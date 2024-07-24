Houston Astros Will Have Calculated Approach To MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros have put together an incredible turnaround during the 2024 MLB season. With only a week until the MLB Trade Deadline, they now find themselves in first place in the AL West.
With a record of 52-48, they are in a tie with the Seattle Mariners, who have a record of 53-49 and blew a double-digit lead in a matter of weeks. Given the change in performance, many would assume the Astros will be buyers ahead of the trade deadline.
This is a team that has been contending for years and has a core with vast playoff experience. However, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan said this year’s deadline may not be like year’s past in Houston.
In a recent piece detailing updates news around the baseball world, Passan has listed the Astros as a team that is looking to add, but not go all in. Based on that description, you likely won’t see Houston connected to the top end players on the market.
“Unlike past seasons, the Astros aren't necessarily in the middle of high-level trade conversations. Barely a month ago, they were 10 games back of Seattle in the standings but got hot at just the right time. Despite an excellent rotation's worth of pitchers on the injured list -- Justin Verlander, Cristian Javier, Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy -- an eighth consecutive trip to the ALCS is no longer a pipe dream and they are happy to deal from their farm system in pursuit of winning,” Passan wrote.
That is a lot of firepower on the sidelines for the Astros. Getting any of them back in some capacity would almost be like making a significant deadline deal.
If they do ultimately make a move, adding some pitching depth would make sense given how many talented players are on the injured list. But, fixing the gargantuan hole at first base remains their No. 1 priority.
“While the first-base options to fill in for the disaster that was the Jose Abreu contract are far from plentiful, if the Astros can make some small moves while getting Verlander and Kyle Tucker back from the IL, they are in the right division to make it to October with a mediocre-looking record -- and do what they do best,” Passan added.
Improving on the fringes could be good enough to get the Astros into the dance. As Passan noted, their record may not look very impressive when it is all said and done should they be playing October baseball.
But, no one is going to confidently bet against Houston. They know what it takes to win the postseason, and a few tweaks to the roster will make them as dangerous as ever.