Toronto Blue Jays Awaiting MRI Results for Oft-Injured Infielder
The Toronto Blue Jays can’t seem to keep their starting second baseman healthy.
No sooner did Andrés Giménez return to the lineup on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels did he re-injure the ankle that kept him out of the lineup for the final two games of the New York Yankees series.
In the sixth inning, he singled to score Will Wagner and break a scoreless tie. The next hitter, George Springer, singled to center field and Giménez got all the way to third base.
More News: Toronto Blue Jays Slugger Selected as All-Star Game Starter for American League
But right after he arrived, he signaled for trainers to come visit him. Shortly after, he was removed from the game and replaced by pinch-runner Leo Jimenez. He also took Giménez’s spot in the field for the final three innings.
After the game, local reporters including Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported that Giménez re-aggravated the ankle injury and would undergo an MRI on Friday night.
An update on his status is unlikely until before Saturday’s game with the Angels, set for 3:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre.
More News: Blue Jays Slugging Duo Receiving Some American League MVP Consideration
This isn’t the first time that Giménez has dealt with an injury, though earlier this season it led to a visit to the injured list. He suffered a right quad injury and was moved to the 10-day IL on May 9. After a rehab stint with Triple-A Buffalo in late May, he was reinstated from the IL on June 3.
He has not been what the Blue Jays were hoping for offensively. In 61 games he has slashed .218/.300/.322 with five home runs and 23 RBI. He’s pacing for a career low slash line over a full season.
Toronto acquired him this offseason from the Cleveland Guardians. The Blue Jays received Giménez and pitcher Nick Sandlin in return for first baseman Spencer Horwitz and outfielder Nick Mitchell.
More News: Blue Jays Manager Gives Update on Status of Star Player Nursing Injury
Before he joined the Blue Jays, he played four seasons with the Guardians, where he was an All-Star in 2022, won three straight American League Gold Gloves and finished sixth in AL MVP voting in 2022.
He started his professional career in the New York Mets system and made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2020.
After playing that season with the Mets, he was part of a huge trade between the Mets and the Guardians. The Mets traded Giménez, Amed Rosario, Josh Wolf, and Isaiah Greene for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco.
For more Blue Jays news, head over to Blue Jays On SI.