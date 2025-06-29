Report: A's "Can't Wait" to Trade Luis Severino
It's no secret that A's ace Luis Severino doesn't like pitching in West Sacramento at the Athletics minor-league home at Sutter Health Park. He hasn't been able to find his rhythm consistently on the mound and holds an ERA of 6.79 at home, along with an 0-7 record. By comparison, he was 2-1 on the road with a 2.27 ERA entering Sunday's game against the New York Yankees.
Sunday's start against his former team didn't go well, either. The 31-year-old gave up seven runs (six earned) in 3 2/3 innings, upping his total ERA on the year to 5.18, and his road ERA to 3.23. His last two starts have been against the two best teams in the American League, Detroit and New York, and he's combined for 8 2/3 innings, allowing 12 hits, 14 runs (13 earned), walked four, hit three batters, and struck out five.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the A's "can't wait" to trade Luis Severino in the coming weeks.
"The Athletics, who gave starter Luis Severino a three-year, $67 million contract, now can’t wait to trade him after he continues to bash the environment in Sacramento, agitating the organization. He’s 0-7 with a 6.79 ERA in 10 starts in Sacramento and 2-1 with a 2.27 ERA in seven starts on the road. It may come as a surprise if he’s still with the organization come August."
That's certainly a bit of a bombshell, given that the A's handed Severino the largest contract in franchise history. For them to be excited to move him just seven months later is interesting. Obviously him speaking out about the playing conditions isn't ideal for the franchise, but his signing was also a PR move, indicating that with the A's out of Oakland they would now begin spending money.
Trading him away, especially with the way he's been pitching this week, wouldn't add any positivity to people's perception of the A's. They would have signed him to get the headlines in December, and then moved him, likely eating some of his contract, along with receiving a not-so-great return, given the money owed coupled with his performance. That doesn't project competence.
If the A's were to trade away the one big free agent that they were able to convince to sign with them, how would that impact their ability to recruit guys on the market this coming winter? Now that games have been played at Sutter Health, there is a perception of the field as well. Will the A's be able to continue adding payroll ahead of their planned Las Vegas move?
It's also worth noting that while Nightengale reported this as being the case from A's camp, he didn't attribute a quote to anyone within the organization, or even use a quote at all. There is a chance that this was speculation on Nightengale's part, given how outspoken Severino has been about pitching in Sacramento. We're not saying that's the case, just that it's a possibility.
A potential trade of Severino would have made a little more sense before this week's road trip began, with the righty holding a 0.77 ERA on the road. That is something that could have been pointed to as a big reason why the team should move him. Now, with the money attached and Severino struggling mightily against two clubs that will presumably make it to October, the value he once offered is a bit diminished.
If the A's are looking to move him, they may even have to attach another player in order to get something of value in return. We're not talking about key pieces for the future, but perhaps a JJ Bleday, whose playing time has diminished as his bat has cooled, or someone in the minors like Darell Hernaiz. The A's appear to have moved on from both players internally at this point.
The MLB Trade Deadline is still a month away, and the A's are in a position to both buy and sell. They won't necessarily be adding on for this season, but guys with at least a couple of years remaining on their deals could be of interest to the A's as they hope to build up for 2026.