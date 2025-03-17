Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mike Trout Trade Rumors, Infielder Likely Out for Opening Day With Injury

Gabe Smallson

Mar 14, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) reacts after the play against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) reacts after the play against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the few constants in a tumultuous decade of Los Angeles Angels baseball has been Mike Trout. With ongoing unsuccessful seasons, though, the future Hall of Famer continues to be linked to a potential trade — the latest came from one of baseball's most trusted insiders.

In other news, the Angels may be without a key infielder for Opening Day due to his injury. Manager Ron Washington tried to settle fans by reporting nothing is torn, but it is definitely going to take some patience.

And finally, one of the biggest free agency signings in recent memory for the Halos is only getting better as he added a new pitch to his repertoire this offseason. L.A.'s ace will soon be putting this new pitch on display as Opening day inches closer.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

ESPN Insider Wonders if Angels' Mike Trout Gets Traded Soon

Angels $5 Million Infielder at Serious Risk of Missing Opening Day Due to Injury

Angels' $63 Million Ace Added a New Pitch This Year

Angels Farm System Gets Brutal Ranking By MLB Insiders

Angels Free Agent Outfielder Signs With Mexican League Team

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News