Blue Jays Staggering Final Offer to Kyle Tucker Revealed by Insider

The Toronto Blue Jays suffered another free agent heartbreak this past week when they saw Kyle Tucker sign with the team who just dispatched them in the World Series in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After lurking in the shadows the entire time throughout the process, the Dodgers once again swooped in and landed the top free agent on the market as they have done so many times before. Familiarly, it was the Blue Jays who fell short in their pursuit of Tucker, and Toronto has to go back to the drawing board.

While the possibility of someone like Cody Bellinger still exists, the Blue Jays were linked and connected to Tucker over and over from the moment the offseason began, and this time felt different than the previous decisions of stars.

Of course it stings and makes fans borderline furious, but Tucker's decision was certainly not from lack of trying on the part general manager Ross Atkins and company. As revealed on Saturday by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Toronto's final offer was for a decade and would have paid Tucker $350 million.

Blue Jays Offered Tucker 10 Years for $350 Million

After rumors in the early portion of the 2025 season that Tucker's market could creep into the half billion range, the four-time All-Star faded a bit down the stretch due largely to a second straight year of injury issues, and those offers were never going to come.

Despite that, Toronto was still willing -- and seemed to be the only team willing -- to give Tucker a decade-long deal. $35 million annually is not earth-shattering by any means, however if he wanted long-term, the Blue Jays were the team to beat here.

It was known the New York Mets were offering a lucrative shorter agreement which would have paid him $50 million annually, but nobody saw the absurd Dodgers contract coming which paid Tucker $60 million annually over four years for a total of $240 million.

While Tucker can't be faulted for accepting a deal like that, nor can the Blue Jays for not going much higher than they did, this one will be tough to get over.

Could Toronto Have Offered More to Convince Tucker?

There are always going to be these kinds of questions asked, and the reality is it's impossible to know. Could the Blue Jays have gone to $400 or even $450 million for Tucker? Perhaps, but no deal they would have realistically put on the table would have come close to $60 million annually.

If Tucker was fixated on a short-term agreement, then it was never going to be in the cards. Toronto wanted him for the long haul, and all things being equal, they put a fair very offer out there to try to get him to sign.

Sometimes, you just simply lose out to another team, and that was absolutely the case in this situation. Now, the Blue Jays must turn the page and get ready to defend their American League title, because chances are they could have Tucker waiting for them again next October on the opposing team.

