One of Top Remaining Houston Astros Trade Targets Named Likely Bust
The Houston Astros haven't made any moves to this point ahead of the trade deadline, but they have been active in discussions.
Many names they have been inquiring about have been reported on as the front office is looking bring in another starting pitcher and potentially a first baseman.
Unfortunately for them, one of their rumored targets, Isaac Paredes, was shipped out in a shocking deal that now limits the number of difference makers who could be available on the market.
So, as the Astros turn their attention back to the task at hand, one player they have been linked to recently, Jack Flaherty, seems like a real options for them. He seems like a quality addition off first glance because of the season he's putting together, but not everyone agrees with that.
As Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer put together a list of "potential busts" at the MLB trade deadline, the right-hander came up in conversation.
Flaherty has been stellar this season, allowing a 2.95 ERA across his 18 starts for the Detroit Tigers. His level of play isn't what is being brought into question, though.
"Teams shouldn't necessarily be looking at Flaherty as a No. 1, but he's potentially a No. 2 in a playoff rotation. And a solid one, at that." said Rymer. "But this is health permitting, and not just in the sense that good health tended to elude Flaherty between 2020 and 2023. The struggle is indeed ongoing, as he's recently needed several injections to alleviate pain in his lower back."
In three of the last four seasons, Flaherty has played in less than 20 games.
If healthy, though, he has been a fairly consistent strikeout machine over the past season-and-a-half. After he went a few years without reaching double-digit strikeouts per nine, he's up to 11.2 with a 0.956 WHIP in 2024.
Flaherty has certainly flashed at times this season, but the front office might want to take an extra look before pulling the trigger and relying for them heavily for the last stretch of the season, especially with the health issues they've already dealt with this year.