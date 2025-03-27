Angels Superstar Mike Trout Hit By Pitch In First At-Bat Of 2025 Season
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout was hit in the hand by a pitch in his first at-bat of the 2025 season. Fans could be heard booing White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke following the incident.
More news: Angels Pitcher Suddenly Retires Ahead of Opening Day
Though Trout will remain in the game, it's certainly not an ideal way to open the new season for a player who is hoping to avoid injury this year.
In order for Trout to regain his status as one of the biggest stars in Major League Baseball, health is paramount to a bounce back performance in 2025. In recent years, Trout has largely been forgotten because he's been sidelined for so long.
The 33-year-old has played in just 266 of 648 games since the 2021 season.
"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said, via MLB Network Radio. "Just got to be out there."
The Angels have made Trout the team's primary right fielder in an effort to keep him healthy. While the idea of a position change was brought up years prior, it was only this spring when Trout officially decided to embrace change.
Trout had previously only played center field since 2012, but gave a positive update about his position change this spring.
"I'm actually enjoying it a lot,” Trout said to MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. “During pitching changes, when I go to center field, it’s like ‘Man, this is bigger than I thought it was.’ There’s a lot of room out there. But I think just getting the reps and just getting more comfortable, with angles and stuff, and working with the coaches, I think it's been great.”
The Angels have endured almost a decade of losing seasons, but if Trout can stay healthy, the team has a better chance of finding success in 2025.
More news: Angels Place 2 Players on Injured List, Including Pitcher With Concerning Injury
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.