Angels Free Agent Outfielder Signs With Mexican League Team
Willie Calhoun, who spent part of the 2024 season with the Los Angeles Angels, is now set to continue his career with the Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican League, according to a Spanish-language story on MiLB.com.
This move comes after a season where Calhoun struggled to find consistent production in MLB.
Calhoun's 2024 season with the Angels was a mixed bag. In 68 games, he posted a .245/.315/.380 slash line, hitting five home runs and driving in 20 RBIs across 254 plate appearances. While his overall production was underwhelming, it did provide the Angels with depth at designated hitter and corner outfield, but it wasn’t enough to solidify a long-term role with the team.
The 30-year-old former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect was selected in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. He was once regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball, climbing as high as No. 4 in the Dodgers' rankings by 2017.
Despite his potential, Calhoun never advanced beyond Triple-A with Los Angeles, and he was traded to the Texas Rangers at the 2017 trade deadline in the deal that brought Yu Darvish to the Dodgers.
Over parts of five seasons with the Texas Rangers, Calhoun showed flashes of promise, including a standout 2019 campaign where he hit .269 with 21 home runs and 48 RBIs.
Calhoun's career batting line now sits at .241/.303/.399 over more than 1,300 plate appearances, well below the expectations for a player whose value is tied to his offense. His time with the Angels, which included flashes of power but also struggles with consistency, ultimately led to him exploring opportunities elsewhere.
Now, with the Tigres de Quintana Roo, Calhoun looks to revitalize his career and potentially earn another shot at the majors.
This move marks a new chapter for the former prospect, who will be aiming to recapture the promise that once made him a top prospect in the Dodgers’ system.
