Jan. 5.

Luke Knox (Perkiomen Valley, PA) 152

Knox, who was previously an honorable mention selection at 144lbs, has moved up to 152lbs where he met honorable mention Tyler Hood (St. Christopher’s, VA) in the Trojan Wars finals. Knox secured the top spot with a third period pin of Hood, 4:46.

Coltyn Reedy (Sheridan, OH) 157

Reedy pulled off three mild upsets to garner the crown at the Brecksville Holiday Tournament. It started with a quarterfinal win over No. 29 Jake Hughes (Beaver, OH), 1-1 UTB, and was followed with a semifinal slaying of No. 30 Donny Beaufait (Dundee, MI), 7-6. In the finals, Reedy took out the No. 1 seeded wrestler, Zack Aquila of the host school, 7-3.

Melvin Miller (Bishop McCort, PA) 160

In a lot of the other rankings, Alessio Perentin (Delbarton, NJ) was ranked ahead of Miller. Our rankings have them as Miller at No. 4 at 165 and Perentin, No. 5. With the team title on the line at PowerAde, Miller proved our rankings true with a 4-2 win over Perentin.

Adrian Pellott (Merrillville, IN) 165

The unranked Pellott met honorable mention Evan Roudebush (Bloomington South, IN) in the finals of the Al Smith Invitational. Pellott needed overtime to do it, but he secured the title with an upset of Roudebush, 9-6 SV OT.

Ryan Burton (St. Joseph Regional, NJ) 172

A week after suffering a loss to then No. 2 William Henckel (Blair Academy, NJ) in the Beast of the East finals, Burton captured a PowerAde title after placing second last year. In the finals, Burton, who is now ranked No. 2, decked No. 4 Asher Cunningham (State College, PA), 5:15.

Eli Leonard (Mount Horeb, WI) 175

Leonard came into the Bi-State Classic unranked in the country and squared off with No. 27 Caleb Dennee (Marshfield, WI) in the finals where he authored an 8-6 upset.

Blake Thiry (Prairie du Chien, WI) 215

Thiry met No. 30 Garrett Kawczynski (Port Washington, WI) in the Bi-State Classic Finals, and the unranked grappler handed Kawczynski a 4-2 loss.

Jude Correa (Wyoming Seminary, PA) 215

Correa is the top man at 215lbs so the senior needs to do something extraordinary to gain a nomination for our polls and he did that last weekend by capturing his third PowerAde crown with a 4-0 shutout of No. 7 Austin Johnson (Muncy, PA).

Published
Billy Buckheit
BILLY BUCKHEIT

Billy Buckheit is a long-time high school wrestling expert and journalist who has been doing the individual national high school wrestling rankings for SBLive Sports since 2022. He also provides coverage a major high school wrestling tournaments throughout the year. Billy previously served as the senior wrestling writer for Varsity Sports Network and the Baltimore Banner. He has also served on the seeding committees for many prestigious regional and national tournaments. In addition, he is the editor of Billy B's Wrestling World, a popular Facebook page dedicated to high school wrestling, and is an editorial contributor for the Maryland State Wrestling Association (MSWA).

Home/Wrestling