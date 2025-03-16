Angels Farm System Gets Brutal Ranking By MLB Insiders
The Los Angeles Angels have the worst farm system in Major League Baseball, according to MLB.com.
The Angels' system was characterized as a high risk, high reward type of situation, despite having two of MLB's top 100 prospects in Christian Moore and Caden Dana.
"Look now, because we all know the Angels get their guys to the big leagues quickly," the MLB.com staff wrote. "Moore will graduate before we know it, and Dana touched Los Angeles last year. This organization is very active internationally with 14 players acquired from that market, a big reason why this is the youngest Top 30 in baseball. There is lots of risk, but there could be a lot of reward if guys like 2024 signee Joswa Lugo hits like he did during his Dominican Summer League debut last year and 2025 acquisition Gabriel Davalillo follows suit."
The Angels certainly have a reputation for promoting their top prospects rapidly; however, the most recent examples in Nolan Schanuel and Zach Neto have unraveled into a success for the Halos.
Both Moore and Dana are expected to make an impact for the team throughout 2025. The right-hander was optioned to minor league camp last week, but Moore is still vying for an Opening Day roster spot.
Angels manager Ron Washington heaped high praise for Moore's performance this spring. The 22-year-old has seen time at both second and third in camp.
“I've been very impressed with his ability to apply when you give him information,” Washington said, via MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “He's a super athlete. And I'm not just talking about baseball. If he was a basketball player, it'd be the same. If he was a football player, it’d be the same. He's just a super athlete, and he knows how to absorb information and he's been applying it. I've been very impressed.”
