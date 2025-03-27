Angels Place 2 Players on Injured List, Including Pitcher With Concerning Injury
The Los Angeles Angels have already had some key injury news with the first pitch of the season still yet to be thrown.
The news of Yoan Moncada not being in the lineup for Opening Day stung, and additionally, two players have been placed on the injured list.
The Angels have placed Zach Neto on the 10-day IL as he continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old infielder already wasn't goint to be ready by the season's start, but manager Ron Washington said earlier this week that there is "no date" for Neto to return.
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher has reported that Neto is already back on a diamond, although it is not yet a major league one.
The shortstop has been the designated hitter in some minor league games and reportedly has hit multiple home runs thus far. Again, there is 'no date' for Neto to return but his offensive showing is certainly promising.
In his absence, veteran Tim Anderson, newly acquired Nicky Lopez, and top prospect Kyren Paris will be filling in around the diamond for the shortstop.
The other IL placement for the Angels is a little more concerning.
Right-hander Sam Bachman is on the 15-day IL with thoracic outlet syndrome.
This syndrome is a condition where nerves of blood vessels in the space between one's neck and shoulder are compressed. In some cases, surgery may be required, but usually, it is just physical therapy required to strengthen muscles, per Yale Medicine.
Luckily, MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger and Fletcher reported that Bachman won't need surgery — at least as of now.
Angels Option 3 Players to Triple-A
To round out the roster, outfielder Matthew Lugo, infielder Ryan Noda, and catcher Chuckie Robinson have been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake.
