Halos Today

Angels Pitcher Suddenly Retires Ahead of Opening Day

Gabe Smallson

Apr 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Workers put finishing touches on the field as players warm up for the opening day game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Workers put finishing touches on the field as players warm up for the opening day game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

In an offseason filled with so many twists and turns for the Los Angeles Angels, another major wrinkle in the roster has been made.

Southpaw Nick Mondak has officially retired from the game of baseball at just 26 years old.

More new: Catcher Slams Haters Regarding No Phone Rule in Clubhouse

Mondak last played in High-A and the Rookie League in 2024 and showed a lot of potential with a 1.67 ERA in 20 games across the leagues.

A starting pitcher in college at St. John's University, Mondak transitioned to a middle reliever role as this past season was the first where he did not log a single start in his collegiate or professional tenure.

The Waterbury, CT native was a former 18th round MLB Draft selection in 2021 and has remained in the Angels system since.

One of the brightest moments of his career was in the summer of 2022 where he posted five perfect innings while in High-A and gave fans of the Tri-City Dust Devils quite a showing that afternoon.

More news: Reid Detmers Reacts to Losing Angels' 5th Starter Competition

His Freshman year at St. Johns was rocky as he only logged one start before missing the rest of the season as well as his Sophomore campaign due to injury. In both Redshirt Junior seasons, Mondak earned All-Big East honors, while his final season saw him go 4-3 in 11 starts with a 1.92 ERA.

Mondak didn't release a public statement on the retirement, but the now former pitcher will look to continue the next chapter of his life off the diamond.

In his 64 career appearances across the minor league system, he finishes his baseball career with a 9-11 record, an ERA of 4.22, 203 strikeouts, and just 32 walks over 179 innings pitched.

More Angels News Ahead of Opening Day: Angels Reveal Yoan Moncada's Status for Opening Day Angels Make Massive Roster Move, Announce Top Prospect Will Make Opening Day Roster Angels Remove Locker of 2 Pitchers From Clubhouse, Seemingly Making Decision for Final Bullpen Spot Angels Sign Veteran Infielder to Take Mickey Moniak's Spot on Opening Day Roster

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/Angels News