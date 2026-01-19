Why the Yankees Signing Seth Brown Could Pay Off Huge

The New York Yankees are in a staring contest with free agent Cody Bellinger, and while their latest signing may not get the Bellinger camp to blink, it could pay off well for the Yankees.

According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball Media, first baseman and outfielder Seth Brown and the Yankees have come to terms on a minor-league deal for the 2026 campaign. This will presumably come with an invitation to spring training next month, where Brown will look to have a good showing and earn a spot out of the gate.

His most direct pathway to playing time would appear to be in left field, where the Yankees are still looking for some consistency from either Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones. If either of them are even league average, they'll get the nod, but if they're struggling in camp and Brown is on fire in Florida, there could be a case made that he should get a look.

After all, the Yankees have had a fairly quiet offseason thus far, while the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays each have made substantial upgrades. The Yankees will be looking for every win they can get in a tight AL East race, and riding the hot hand early could be a difference maker late in the year.

The other defensive option for Brown could be at first base, if New York decides to use Ben Rice behind the plate a little more often in 2026.

Brown was at his best with the A's in 2021 and 2022, playing in 261 games. While he hit just .224 with a .294 OBP those two seasons, he also managed 20 and 25 homers and held a cumulative 114 OPS+ (100 is league average). In the three years since, Brown has hit a combined .223 with a .286 OBP in 274 games, but he has hit just 29 homers and held an 89 OPS+.

Over the course of his career he's a league average bat (102 OPS+) that is a little below league average in the outfield, though he can play any of the three positions.

Biggest skill for Yankees

The reason that Brown may have stuck out for New York is that he has excelled at one thing in his career, and that is pulling the ball in the air. As a left-handed bat, that could mean some extra production with the short porch at Yankee Stadium down the right field line.

Over the course of his career, Brown has averaged 21.6% pulled fly balls, but this past season he was at 28.6%, which would have been tied for 10th with Eugenio Suárez (49 home runs) if Brown had enough playing time.

So why didn't this strategy work with Brown playing his home games at a minor-league park with the A's? Well, he also wasn't hitting the ball terribly hard. He finished with one home run in 76 plate appearances in 2025, and was primarily a bench bat. His timing at the plate never seemed to click, as he was averaging just an 87.2 mile per hour exit velo in his small sample.

Over the course of his career, that has been at 89.5 mph, harder than league average, and from 2023-24, he finished at or above 90+ mph.

The Yankees could have something with Brown. If they can get him hitting the ball harder again, the ballpark may be able to do the rest of the work. At the very least, it's a low-cost flier pickup for the Yankees. Perhaps he can turn in a couple of hot weeks for the club as a depth option.

He'll also be joining former A's pitcher and his former teammate, Paul Blackburn, if he makes the roster.

Recommended Articles: