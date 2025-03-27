Angels Pitcher Suddenly Retires Ahead of Opening Day
In an offseason filled with so many twists and turns for the Los Angeles Angels, another major wrinkle in the roster has been made.
Southpaw Nick Mondak has officially retired from the game of baseball at just 26 years old.
More new: Catcher Slams Haters Regarding No Phone Rule in Clubhouse
Mondak last played in High-A and the Rookie League in 2024 and showed a lot of potential with a 1.67 ERA in 20 games across the leagues.
A starting pitcher in college at St. John's University, Mondak transitioned to a middle reliever role as this past season was the first where he did not log a single start in his collegiate or professional tenure.
The Waterbury, CT native was a former 18th round MLB Draft selection in 2021 and has remained in the Angels system since.
One of the brightest moments of his career was in the summer of 2022 where he posted five perfect innings while in High-A and gave fans of the Tri-City Dust Devils quite a showing that afternoon.
More news: Reid Detmers Reacts to Losing Angels' 5th Starter Competition
His Freshman year at St. Johns was rocky as he only logged one start before missing the rest of the season as well as his Sophomore campaign due to injury. In both Redshirt Junior seasons, Mondak earned All-Big East honors, while his final season saw him go 4-3 in 11 starts with a 1.92 ERA.
Mondak didn't release a public statement on the retirement, but the now former pitcher will look to continue the next chapter of his life off the diamond.
In his 64 career appearances across the minor league system, he finishes his baseball career with a 9-11 record, an ERA of 4.22, 203 strikeouts, and just 32 walks over 179 innings pitched.