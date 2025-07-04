Inside The Blue Jays

Blue Jays Ride Hot Streak to Division Lead With Statement Sweep of Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays have been on a tear since May 25.

Maddy Dickens

Jul 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) and pinch hitter Bo Bichette (11) celebrate a win over the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre.
Jul 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Addison Barger (47) and pinch hitter Bo Bichette (11) celebrate a win over the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
On May 25, the Toronto Blue Jays were swept by their division rival Tampa Bay Rays in dominant fashion, losing 13-0 in the finale and getting outscored 19-2 over the three-game set.

At this point in the season, they were fourth in the American League East standings with a 25-27 overall record. The franchise, as well as the fanbase, was staring down the possibility that this was going to be another disappointing year.

However, after four-game series against the New York Yankees that finished on July 3, the Blue Jays now sit atop the division after sweeping that set.

Toronto is now 24-11 in their last 35 games, which raised their overall record to 49-38.

It's been an impressive turnaround for team that was being seen as a possible seller during the upcoming trade deadline.

The Blue Jays can't let their foot come off the gas, though. They face the Los Angeles Angels for a three-game series over the holiday weekend as they hunt for their 50th win on the season that will help keep them on top of the AL East standings. 

Toronto has been almost unstoppable at home, with a 29-16 record at the Rogers Centre.

Only three teams have more than 30 wins at home, and it's hard to imagine the Blue Jays won't join that list during this series.

In the last 30 days, Toronto is top-five in multiple hitting categories and top-10 among others.

For a while, it didn’t seem like the Blue Jays were going to be real contenders for the division title. But now, they’re looking like they could make a strong run during the postseason.

If they can address their issues when they leave Toronto, there’s no telling how far they could go. 

