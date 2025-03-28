Angels Notes: Pitcher Suddenly Retires, Concerning Injury Update, Halos Embarrassed by MLB’s Worst Team
The Los Angeles Angels started 2025 in the loss column, losing to the Chicago White Sox, 8-1, on Opening Day.
As the Halos look to the rest of the 161 regular season games, they will do so without a 26-year-old pitcher who retired ahead of the new season's start. He was having a productive year in High-A before the decision.
In more unfortunate roster news, the Angels placed two players on the injured list to start the season, and one pitcher with a concerning reason to be added to the IL. Insiders don't believe that surgery is required, but time will tell how the right-hander recovers.
Finally, the loss to 2024's worst MLB team was disheartening, but the writing was on the wall when the very first pitch hit three-time MVP Mike Trout in the hand. Luckily he stayed in the game, but it set the tone for what was an abysmal start to a season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
