Toronto Blue Jays Activate Injured Pitcher, Promote Slugger in Latest Moves
The Toronto Blue Jays made five roster moves before their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, as announced on social media.
That included activating one pitcher and promoting an outfielder to be available for the game.
Right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr was activated from the 60-day injured list and will be available for today’s game. He was dealing with inflammation in his right shoulder and had been working through a rehab assignment in the minor leagues.
With Burr’s return right-handed pitcher Lazaro Estrada was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. He pitched well on Saturday, but after throwing more than 40 pitches the Blue Jays needed an additional option in the bulllpen.
Outfielder Joey Loperfido was also recalled for today’s game from Triple-A Buffalo. Loperfido was acquired last year from Houston in the Yusei Kikuchi trade. While he struggled in Toronto last year, his bat has turned around with the Bisons.
Outfielder Will Robertson was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Burr.
While Burr is coming off the IL, Andrés Giménez was placed back on the 10-day IL. The infielder is dealing with a left ankle sprain that he suffered after he missed a few days earlier this week trying to rest the injury.
Burr and Loperfido have yet to play in a game this season for Toronto, but both played for the Jays in the 2024 season.
The pitcher posted a 4.13 ERA last season with 47 strikeouts while only walking 12.
In the minors this season Loperfido is slashing .278/.354/.422 and he can immediately positively impact their batting order. He has had 39 RBI on the season and been walked a total of 24 times.
Toronto is riding a seven-game winning streak currently and slowly pulling away in their division over the New York Yankees. A week ago they were three games behind New York and now they’re three ahead. They’ll try to keep the streak alive today and could possibly sweep the Angels after winning the previous two, both in walk-off fashion.
