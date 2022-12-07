Skip to main content

Angels Rumors: Insider Gives Shortstop Ideas for LA if They Miss Out On Big Names

The expensive shortstop market may force the Angels to look elsewhere.

The Angels have a need at shortstop this offseason, and could look to fill it via the talented free agent market. However, with Trea Turner's huge 11-year, $300 million deal setting the market very high, and the Angels already being one of the long shots to sign one of the other big names, there's a good chance the Angels have to look elsewhere to fill that hole.

There are not a ton of great options in the free agent market outside of the remaining big three of Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson, but that doesn't mean the Angels don't have other places they can look.

Angels insider Jeff Fletcher gave some potential ideas for the Angels to fill that spot next season if some other teams make surprise moves.

"The Angels also could look to deal for an infielder who becomes surplus from one of the teams that signs one of the top shortstops. For example, if the White Sox sign one of them, the Angels might be able to get Tim Anderson from Chicago. If the Padres sign a marquee shortstop, perhaps they would trade Ha-Seong Kim."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, if the team does make a splash for a top shortstop, Fletcher also gave a good idea of how they could then pivot to upgrade another position of need.

"If the Angels do make the plunge on one of the Big Four shortstops, it would free up Rengifo to be used in a trade to fill one of their other holes. Perhaps Rengifo could be used as part of a package to get closer David Bednar from the Pittsburgh Pirates or closer Gregory Soto from the Detroit Tigers."

There has already been reported interest in a trade for Angels' utility man Luis Rengifo. He finished as a runner-up for both the Silver Slugger and Gold Glove Awards in 2022, and could fill a huge need for a lot of team's looking for depth.

The Angels have a lot of options at the shortstop position — their job will be to figure out which is the best one.

USATSI_18870265_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Three Free Agents Who Could Fill the Sixth Starter Spot, According to Insider

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19223647_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Three Catchers LA Could Target at the Winter Meetings

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16260106_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19387743_168396005_lowres-2
Angels News

Angels News: GM Perry Minasian Confirms LA Wants to Upgrade at Two Positions

By Noah Camras
USATSI_10722682_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Halos Hoping to be Sold by Opening Day

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16972079_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos Among Top Landing Spots for All-Star Shortstop

By Noah Camras
USATSI_18876555_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels Rumors: Halos’ Biggest Needs at Winter Meetings, According to Insider

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19084096_168396005_lowres
Angels News

Angels News: Mike Trout Makes All-MLB First Team for Third Time in His Career

By Noah Camras