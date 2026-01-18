Blue Jays Have New 1B Option When Guerrero Jr Needs Rest

The Toronto Blue Jays' first base slugger, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is easily the franchise's top hitter and biggest draw going into 2026. After another stellar season with the bat in his hands, the Blue Jays will look to get every last ounce of energy out of the five-time All-Star to return to the playoffs once more.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

However, even the best hitter in the lineup needs a rest day from time to time, and when looking at who could fill the role at first base, the team's utility man is ready to go whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Ernie Clement's Willingness to Play 1B

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During an interview with MLB Network, Ernie Clement shared his thoughts on being a utility player for the Toronto Blue Jays. Unlike some players who may prefer to settle into a single position, Clement has a different mindset that he believes is advantageous for the team.

"I love it. I love bouncing around. It helps other guys get in the lineup, helps the manager play the hot hand," Clement said.

"I love playing second, I love playing short, I love playing third, and I've learned a little bit of first base this past season. Vladdy needs a rest every once in a while, so I'm happy to slide in there if need be.

Ernie Clement on being a utility player:



"I love it. I love bouncing around. It helps other guys get in the lineup, helps the manager play the hot hand."@BlueJays | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/KN1OSW5j9G — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 17, 2026

When Clement says Guerrero needs a rest every once in a while, he really means a handful of games. Since the 2020 60-game season, Guerrero has played in more than 155 games in every season, transitioning himself between first base and designated hitter.

Clement played all around the infield in 2025, getting 15 games at first base, starting six of them. While he isn't Guerrero as a hitter or a fielder, having him fill in as a player who is sure-handed with the glove provides the Blue Jays more upside should anything happen to the perennial MVP candidate.

Clement's role will be the same when he suits up for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic under manager Mark DeRosa, telling MLB Network he's ready to go.

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Whenever they need, man, that's what I told him (DeRosa); I was like, 'Hey, I just want to go win and get it done, so whatever they need me to do, I'm ready to roll," Clement said.

Clement might not be a homegrown player for Toronto, but he surely has embraced the opportunities that have been presented to him since joining the franchise back in 2023. He's an 8.3 career WAR player donning a Blue Jays jersey, which is much better than his play when in Cleveland and Oakland.

More Blue Jays News