Angels Notes: Mike Trout Trade Rumors, Infielder Likely Out for Opening Day With Injury
One of the few constants in a tumultuous decade of Los Angeles Angels baseball has been Mike Trout. With ongoing unsuccessful seasons, though, the future Hall of Famer continues to be linked to a potential trade — the latest came from one of baseball's most trusted insiders.
In other news, the Angels may be without a key infielder for Opening Day due to his injury. Manager Ron Washington tried to settle fans by reporting nothing is torn, but it is definitely going to take some patience.
And finally, one of the biggest free agency signings in recent memory for the Halos is only getting better as he added a new pitch to his repertoire this offseason. L.A.'s ace will soon be putting this new pitch on display as Opening day inches closer.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
ESPN Insider Wonders if Angels' Mike Trout Gets Traded Soon
Angels $5 Million Infielder at Serious Risk of Missing Opening Day Due to Injury
Angels' $63 Million Ace Added a New Pitch This Year
Angels Farm System Gets Brutal Ranking By MLB Insiders
Angels Free Agent Outfielder Signs With Mexican League Team
