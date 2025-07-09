Time for a New York Mets Reunion?
The A's could be looking to move on from the player that holds the largest contract in franchise history this trade deadline. Luis Severino signed a three-year, $67 million contract with the A's this past winter and now all signs seem to point to a split between the two parties.
Severino has pitched extremely poorly this season and not lived up to the contract the A's handed him. The A's were hopeful that bringing in a veteran pitcher like Severino would lead to more consistency in the rotation, and the exact opposite has happened.
It is not just the poor performance that could lead to a split between the A's and Severino; it is the comments about the A's current home, Sutter Health Park. Severino has been vocal about his concerns and problems with Sutter Health Park, discussing how he has to come up with a new routine since the clubhouse is out in left field, along with the lack of A/C in the dugout, among other issues.
The A's, who have signed on to play in this park through the 2027 season, probably do not want the guy they just handed the biggest contract in franchise history talking poorly about the park. Severino knew about the situation when he signed his contract; it seems like he just ignored those, at the time, potential issues because of the number he was being offered.
Which brings us to the New York Mets, who are currently 53-39 and tied atop the the NL East with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets have endured a lot of injuries this year, mainly to their pitching staff. Sean Manaea has been on the IL since March, Griffin Canning just ruptured his Achilles, along with Kodai Senga (who is set to return) and Paul Blackburn on the 15-Day Il, and Tylor Megill landing on the 60-Day.
Could the Mets be interested in adding Luis Severino back into the mix? He has familiarity with the Mets and in New York. He also had a 3.91 ERA with the Mets last season and pitched well in their postseason run and recently mentioned that his stuff feels good, so he just has to figure out what's wrong. A change of scenery could be the fix he's after.
The A's could package Severino with outfielder JJ Bleday, who has bounced between the big league roster and Triple-A this season. Bleday took huge strides last season at the plate, but has been going through a slump this season, and a change of scenery might help him as well.
The Mets could use some more production from their outfield and another body to rotate out there, with Jose Siri on the 60-Day IL and Jesse Winker just making his return to the roster.
The A's could look to acquire 25-year-old infielder Brett Baty from the Mets, as he was rumored to be moved this offseason, but no deal ever happened. The A's could also pursue right-handed pitching prospect Matt Allan, who was once a Top 30 prospect for the Mets.
Allan, 24 years old, is currently in High-A after dealing with several injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2021, ulnar nerve transposition surgery in 2022, and UCL revision surgery in 2023. The A's could also look for an upper-minors option to give them more immediate help. Jack Wenninger would likely be one of their targets, given his plus command and decent ground ball numbers.
A deal sending Luis Severino (RHP) and JJ Bleday (OF) to the Mets for some combination of guys that no longer fit the Mets roster but would have an opportunity with the A's would make sense for both sides.
The A's would likely have to eat a good bit of the money Severino is owed, but by trading him to the Mets and their big-spending owner, Steve Cohen, they might not have to eat as much money as they would if they trade him to another team.
The Mets did extend the qualifying offer to Severino before he signed with the A's, suggesting they were interested in bringing him back at the right price. Now they may have a chance at getting him back in a time of need, and also at a decent price.
The A's have made many trades with the Mets before, with Chris Bassitt and Paul Blackburn being the most recent names to be traded from the A's to the Mets. A potential deal would also give the Mets the ability to have an 80% former A's rotation with Manaea, Blackburn, and Frankie Montas already in Queens.
Severino could be the next name to be moved to New York, and it would make all parties involved happier.