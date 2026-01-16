Reuniting With Former Ace Could Provide Astros with Proven Rotation Support

After the difficult season the Houston Astros battled throughout 2025, their upcoming campaign could be a fresh start for the franchise. The possibility of Framber Valdez returning is growing slimmer with each passing day, leaving room for an incoming free agent.

The Astros' rotation is led by 27-year-old Hunter Brown, and while they're equipped with reliable arms, including recent addition Tatsuya Imai, more backup is needed. This stands particularly true when taking into account Houston's frequent trips to the injured list last year.

According to Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report, this dilemma could be solved by welcoming back a former star, ultimately bringing the Astros' starting rotation to the top. Right now, their season could easily swing either way; a reunion might be the correct answer.

Will Houston Enter Another Verlander Era?

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Right-hander Justin Verlander wrapped up his 2025 campaign with the San Francisco Giants, registering a 3.85 ERA and 137 strikeouts across 152 innings pitched in 29 starts. At 42 years old, Verlander is no longer in his prime, but he is certainly still filled with fuel.

His time with the Astros began ahead of the 2017 season when the Detroit Tigers shipped him and a player to be named later out to Houston, in exchange for Franklin Pérez, Daz Cameron and Jake Rogers. Verlander remained with the Astros until 2022 when he signed with the New York Mets as a free agent.

However, his time in the Lone Star State didn't end there. Once 2023 rolled around, the Mets sent him back to Houston at the trade deadline, where he played for two more seasons. In total, he spent seven years with the franchise, establishing himself as one of the key players in their rotation. In that duration, he logged a 2.71 ERA and a 0.918 WHIP.

Verlander was with the Astros when he won his first World Series title back in 2017, and for his second ring in 2022. Already having a deep history with the franchise, rooted in success and familiarity with the team's culture, a return of Verlander would seem fairly seamless — he'd likely slide right back into his previous leadership role that Houston could benefit from.

With the right-hander still exploring free agency, it isn't clear which direction he'll be heading. However, if he happens to find himself back with the Astros for one final reunion, the chances of this being a comeback season for the team are much higher.

