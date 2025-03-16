ESPN Insider Wonders if Angels' Mike Trout Gets Traded Soon
Despite enduring almost a decade of losing seasons, the Los Angeles Angels have one of the biggest names in all of baseball: Mike Trout.
More news: Angels' Zach Neto Provides Exciting Injury Update as Opening Day Nears
However, in recent years, there have been less headlines surrounding the superstar. Fans have simply overlooked Trout as of late, but not for poor performance, rather injuries have plagued Trout for a majority of the last few seasons.
The 33-year-old has played in just 266 of 648 games since the 2021 season. In light of recent history, the Angels and Trout decided it was best that the superstar become the team's primary right fielder in order to preserve his health.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan wonders if there is a possibility Trout looks to sign elsewhere after the 2025 campaign, pending a healthy season of course.
"If Trout does manage to stay healthy, and the Angels don't far exceed projections, the question will become whether this is the season Trout agrees to waive his no-trade protection," Passan writes. "Considering he's owed $177 million for five years after 2025, potential acquiring teams will be wary. But if he shows signs of his three-time-MVP-winning self, that could be enough to convince them it's worth the risk."
Trout was not named an All-Star in 2024, the first time in his career he did not earn the honor. No other person knows how important the 2025 season is than Trout himself.
"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said, via MLB Network Radio. "Just got to be out there. That's the whole mindset coming into spring."
Even Angels general manager Perry Minasian gave an exciting update surrounding the face of the franchise this spring.
“Mike is in the best shape I’ve seen him in the four years I’ve been here," Minasian said.
More news: Angels Pitcher Named Top Rookie of the Year Candidate
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.