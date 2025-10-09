1-v-2 Showdown Highlights Week 6 of Wyoming High School Football Season
The high school football season in Wyoming enters Week 6, and High School on SI Wyoming will have all the scores you need in one place.
Two titanic matchups involving High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 teams highlight the five games to watch around the state.
No. 1 Star Valley (6-0) at No. 2 Cody (5-0), Friday
The game of the year so far in the Wyoming high school football ranks as the Braves put their 27-game win streak on the line against the Broncs in a rematch of last year’s 20-7 Star Valley victory in the 3A state final. The Braves allow opponents the fewest yards per game in 3A (136.8 per game), while Cody averages the most yards (542.4 per game), so something will have to give.
No. 7 Riverton (5-1) at No. 9 Lander Valley (5-0), Friday
The top two teams in the 3A East Conference square off for the Keeper of the Gold trophy, with the host Tigers — who went 0-9 just two years ago — looking to extend their best start since 2004 by ending a two-game losing streak to the Wolverines. Can Lander Valley find a way to slow Riverton’s star running back Hunter Saltsgaver (942 yards, nine TDs)?
No. 6 Cheyenne East (5-1) at Cheyenne Central (4-2), Friday
The Thunderbirds have owned their crosstown rivals over the past decade, winning nine in a row and 15 of 16 overall over the Indians, who’ve already exceeded their win total of a year ago. East boasts the top offense and defense in Class 4A, with the defense led by junior S Trace Eldridge (43 tackles) and DE Sadell Johnson (29 tackles, seven for loss, five sacks).
Lovell (3-3) at Pinedale (4-2), Friday
This game will help resolve the muddled middle of the 2A West Conference. The host Wranglers, who haven’t posted a winning season since 2016 (also the year of their last playoff appearance), have lost their last two since a 4-0 start and haven’t beaten the Bulldogs since 2018.
Rocky Mountain (3-2) at Greybull (5-0), Friday
Greybull has already matched its win total from a year ago, when the Buffs made the 1A nine-man playoffs with their highest win total since 2018. Greybull beat their 1A West rivals twice last season and is led by the classification’s leading rusher in junBennett Sanford (1,028 yards, seven TDs).