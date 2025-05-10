A's Pitcher Admitted Stadium in Sacramento Is 'Just Not a Big League Park'
The Oakland Athletics are playing home games at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Ca., as the club waits for its permanent home in Las Vegas, Nev., to be built and ready for game play. And Sutter Health Park, also the home of the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate Sacramento River Cats, has received, err, mixed reviews for its many quirks.
First, the Athletics' setup for press conferences, which looked like the close relative of a backyard shed, was much-maligned by fans. Then, the Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki found out the hard way that the visitor's clubhouse is oddly located beyond left-center field, meaning there is no direct clubhouse-to-dugout access. Finally, a game operations mishap resulted in a golf cart running out of gas at the worst possible time, delaying an April game between the Athletics and New York Mets.
On Friday, New York Yankees clubhouse reporter Meredith Marakovits spoke to Athletics pitcher Luis Severino, who commented on how the ballpark compares—or how it doesn't favorably compare—to a big league stadium, only adding to Sutter Health Park's damning resume.
"I spoke to former Yankee Luis Severino in their clubhouse earlier today and he said, 'This just is not a big league park. It blows out a lot to left field and you really need to pay attention as a pitcher which way the wind is blowing because if you're not and trying to attack hitters accordingly, you could really get yourself into a tremendous amount of trouble out there.' "
It's not too surprising to hear Severino say something like this, as he revealed at his introductory press conference after signing with the club in December that he had had "questions" about where the Athletics would be playing. Then in April, Severino was blunt when asked what it's like going from Yankee Stadium and Citi Field to a minor league stadium.
"What do you think? It’s way different,” Severino said at the time. “The situation we have right now is not good, but this is what we have right now. So, we have to just adjust to what we have and try to do the best job we can."
We'd try to ease Severino's mind by saying that at least the Athletics won't be playing there very long. But that's just not the case. Oakland is slated to play its home games at Sutter Health Park until its permanent home in Las Vegas is ready, which is currently projected to be in 2028.